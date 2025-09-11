Vroom Delivery Taps Instacart Carrot Ads to Power Retail Media for Convenience Stores Nationwide

Vroom Delivery to bring Instacart Sponsored Product and Display ads to 3,500 convenience stores
Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America today announced a new partnership with Vroom Delivery an e-commerce platform for convenience stores, to bring Instacart Carrot Ads to its network of 3,500 convenience stores nationwide. Vroom Delivery's convenience retailers across the U.S. will have access to Instacart's advertising technology, enabling advertisers to reach more consumers through Sponsored Product and Display ads. Through this partnership, Vroom Delivery's convenience store partners will join the Instacart Ads ecosystem.
Vroom Delivery's partnership with Instacart expands its efforts to help small- and medium-sized convenience retailers tap into advertising demand. With this new integration, over 7,500 brand advertisers participating in the Instacart Ads ecosystem, will soon be able to extend their Instacart campaigns to Vroom Delivery's network of convenience store retailers, helping to drive discovery and create more personalized product recommendations.
"Retail media is evolving quickly, and Vroom Delivery's decision to adopt Carrot Ads is a testament to the strength of our ad technology. We're building Carrot Ads to be the most advanced retail media solution in the industry - designed to help e-comm partners move quickly and unlock the full potential of retail media," said Alice Luong , Senior Director of E-Commerce and Retail Media at Instacart. "At the same time, advertisers gain a simplified point of entry with intuitive and familiar self-service tools for campaign activation, optimization, and measurement - all on Instacart's ad platform."
"We're committed to helping local convenience stores compete in the fast-growing world of e-commerce," said John Nelson , CEO of Vroom Delivery. "It was important for us to partner with a company that not only has proven technology, but also the expertise to move fast. By integrating Instacart Carrot Ads, we're making industry-leading retail media accessible and scalable for convenience retailers of all sizes."
Carrot Ads is a retail media solution from Instacart that enables partners, such as grocers, marketplaces, and commerce platforms, to build or grow their own retail media businesses. It extends Instacart ad technology to help monetize digital storefronts, apps, and other owned commerce channels. Today, Instacart has more than 240 partners leveraging the Carrot Ads solution.
About Instacart
Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America , works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.
About Vroom Delivery
Vroom Delivery is a leading e-commerce platform specializing in convenience and liquor store retail. Serving 3,500 stores across the U.S., Vroom Delivery helps retailers offer easy, local delivery to customers while providing tools to compete in the evolving retail landscape. Learn more at www.vroomdelivery.com .
