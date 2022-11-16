GamingInvesting News

Vonage will enable Razer to leverage the power of its digital presence to push commerce strategy to social

Vonage a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is enabling Razer the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, to engage with customers in Asia Pacific and allow direct purchases of gaming gear and accessories on social media using Vonage's conversational commerce application, Jumper.ai.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage)

Jumper.ai is Vonage's end-to-end conversational commerce solution that enables brands to create omnichannel, messaging-first customer buying experiences across popular messaging, social and web platforms.

Razer has multiple direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels including retail stores and Razer.com. With conversational commerce capabilities powered by Vonage, it now aims to use its strong social media presence - over 24 million followers across all platforms - to continually improve on their omnichannel experiences.

"Using Vonage's conversational commerce application, we cater directly to the changing demands of our customers through a seamless commerce flow," said Mandy Arbilo , Associate Director, Global Ecommerce Platform, Razer. "According to Euromonitor , in Asia Pacific , sales via social commerce are expected to reach US$4 trillion by 2024. Overwhelmingly, our youth segments have a preference for social. Razer's community and D2C strategy has a stronghold in social channels building an ever growing global community. Our fans are able to connect with Razer directly, enabling an opportune moment for social commerce to add value to our customer experience."

Yash Kotak , Sr. Director Product Management at Vonage and Founder of Jumper.ai, commented, " Southeast Asia has surpassed countries such as the US, Mexico , India , and Brazil in both awareness and adoption of conversational commerce. According to Bain & Co. , social commerce accounted for 44% of Southeast Asia's U$109 billion e-commerce market in 2020 alone. Using our conversational commerce application, ecommerce players like Razer can leverage their presence on social media to create a seamless shopping experience and gain their customers' trust through personalised conversations around their products and offerings."

Recent enhancements to Vonage's Jumper.ai conversational commerce solution enable brands to seamlessly invite buyers to a live video interaction with an in-store associate or customer service agent. This allows consumers to engage in personal conversations about products from anywhere while helping retailers build trusted relationships with customers.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com .

About Vonage
Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey , with offices throughout the United States , Europe , Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About Razer

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 200 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine ( California ) and Singapore , with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai . Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonages-conversational-commerce-application-chosen-by-razer-to-enhance-customer-engagement-301679987.html

SOURCE Vonage

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Demand for Drone Racing Surges as Drone Racing League Expands Media Distribution for 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season

More international broadcast networks add DRL programming this 2022-23 Season, which premieres on Saturday, November 19th at 1:30pm ET on NBC and top streaming platforms

The Drone Racing League (DRL), the world's premier professional drone racing property, announced expanded global media distribution for 2022-23 DRL Algorand World Championship Season, which premieres this Saturday, November 19th at 1:30pm ET on NBC and top streaming platforms.

This season will represent DRL's broadest global reach, with racing airing in more than 320 million households, up 30% from last season, across nearly 170 markets. The league announced partnerships with 20 international networks including: NBC Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports, Art Motion , Sony Pictures Networks India, StarTimes, Sport Klub, FPT Play, TrueVisions, Tap DMV Philippines, Fox Sports Australia, O2TV Sport, ubeat (Grup Mediapro), STARZPLAY Sports, ELEVEN, beIN Sports, Sportall, Viaplay, and more.

DRL will make its race content available across multiple digital platforms for simultaneous live streams, coining themselves the first "wide-streamed" sport. As Gen Z's favorite sport, DRL will stream on TikTok, where the league has over 5 million followers and the platform boasts 10 billion views of #drone videos . DRL will also stream on YouTube, where DRL has seen 60% of its all-time views organically jump in the past 90 days, Twitter, Twitch, Instagram, and Facebook.

"DRL is the defining sport of the 21st century, challenging the status quo of other major properties. We meet fans where they are and give them what they want – high-tech and high-speed competition across real-life racing, esports, and the metaverse," said DRL CMO Anne Marie Gianutsos. "While other sports put their games behind a paywall, DRL is readily available on all formats and tailored to our social-first audience."

Starting with DRL's Race in the Cloud Presented by Google Cloud this Saturday, fans will watch the world's 12 best drone pilots race high-speed drones through iconic sports arenas, DRL SIM virtual maps and a metaverse world to be crowned the DRL Algorand World Champion. The season will feature a live audience esports event in February at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas , and a spectacular drone race, Miami 3-0-Fly , at loanDepot park, home to Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins, on February 25, 2023 in Miami, Florida . Fans can sign up to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

DRL partners, Algorand, Google Cloud, T- Mobile , the U.S. Air Force, PointsKash, and Draganfly will activate throughout the season. Fans will engage with DRL through their suite of gaming products including the DRL SIM video game, Drone Racing Arcade mobile game, and upcoming metaverse game Project Drone Galaxy.

DRL just dropped new trending apparel in the DRL Store , including replicas of DRL Pilot jerseys that hints DRL's tech data, custom drones and hidden messages through interactive QR codes that lead to surprise digital locations.

About DRL
Drone Racing League (DRL) is the world's premier professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in DRL and millions of fans watch them race on NBC, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition in real life, in virtual simulation, and in the metaverse. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is privately-held and headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io .

Press Contact:
Melanie Wallner
VP, Marketing & PR
melanie@drl.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-demand-for-drone-racing-surges-as-drone-racing-league-expands-media-distribution-for-2022-23-drl-algorand-world-championship-season-301679637.html

SOURCE Drone Racing League

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SXU Launches Esports Program

Saint Xavier University (SXU) has launched its first-ever esports program, which began competition this fall for the 2022-23 season. Esports, or electronic sports, are multiplayer, organized games played competitively, and SXU is among the first colleges in Chicago to roll out organized competitive leagues.

Saint Xavier University logo (PRNewsfoto/Saint Xavier University)

Esports, which can be traced back to 1972 when gaming consoles became common, are being launched at an increasing rate in colleges across the United States and are quickly becoming a normal part of campus athletics.

"Launching one of the first esports programs in Chicago is demonstrative of SXU's commitment to innovation and has both strengthened and diversified our athletic portfolio. Collegiate esports focus on inclusivity and bring together a diverse group of students who may not have otherwise had opportunities to connect with each other," said Matt Cunningham , director of Athletics.

The SXU esports program, part of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), has a structure that mirrors that of traditional collegiate sports and the team currently competes in five titles: League of Legends, Overwatch, Valorant, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With 40 competitors in just the first semester of competition, the team is rapidly growing.

Led by head coach Lemar Daniels , who has several years of esports experience and multiple team accomplishments under his leadership, the team already has a series of victories and plans to continue their winning tradition.

In addition to being a unique part of collegiate sports, the esports team at SXU provides an array of opportunities for the students, including the opportunity to gain and enhance real-world skills through work with broadcasting, production, social media and team management. Student-athletes gain experience in collaboration, team-building, problem-solving, communication, leadership and critical thinking.

The esports industry is expected to see growth of nearly 30 million participants throughout the rest of 2022 and will continue to rise in future years. Daniels, who is currently recruiting for the 2023-24 season, looks forward to the future of SXU esports and hopes to cultivate a culture of leadership and success with a focus on ensuring diversity throughout the program.

"As competitive gaming continues to grow, we are building the foundation for high-level competition in collegiate esports while delivering the SXU promise to educate for competence, character and career success," Daniels said.

Saint Xavier University was founded in 1846 by the Sisters of Mercy and is a private, Catholic, four-year, coeducational institution that provides a transformative educational experience to more than 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students who are prepared to become compassionate leaders in their field of study and their communities. As a mission-driven, student-centered institution, Saint Xavier educates for competence, character and career success, with program offerings through our College of Arts and Sciences , Graham School of Management and School of Nursing and Health Sciences . Recognizing Saint Xavier's excellence in education, U.S. News & World Report has ranked SXU consistently among the best colleges in the Midwest.

MEDIA CONTACT: Deb Rapacz, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications, rapacz@sxu.edu

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sxu-launches-esports-program-301678725.html

SOURCE Saint Xavier University

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Op Games | Usaopoly Launches MONOPOLY: Original Squishmallows Collector's Edition

Squad up with the most adorable version of the classic game and collect an exclusive plush in the first-ever Squishmallows game to hit retail

Usaopoly (The Op Games) the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations ® Blank Slate™, and Hues and Cues™, along with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS), today launched the plush-inspired version of a classic game with MONOPOLY ® : Original Squishmallows™ Collector's Edition taking the in-demand license to the tabletop for the first time. As a great gift for any fan who wants to squish, collect, and squad up with Original Squishmallows, the game features an exclusive collectible 4" Squishmallows Cam the Cat Plush which can only be found in the game.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Duelbits Announces World Cup Predictor Game With Bonuses

Duelbits celebrates the 2022 World Cup with a predictor game and generous prizes.

To mark the excitement around the global football championship this year, Duelbits is announcing their World Cup Predictor Game. Participants can take part without making financial commitments, and can play for rewards.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ERGATTA RELEASES VORTEX, A NEW MULTIPLAYER CENTERED AROUND CALIBRATED COMPETITION

The latest game release levels the playing field and enables engaging competition for members across all skill sets, expanding Ergatta's suite of interactive, personalized workout games

Ergatta the game-based home fitness brand, today announced the release of a new gaming experience available exclusively on the Ergatta rower: Vortex. Engaging, personalized, and fun, Vortex calibrates each workout to the member's individual fitness level to provide a level-playing field within a larger competitive environment. Ergatta is the first connected fitness company that lets members compete against anyone at any fitness level from beginners to professional athletes and celebrity fans of the brand, including Colin Kaepernick . Ergatta's offerings are powered by its advanced Calibrated Competition technology, which levels the playing field by scoring members based on how hard they work relative to their unique Intensity Zones, opposed to a direct speed.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cooling Wins Games! GIGABYTE RTX 4080 Series Graphics Cards Hit the Market

The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, today officially announced the GeForce RTX™ 4080 series graphics cards will hit the market on November 16th . Built on NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture, these new-gen graphics cards come with ultra-powerful performance and advanced cooling solutions that enthusiast gamers and creators seek. GIGABYTE offers a total of seven models to meet various demands, including the liquid-cooled AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE and the air-cooled AORUS MASTER,  GAMING OC,  AERO OC, and  EAGLE OC.

Cooling Wins Games! GIGABYTE RTX™ 4080 Series Graphics Cards Hit the Market

Primed for extremely cool and quiet operations, the AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE graphics cards come in two variants - the open-loop model with a pre-installed water block and the closed-loop model featuring an all-in-one cooler. Both excel in delivering the ultimate gaming performance while keeping the temperature well in check with their optimized water channel and thermal designs, making them ideal for hardcore gamers or PC DIY enthusiasts looking to take their custom builds to the next level.

The air-cooled AORUS GeForce RTX™ 4080 MASTER is also built with cooling as the top priority. The upgraded WINDFORCE Bionic shark fans, combined with the alternate spinning technology, offer a massive leap in cooling potential with more pressure and less turbulence than previous generation models. Paired with the solid thermal design, the AORUS MASTER provides the best cooling efficiency even under demanding loads.

Aesthetics is another highlight of the GIGABYTE graphics cards. The overall sleek design is complemented by the exclusive RGB Halo triple ring lighting around the fans, giving the AORUS MASTER and GIGABYTE GAMING OC a truly unique look. The LCD Edge View on the side of the AORUS MASTER gives users another option to personalize their cards with texts, images, or gifs. One can also monitor critical health stats, like power consumption, temperatures, RPMs, etc. with the LCD Edge View as well. The graphics cards also include a dedicated anti-sag bracket, providing strong support and protection without interfering the overall visual appearance.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX™ 4080 graphics cards hit the shelves on November 16th . For more product information, please visit GIGABYTE's official website: https://bit.ly/AORUS_NVIDIA_RTX_40_Series

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooling-wins-games-gigabyte-rtx-4080-series-graphics-cards-hit-the-market-301678016.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c8589.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×