Volt Carbon Technologies Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $150,000

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT,OTC:TORVF) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the private placement (the "Offering") announced on October 22, 2025, by issuing an aggregate number of 6,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the "First Tranche").

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued under the First Tranche will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.

No finder's fee were paid in connection with the closing of the First Tranche. The Company expects to close the second tranche of the Offering on or before Nov 22, 2025, subject to TSX-V approval.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to pay outstanding payables, advance battery and mobile mineral separation technology, and for general working capital.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.
V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Information Contact :
Email: info@voltcarbontech.com
Tel: (519-763-1197)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) the completion of the Offering; and (iii) the anticipated final closing of the Offering.

Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

