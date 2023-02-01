Precious MetalsInvesting News

WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: " WRR ") is pleased to announce drill results from the late 2022 reverse circulation (" RC ") drill program at the 100% owned Lapon Gold Project located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

Drilling continues to confirm mineralization at Lapon Canyon and extend the Hotspot zone. At total of ten (10) holes were drilled here, including seven (7) at the new Hotspot zone, discovered during 2022.

RC Drill hole LC 22-92 returned 1.65 g/t Au over 97.6 meters at a depth of 24.4 meters including 26.95 g/t Au over 3 meters from a depth of 57.9 meters.

RC Drill hole LC 22-94 returned 1.10 g/t Au over 73.2 meters at a depth of 32 meters.

RC Drill hole LC 22-93 returned 1.25 g/t Au over 24.4 meters at a depth of 39.6 meters.

RC Drill hole LC 22-91 returned 1.05 g/t Au over 35.5 meters at a depth of 27.4 meters.

Key Highlights

  • Drilling has extended the Hotspot zone along strike (laterally), depth and width.

  • The robust nature and continuity of the gold mineralized alteration zone is evidenced by the length of the drill intercepts at the Hotspot zone.

  • The sub to horizontal nature of the Hotspot zone is confirmed by these recent drill results.

  • Previously drilled holes LC 20-35 (1.35 g/t over 22.9 meters) and LC 21-67 located some 100 meters NW of the new Hotspot zone confirmed its discovery.

  • Drill holes showing lower anomalous gold mineralization (300-800ppb) are significant in indicating the presence of potential higher-grade mineralization nearby.

  • The 2023 drill programs at Lapon Canyon will now consist of systematic drilling on section for geological modelling purposes, exploration drilling to discover new gold mineralization, extension of known gold mineralization, in several directions, including now at depth.

  • This recent drill program demonstrated the feasibility of drilling multiple holes from the same drill pad set up, saving time and costs.

Assay Table: Summary of Drill Results:

Hole From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Lengt h*
(m) 		Assay (Au g/t) Notes:
LC 22-92 24.4 122 97.6 1.65
incl 57.9 60.9 3.0 26.95
LC 22-94 32 105.2 73.2 1.05
LC 21-91 27.4 60.9 33.5 1.05
LC 22-93 39.6 64 24.4 1.25
LC 22-95 62.5 67 4.5 1.28

* The above drill results are presented with lengths representing sampled lengths. True width is estimated to be between 65 and 90 percent of sampled widths.

This present drilling has extended the strike length and width of the Hotspot zone. The intercepts reported are a minimum of 60 meters apart. Drill holes LC 22- 90 to LC 22-96 were completed from two drill pads, located some 40 meters above and 50 meters away from the Hotspot discovery drill pad (LC 21-80 to LC21-82). Results have also shown that the zone has migrated slightly to the SE.

Three drill holes LC 22-87 to LC 22-89, were drilled at the far northern contact with the mineralized alteration zone, approximately 400 meters away from the Hotspot zone, located at the southern region of the mineralized zone. These holes were designed for geological reconnaissance purposes. Notwithstanding, significant anomalous gold values were encountered in granite here.

It is notable that historical workings are present approximately 100 meters above these holes. Hole LC 22-88 was lost at 30 meters. Hole LC 22-90 was lost 35 meters down but did return 0.89 g/t over 7 meters.

Drilling in 2023 will focus on extending strike, width and depth of the Hotspot zone. Drilling across the alteration zone between the area of Holes LC 22-87-89, the Hotspot zone, including, previous discoveries at Holes LC 19-42 and LC 19-43.

The gold mineralization at Lapon Canyon is contained in a wide (over 300 meters), long (over 4 km strike length) intensely altered (sericite, iron oxides) sheared and faulted NE trending fault zone. Gold mineralization is present pervasively throughout as an envelope of lower grade mineralization (0.5 to 2.0 g/t Au) enveloping distinct high-grade structures that have been drilled over a strike length of over 850 meters and a vertical extent of 400 meters. The high-grade gold mineralization is encountered in discrete, traceable zones located at the intersection of flat lying porphyry dikes and vertical stockwork chimneys.

Pikes Peak Exploration

The Company completed its initial RC drill program at the Pikes Peak portion of the Lapon Gold Project (located approximately 4 km north of Lapon Canyon). There are no previously reported drill holes, or any modern data available from the extensive historical mine working at Pikes Peaks.

The initial RC drill program was designed for geological reconnaissance, to determine geological parameters and develop mineralization targets for the next drill program here in 2023. However, unexpected significant gold mineralization was encountered at the bottom of PP 22-01. This hole was planned to be drilled to the 300-meter level but was abandoned due to extensive fracturing and ground water at 107 meters. PP 22-01 returned 0.946 g/t Au over 10.6 meters from 96 to 107 meters.

Most notably, the final 4.5 meters returned 1.5 g/t with the final assay at the bottom returning 1.93 g/t over 1.5 meters at 107 meters down. Finally, this interval was contained within unaltered granite, and may represent a major fault zone.

This initial 2022 RC drill program was hampered by drill rig breakdowns, extensive technical drilling issues with ground water, loose broken ground, and the inability of the drill crew to successfully mud any of the holes in order to reach the drill holes targeted depths. A total of seven holes were drilled, with four (4) of the seven (7) holes unable to reach their targeted depths.

The Company has analyzed this recent drilling and sourced a more appropriate type of drill rig to use at the Pikes Peak Project successfully and efficiently. The drilling methods will be modified to surmount these difficulties, which are common in Nevada.

Access to the underground workings is currently unavailable due to minor cave-ins and loose material at the entrances (Portals). The Company plans to open and rehabilitate certain of these Portals in 2023, enabling access to the underground workings for geological purposes of determining rock types, structure, dip and delineation of such. This geological data compiled with the results from the initial 2022 RC drill program will greatly assist in determining geological parameters and developing mineralization targets for the next drill program here in 2023.

Significant historical mining activities are present (shafts, adits, mill) in a copper gold environment at Pikes Peak. Sampling by Walker returned values of 9 g/t Au, and 2.2% Cu from outcrop. It is significant that until Walker's arrival, there are no reported modern-day drilling or exploration activities from Pikes Peak.

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres), and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Project.

The Lapon Gold Project includes Lapon Canyon, the Pikes Peak claims located 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims 3 kilometres to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikers Peak claims cover over 8 km of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north, and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical mining and milling areas that consist of adits at different levels, shafts and underground workings, and a network of existing roads providing access throughout. Little or no exploration work has been carried out on these claims prior to Walkers arrival. It is notable that the Rattlesnake area and adits are on strike with the Lapon Canyon discoveries located 3 km on strike and 600 meters above.

Lapon Canyon hosts historical high grade gold mining with approximately 2000 feet of undergoing workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one ounce per ton range, with a sample at the end of the A adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton Au. (NI 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004).

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon Canyon samples were delivered to American Assays Laboratories' certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50g gravimetric finish. Intensely altered samples used a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns. Duplicate assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.

Samples are taken and bagged directly at the drill rig at every 1.5-meter interval, standard in the exploration industry. A small sample is also taken at the drill rig and put into a chip tray for examination purposes and to determine those sample bags that should be sent to the lab for assay purposes. Often this work is carried
out using a microscope for the examination of the rock chips. The full sample bag from the interval chosen for assay purposes is then sent directly from the drill site to the lab, located in Sparks, NV.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

" Michel David "
________________________
Michel David ,
Chief Executive Officer and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Walker River Resources Corp.
Tel: 819 874-0030
Fax: 819 825-1199
Email: info@wrrgold.com
Website: www.wrrgold. com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Nor Its Regulation Service Provider (As That Term Is Defined In The Policies Of The TSX Venture Exchange) Accepts Responsibility For The Adequacy Or Accuracy Of This News Release.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information : Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Walker's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Walker will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Walker's results from exploration or review of properties that Walker does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Walker assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Walker River Resources Corp.WRR:CAPrecious Metals Investing
WRR:CA
WALKER UPDATES DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

WALKER UPDATES DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: " WRR ") is pleased to provide an update on its reverse circulation (" RC ") drill program at the 100% owned Lapon Gold Project located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

A total of seventeen (17) drill holes were completed at the Lapon Gold Project. Sample preparation of the drill holes has been finalized, with over 1300 samples submitted to certified laboratory facilities in Sparks, NV.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WALKER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

WALKER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: " WRR ") is pleased to announce that reverse circulation ("RC") drilling has re-started at the Lapon Gold Project, located some 60 km SE of Yerington, Nevada.

Drilling started at the Pikes Peak portion of the Lapon Project, a seven-to-ten-hole program is planned here. Significant historical mining activities are present at Pikes (shafts, adits, mill) in a copper and gold environment. A previous regional sampling and prospecting program by Walker returned values of 9 g/t Au and 2.2% Cu from bedrock. (see news release 9/04/2019)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WALKER ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION

WALKER ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION

Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ")           (TSX-V: " WRR ") announces a consolidation of its common shares on a six (6) for one (1) basis (the " Share Consolidation "). The Company currently has 205,961,178 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Share Consolidation, the Company expects to have 34,326,863 common shares issued and outstanding.

The TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") has accepted the Share Consolidation and confirmed that the Company's common shares will commence trading, effective market open on July 25, 2022, on the TSX.V on a post-consolidated basis. The Company's name and trading symbol remain unchanged.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Announces Expiry of Non-Binding LOI

Silver Viper Announces Expiry of Non-Binding LOI

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent (the " LOI ") dated November 6, 2022 as amended December 20, 2022 with Canasil Resources Inc. (TSXV: CLZ) (" Canasil ") has expired in accordance with its terms.

While the Company and Canasil are not proceeding with the transactions contemplated by the LOI following its expiry, the parties may still explore alternative strategic transactions in the future.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUGUSTA GOLD COMMENTS ON TRADING ACTIVITY

 Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is issuing this press release in response to recent trading activity of its stock.

Augusta Gold Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Augusta Gold is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent decrease in the market price and increase in level of trading volume of its shares of common stock.

The Company further confirms that it has no agreements, paid research relationships or any other marketing arrangements with any parties to provide marketing services to the Company.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-comments-on-trading-activity-301733953.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 30, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to provide an outline of drilling and other exploration activities planned for the Haldane silver project in the historic Keno District, Yukon Territory. Work will include airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has contracted McClelland Laboratories Inc. of Sparks, NV ("MLI") to perform metallurgical leach tests on samples of lithium mineralization intersected by the Company at the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Esmeralda County Nevada. Gemini is located in the Lida Valley, approximately 25 miles (38 kilometres) southwest of the only producing lithium mine in the United States at Silver Peak, Nevada .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

"Nevada Sunrise looks forward to the ongoing collaboration between MLI and our Nevada -based metallurgical consultant, Mr. Willem Duyvesteyn ", said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "We anticipate that the work of MLI's technical team will provide critical information about the lithium mineralization and extractability from sample material generated during our 2022 drilling campaign, to help guide future exploration and development at Gemini."

MLI has offered metallurgical, environmental, analytical testing and consulting services to the mineral exploration industry since 1987 and operates an ISO 17025 accredited facility that provides quality laboratory services during all phases of project development and operation. Willem Duyvesteyn, M.Sc.,  is renowned as an innovator in his field of and is the primary inventor and author of over 100 patents for mineral and hydrocarbon extractive technologies, including numerous applications for the extraction and leaching of metals and minerals from ores, brines, and solutions (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated November 15, 2022 ).

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims (covering about nine square miles) located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under the laws of Nevada , water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

In March 2022 , Nevada Sunrise began drilling geophysical targets at Gemini and intersected significant zones of lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater in the first two holes (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 6, 2022 ). Drilling continues in 2023 with a Phase 2 drilling program of up to six additional holes. Final geochemical analyses for lithium-in-sediments and groundwater are pending for hole GEM23-03, which was completed in mid-December 2022 .

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the exploration plans at our Nevada lithium projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays encountered due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended September 30, 2022 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exc hange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/30/c5961.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Completes 2022 Core Assay Program and Discovers New Vein-Hosted Gold to 32.5 g/t

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Earnings Advisory 2022 and 2023 Objectives

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Nine Royalties in Portfolio

Related News

Uranium Investing

Transformational Agreements Finalised In Mauritania For Tiris Project

Resource Investing

Paradox Lithium Project, USA Benchmark World Tour

rare earth investing

Key Appointments Strengthens Ionic Technologies, EU & UK Supply Chain Engagement

Lithium Investing

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

European Metals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report December 2022

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited Quarterly Cash Flow Report

×