Precious MetalsInvesting News

Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: " WRR ") is pleased to announce that reverse circulation ("RC") drilling has re-started at the Lapon Gold Project, located some 60 km SE of Yerington, Nevada.

Drilling started at the Pikes Peak portion of the Lapon Project, a seven-to-ten-hole program is planned here. Significant historical mining activities are present at Pikes (shafts, adits, mill) in a copper and gold environment. A previous regional sampling and prospecting program by Walker returned values of 9 g/t Au and 2.2% Cu from bedrock. (see news release 9/04/2019)

Geological mapping and surveying also revealed the presence of a quartz monozonite porphyry, very significant for the emplacement of copper and gold mineralization in Nevada. It is notable that no reported modern drilling or geological exploration activities exist on the Pikes Peak claims area.

Following the Pikes Peak program, drilling will move to the Lapon Canyon portion of the Lapon Gold Project. Drilling will be centered on the Hotspot area, located 200 meters above and 250 meters on strike SE of the historic mine workings, and high-grade drilling intercepts from Walker's previous drilling from 2016 to 2021. (see Walker's previous news releases from 2016 to 2022).

Significant drill results were encountered at the Hotspot Zone, including 7.62 g/t Au over 48.8 m in LC 21-80, 5.68 g/t Au over 60.9 m in LC 21-81 and 1.84 g/t Au over 122 m in LC 21-84, (see news release 03/31/2022) among other significant drill results from this area.

The Hotspot Zone appears to be flat lying (sub horizontal to horizontal), analogous to Basin and Range thrust faulting. Therefore, drilling can be carried out if different directions (azimuth) from the same drill pad, up to five holes can be drilled from a single drill pad, often in a fan shaped pattern.

The topography and steepness of the mountain is less severe here, allowing for simpler and faster drill access construction, set up and drilling. The mineralization is not visible at surface, as it is overlain by approximately 3 meters of loose colluvium, making drill road access and pad construction quicker at less cost. This combined with the geometry of the mineralized zone, will allow Walker to carry out systematic drilling on section with pads placed at every 30 meters or so, with up to five holes per pad. Additional drill access road and pad construction has been completed for this current and future drill programs.

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres), and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Project.

The Lapon Gold Project includes Lapon Canyon, the Pikes Peak claims located 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims 3 kilometres to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikers Peak claims cover over 8 km of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north, and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical mining and milling areas that consist of adits at different levels, shafts and underground workings, and a network of existing roads providing access throughout. Little or no exploration work has been carried out on these claims prior to Walker's arrival. It is notable that the Rattlesnake area and adits are on strike with the Lapon Canyon discoveries located 3 km on strike and 600 meters above.

Lapon Canyon hosts historical high grade gold mining with approximately 2000 feet of undergoing workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one ounce per ton range, with a sample at the end of the A adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton Au. (NI43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004).

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

" Michel David "
________________________
Michel David ,
Chief Executive Officer and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Walker River Resources Corp.
Tel: 819 874-0030
Fax: 819 825-1199
Email: info@wrrgold.com
Website: www.wrrgold. com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Nor Its Regulation Service Provider (As That Term Is Defined In The Policies Of The TSX Venture Exchange) Accepts Responsibility For The Adequacy Or Accuracy Of This News Release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Walker River Resources Corp.WRR:CAPrecious Metals Investing
WRR:CA
WALKER ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION

WALKER ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION

Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ")           (TSX-V: " WRR ") announces a consolidation of its common shares on a six (6) for one (1) basis (the " Share Consolidation "). The Company currently has 205,961,178 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Share Consolidation, the Company expects to have 34,326,863 common shares issued and outstanding.

The TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") has accepted the Share Consolidation and confirmed that the Company's common shares will commence trading, effective market open on July 25, 2022, on the TSX.V on a post-consolidated basis. The Company's name and trading symbol remain unchanged.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Drills More Shallow Gold at Slab-Calvada: 25.9m Grading 2.55 gpt Au

Lahontan Drills More Shallow Gold at Slab-Calvada: 25.9m Grading 2.55 gpt Au

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce results from the first seven reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes of the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign exploring the Slab-Calvada pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The seven drill holes, totaling 1,710 metres, targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization along the Calvada fault and northerly step-out drilling from the Slab pit. Historic drilling in both areas had outlined significant potential oxide and transition domain resources. Highlights include

  • 25.9 metres grading 2.55 gpt Au and 3.4 gpt Ag (2.60 gpt Au Eq) of oxide and transition metallurgical domain mineralization in drill hole CAL22-006R. This is the farthest north step-out drill hole from the Slab pit, with gold mineralization starting at a depth of only 68.6 metres down-hole (please see map and table below).
  • 47.2 metres grading 0.78 gpt Au and 1.3 gpt Ag (0.80 gpt Au Eq) in drill hole CAL22-002R including 32.0 metres grading 1.04 gpt Au and 1.4 gpt Ag (1.06 gpt Au Eq) of oxidized mineralization down-dip along the Calvada fault, further expanding the envelope of oxide gold mineralization along this important structure (please see map, cross section, and table below).

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The Company is excited about these first results from our 2022 Phase Two drilling campaign. The results from drilling the northern extension of the Slab pit confirm that gold mineralization remains wide open in this direction with excellent grades. The Calvada fault drilling continues to impress, with thick intervals of oxide gold mineralization extending at depth along this district-scale structure. Drilling continues and Lahontan will integrate these results into our upcoming maiden resource estimate for the entire Santa Fe Project".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Mobilizes Drill Rig to Gowganda West to Commence Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources Mobilizes Drill Rig to Gowganda West to Commence Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce mobilization of a drill rig to Gowganda West ("GW") for the fall 2022 drilling campaign. GW is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle

The objective of the 2022 program is to follow-up on the long gold intervals encountered in the lower sections of the westernmost drill holes from the 2019 maiden drill program: 0.37 g/t gold over 29.4 metres, 0.32 g/t gold over 30.25 metres, and 0.41 g/t gold over 19.5 metres. A review of the IMR database by our revamped technical team has identified gold targets along strike (northwest-southeast), along potential parallel trends (as seen at the adjacent Juby Project), and potential new trends where geophysics suggests a potential continuation or splay structure from the Juby Fault may be striking onto GW. Where it is adjacent to Aris Gold Corp's property, GW is underlain by the same basement metasediments that host two of the four main zones of the Juby Deposit.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon's Shareholder's Approve Plan of Arrangement Of Subsidiary Latamark Resources

Falcon's Shareholder's Approve Plan of Arrangement Of Subsidiary Latamark Resources

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company"). Further to the Company's news release of August 10th, 2022, the Company provides the following update on its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Spin-Out

At the Company's special shareholders meeting held on September 8, 2022, shareholders approved the Spin-Out and the Company's Arrangement Agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary, Latamark Resources Corp. ("Latamark"). Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Company will transfer its interest in the option agreement concerning the Esperanza gold project to Latamark in exchange for (i) Latamark issuing to the shareholders of the Company, one common share in the capital of Latamark (each, a "Latamark" Share") for every 5.8 common shares held in the Company, (ii) Latamark issuing 5,000,000 common shares to Falcon and (iii) Latamark assuming certain liabilities incurred, exploring or maintaining the property ("the Property Liabilities").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Copper receives TSX-V approval for Stateline Option Agreement

Allied Copper receives TSX-V approval for Stateline Option Agreement

Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the " Company " or " Allied Copper "), is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of February 10, 2022 and August 25, 2022, the Company received TSX-V approval of the option agreement (the " Agreement ") dated February 9, 2022 (as amended August 5, 2022) for the sole and exclusive right to acquire a 100% undivided legal and beneficial interest (subject to a 2% net smelter royalty) for the Stateline Property, COUT USA from Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (" Cloudbreak " (LSE: CDL), Cloudbreak Discovery Canada Ltd., Tarsis Resources US Inc. and Alianza Minerals Ltd. (" Alianza ") (TSX-V: ANZ) (collectively, the " Vendors ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Pursues Acquisition and Advancements of Assets Battery Metals and Minerals Sector

St. Anthony Gold Pursues Acquisition and Advancements of Assets Battery Metals and Minerals Sector

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or "the Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it is pursuing the acquisition and advancement of assets in the battery metal and materials sector

STAG currently has the option to acquire 100% interest in the Burgeo Lithium asset located in Burgeo Newfoundland.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with Salt Property Acquisition

Newfoundland Discovery Expands Portfolio with Salt Property Acquisition

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a purchase agreement for a 100% interest in the Robinson's Salt Property (the "Property") on the southwestern coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/138399_f2a075b644a649e4_002.jpg

Figure 1: Robinson's Salt Property Map in St. George's Bay, Newfoundland

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×