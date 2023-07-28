Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Current Holdings of Proton Green

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) wishes to clarify that its current holdings in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is 14.09 %.

This information is to supplement and clarify the news release issued earlier today, announcing that Proton Green has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement which when completed will allow Proton Green to be publicly traded in the USA. For more information refer to previous news release and financial statements .

About VVC Resources
VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

About Proton Green, LLC
Proton Green LLC is a leading operator of one of the largest Helium and beverage grade CO 2 hubs in North America. The Company maintains exclusive production rights to St. Johns Field, a 170,500 acre property in Arizona with a 33 billion cubic feet helium reservoir, 9 trillion cubic feet CO 2 reservoir and a basin with the potential to store 1 billion metric tons of CO 2 . The Company is currently a top 10 producer of Helium in North America – a high-demand gas in both consumer and critical technology applications – leveraging strategic offtake partners with fixed-price agreements to drive a predictable revenue stream. Notably, both Helium and CO 2 produced at St. John's Field contain no hydrocarbon component. To learn more, please visit: https://www.protongreen.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com
or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
E-mail: trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

