Gaming Investing News
According to ESPN and Business Wire, there are well over 60 million people worldwide playing Fantasy Sports games; this is projected to rise to over 150 million in the coming few years, worldwide people are donning their management caps and taking ownership of carefully constructed teams in the NFL, English Premier League, NBA, La Liga and many more. Armchair sports fans love the strategic nature of the games, ...

- According to ESPN and Business Wire, there are well over 60 million people worldwide playing Fantasy Sports games; this is projected to rise to over 150 million in the coming few years, worldwide people are donning their management caps and taking ownership of carefully constructed teams in the NFL, English Premier League, NBA, La Liga and many more. Armchair sports fans love the strategic nature of the games, despite in many cases few people ever being able to win prizes of value.

There is said to be over 300 million people now worldwide owning and embracing cryptocurrency, either being on the quest for a more decentralized financial system or wanting to have their fingers on the pulse of a rapidly evolving industry, full of opportunity yet fraught with risks, especially to the newcomer.

Vulkania.io has created a new play to earn game , that allows people to earn rewards, at no cost, with no risk and learn about various projects and the cryptocurrency market as they go!

Vulkania Crypto League operates similar to a fantasy football style game, with players managing a team of 5 tokens throughout a 10-day period. All tokens listed on Vulkania.io are available for selection.

A token's performance is measured by its price change, its change in dashboard views on Vulkania.io , and the change in transactions involving that particular token. These are the metrics used by Vulkania.io to form their dashboard service, enabling cryptocurrency investors to obtain information about projects, ranging from Trading View charts, on-chain buys and sells, top wallet monitoring, liquidity tracking and many other features, all managed and controlled by the token owners themselves and reliable crypto data management providers.

The strategic element comes into it by allowing players to boost their performances using daily allocated bonuses. Players can switch out a poorly performing token, or boost any of the 3 scoring criteria by 25%, 50% or 75%. Well placed boosts can catapult a player up the rankings and into the podium places, earning extremely generous prizes.

The game is expected to launch before the end of March, players can play by connecting their Binance Chain wallet via Wallet connect, enabling mobile wallets such as Trust Wallet, they can link directly from Metamask or for the more security aware can also play with a connected Hardware wallet such as a Ledger Nano or SafePal wallet. There is even support to play from your Coinbase wallet.

There is no cost to play and no transactions need to be made when you connect a wallet. Holding VLK though will grant you more daily bonuses to influence and affect your team's performance. Stay tuned for more details as testing completes and the Vulkania team prepare to launch Vulkania Crypto League.

Media Contact:
Trevor Vulkania
332275@email4pr.com
951-255-549

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vulkania-crypto-league--management-style-gaming-to-learn-crypto-301506979.html

SOURCE Vulkania.io

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Gaming Arts Partners with Jumbo Technologies to Bring an Entirely New Gaming Experience to North America

Gaming Arts, LLC, an end-to-end gaming technology provider of electronic gaming machines ("EGMs"), electronic table games ("ETGs"), bingo, keno, and emerging technologies, is happy to announce their exclusive partnership with Jumbo Technology Co., Ltd., of Taiwan to bring an exciting new game, "Ocean Phoenix™", to North American casino markets.

Keep reading... Show less

Pixelmax and Hadean are collaborating to develop highly scalable, interactive multiplayer experiences in the metaverse

Tech startup Hadean are working with PixelMax to develop highly scalable multiplayer experiences within bespoke and interactive 3D virtual worlds.

Keep reading... Show less

DOGAMÍ's $DOGA Token To Launch on Gate.io on March 22

DOGAMÍ, a play-to-earn platform that allows players to enter the "Petaverse," is launching its native $DOGA token on Gate.io on March 22, 2022 . This will expand the platform's network by giving several exchange holders access to its native tokens, which can be used as a golden ticket to the Petaverse and a means of payment to buy NFTs, accessories, and consumables within the DOGAMÍ ecosystem. The upcoming launch of $DOGA follows a highly successful launch of DOGAMÍ's avatars which have become the most sought-after NFTs on Tezos. The DOGAMÍ collection reached 1 million XTZ in volume in less than three weeks of trading on OBJKT .

DOGAMI has been serving its purpose by giving players access to a digital pet world where they can experience augmented reality (AR), just like what other players experience from Pokemon Go and other similar mobile games. DOGAMI will be available on iOS and Android. Through its AR pet simulation, players can train, nurture, and use their dog NFTs to earn from the game.

Keep reading... Show less

BSN SPORTS PARTNERS WITH GENERATION ESPORTS TO OUTFIT HIGH SCHOOL ESPORTS TEAMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets has partnered with Generation Esports (GenE), a global community-focused esports organization and tournament platform, as a uniform and apparel partner of GenE's High School Esports League (HSEL). Through the agreement, BSN SPORTS will provide preferred partner pricing on esports products across their brand partner selection - including Nike, Under Armour, Puma, Logitech, Dream Seats, Gamer Advantage, All-Pro Tactical Sports Bags and more - to outfit esports teams at GenE's more than 5,000 affiliate schools. Additionally, the partnership provides custom Championship Ring opportunities through Herff Jones the achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services.

Keep reading... Show less

Parsec Partners with Microsoft Azure to Give Gaming Creators One-Click Remote Access for Building Real-Time 3D Applications

Game developers and studios can now deploy Parsec's low-latency, high-performance remote desktop solution anytime, anywhere through Microsoft Azure

Parsec today announced it is partnering with Microsoft to provide game creators building and using real-time 3D applications (RT3D) with one-click deployment of their industry-leading remote access technology through Azure.

Keep reading... Show less

C2X Announces Public Listing of Token on FTX and Huobi

The platform recently launched a digital wallet, C2X Station

MetaMagnet Ltd., operator of the universal blockchain gaming platform built on the Terra blockchain, C2X ("the Platform"), today announced that the Platform's governance token, $CTX (C2X), has publicly listed on FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Huobi, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. In addition to the public listing, C2X also disclosed that they have recently launched C2X Station, a digital wallet native to the Platform that will allow developers and users to take full advantage of C2X's services in a transparent and secure manner. C2X provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplaces and wallets.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×