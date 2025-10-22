Volt Carbon Technologies Amends Terms of $300,000 Private Placement

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT,OTC:TORVF) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 17, 2025, the Company has amended the pricing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering").

The Offering will now consist of up to 12,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.025 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$300,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. At this time there are no anticipated Finder's Fee, Agents options, commission or any compensation to be paid in connection with the private placement.

The change in the Offering price reflects the Company's recognition of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 1.1, which provides that where the market price of an issuer's shares is below C$0.05, no further discount from the market price is permitted. Accordingly, the Offering has been repriced to C$0.025 per Unit, corresponding to the Company's market price at the time of its original announcement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to pay outstanding payables, advance battery and mobile mineral separation technology, and for general working capital.

Closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company anticipates closing the Offering within approximately 30 business days. No Insiders intend to participate in the Offering and no new control persons will be created by the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.
CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Information Contact :

Email: info@voltcarbontech.com
Tel: (519-763-1197)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) the intention to complete the Offering; (ii) use the proceeds of the Offering to pay outstanding payables, to advance battery and mineral separation technology, and for working capital; (iii) the approval by the TSX Venture Exchange of the Offering; (iv) the anticipated closing of the Offering within approximately 30 business days; and (v) no Insiders intend to participate in the Offering.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271404

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

