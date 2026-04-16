Walmart Deepens Commitment to Maryland, Fueling Long-Term Impact and Future Statewide Investments

At A Glance
- Walmart plans to remodel 10 stores in Maryland this year, expanding its assortment of healthy foods, affordable on-trend items and enhancing the in-store and online experience
- The retailer invested more than $146 million statewide over the past five years to upgrade its stores
- Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $9 million to local nonprofits, including providing more than 4 million pounds of food to help fight hunger across the state
Walmart announced continued reinvestment across Maryland, with plans in 2026 to remodel 10 stores as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the in-store and digital shopping experience—upgrading layouts, technology, and services to offer faster, more convenient in-store shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. These efforts reflect Walmart's commitment to supporting economic growth and strengthening communities statewide.
Across Maryland, Walmart's new and remodeled stores bring that vision to life through expanded services like free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart's Auto Care Center, and more. The result is a more intuitive, convenient experience that helps customers shop how they want, when they want.
Nationally, Walmart is planning remodels at more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year. Additionally, Walmart invested more than $146 million to upgrade stores throughout Maryland over the past five years.
"Our stores have long been part of communities across Maryland, and we're excited to keep investing in their future," said Annie Walker, Senior Vice President, East Business Unit at Walmart. "By modernizing our stores, we're making shopping faster, easier, and more convenient, all while empowering our teams to serve customers better and creating local opportunity. We're proud of our legacy here and look forward to helping families save money, time and live better every day."
Every new store or remodel brings real benefits to the community — from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. Customers will notice the difference, too, with elevated brands like De'Longhi, Oura, Jessica Simpson, and Lemme, and interactive displays that make it easier to picture how products look in their homes.
The transformed stores also feature updated pharmacies offering affordable medications, vaccines and other clinical services, with support from trusted pharmacists, and Vision Centers designed for greater privacy and convenience, offering brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, and DKNY, along with services like free cleanings and adjustments.
Strengthening Maryland Communities
Walmart's impact extends well beyond its stores and into its communities. In Maryland over the past year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation donated more than $9 million to local nonprofits, including providing more than 4 million pounds of food to help fight hunger. In fact, the company just kicked off its annual Fight Hunger, Spark Change campaign to help address food insecurity locally. Every donation and qualifying purchase provides access to essential food and resources to local food banks in that area, empowering families to thrive.
Through locally led giving, store associates also supported education, disaster response efforts, and other community-driven initiatives – working alongside trusted local organizations to help build stronger communities across the state.
Looking Ahead
As part of the phased-approach, Walmart plans to complete remodels at stores in the state throughout the year, including at the following proposed locations:
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City
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Full Address
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Abingdon
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401 Constant Friendship Blvd
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Catonsville
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6205 Baltimore National Pike
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Columbia
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6405 Dobbin Rd
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Easton
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8155 Elliott Rd
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Mount Airy
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209 E Ridgeville Blvd
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North East
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75 North East Plz
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Oakland
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13164 Garrett Hwy
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Pocomoke City
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2132 Old Snow Hill Rd
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Prince Frederick
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150 Solomons Island Rd N
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Severn
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407 George Claus Blvd
*Store remodels are subject to change based on construction schedules and other factors.
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Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 280 million customers and members visit more than 10,900 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2026 revenue of $713 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .
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