Volt Carbon Technologies Announces Closing of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $210,000

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT,OTC:TORVF) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company"), with reference to its prior news releases dated July 31, 2025, August 12, 2025 and September 2, 2025, is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the private placement by issuing 5,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit for gross proceeds of $110,000.

The Company has raised an aggregate total of $210,000 through the issuance of 10,500,000 Units at a price of $0.02 per Unit (the "Offering"). The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to pay outstanding payables and for working capital to develop its patented mineral extraction equipment. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). No Insiders participated in the Offering and no new control persons were created under the Offering.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.
V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.
CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Information Contact :
Email: info@voltcarbontech.com
Tel: (519-763-1197)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain, cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to the Company's intention to use the proceeds of the Offering to pay outstanding payables and for working capital.

Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

