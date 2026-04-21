Volt Carbon Receives Third U.S. Patent Allowance Strengthening Dry Separation Platform for Graphite Processing

Volt Carbon Receives Third U.S. Patent Allowance Strengthening Dry Separation Platform for Graphite Processing

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT,OTC:TORVF) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for U.S. Patent Application No. 18823845. This represents the third patent allowance arising from the Company's original filing, establishing a growing patent portfolio that protects Volt Carbon's proprietary dry separation technology and its application across graphite processing and advanced carbon materials. With this milestone, the Company continues to establish a defensible foundation for its dry separation platform as it advances toward commercial deployment.

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Volt Carbon's dry separation process preserves the crystalline structure of graphite at the source. This is a critical distinction, as conventional wet processing can damage the crystalline structure, lowering yield and increasing downstream processing requirements. By maintaining crystallinity, Volt Carbon's process enables more efficient conversion into battery materials, expandable graphite, and graphene, while supporting reduced processing intensity and environmental impact. The water free and chemical free nature of the process also reduces material handling and processing time within the facility, supporting improved throughput, and operational efficiency. This advantage sits at the core of Volt Carbon's strategy of improving graphite economics and positioning the Company to participate across multiple high value carbon markets.

The continued expansion of the Company's U.S. patent portfolio strengthens its position as it advances toward commercial deployment of its dry separation platform, including the development of a scalable demonstration facility designed to validate the technology under commercial conditions. The patent is expected to issue following completion of customary administrative procedures and payment of final fees.

V Bond Lee, CEO, stated: "This third patent allowance strengthens our ability to scale a platform that preserves material value at the source and supports multiple downstream pathways, including high value applications such as expandable graphite and graphene. Our objective is straightforward: demonstrate, commercialize, and move toward cash flow generation."

V Bond Lee is the named first inventor on all of the Company's air classifier patent filings and has over 38 years of product development and engineering management experience, with multiple inventions implemented in commercial applications, including granted patents across automotive and aerospace.

About Volt Carbon Technologies
Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.
V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.
CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Information Contact:
Email: info@voltcarbontech.com
Tel: (519) 763-1197

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) the expected issuance of the patent following completion of administrative procedures and payment of final fees; (ii) the advancement and commercialization of the Company's dry separation technology; (iii) the development of a scalable demonstration facility to validate the technology under commercial conditions; and (iv) the Company's ability to participate across multiple high value carbon markets.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293550

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