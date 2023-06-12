Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

VIZSLA COPPER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES TO EXPAND WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (" Trailbreaker "), pursuant to which the Company has been granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in 6,482 hectares of land contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Expansion of Flagship Woodjam Project: With the addition of these claims, the Woodjam Project has grown significantly to 72,805 hectares of prospective southern Quesnel Terrane.

  • Prospective Geology: These new claims are underlain by intrusive rocks belonging to the Takomkane batholith, which hosts the large porphyry-related copper-gold Southeast deposit on the Woodjam property.

"These claims are a terrific addition to the Woodjam Project," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "They are proximal to porphyry-related copper-gold deposits and share similar geology.  Work on the Trailbreaker claims will be a high priority for the Company going forward. "

The Claims

The four claims that are subject to the Option Agreement are contiguous with the southern edge of the Woodjam Project and cover a total of 6,482 hectares. The geology underlying the claims consists predominantly of till covered intrusive rocks belonging to the early Jurassic Takomkane batholith, host to the nearby Southeast copper-gold porphyry-related deposit at the Woodjam Project. Given the prospective geology, the new claims will be a high priority for upcoming exploration programs at the Woodjam Project.

Terms of Option Agreement

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Vizsla Copper has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the four claims by issuing an aggregate of 400,000 common shares to Trailbreaker over three years, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Vizsla Copper has the right to accelerate the option any time after the first anniversary.

The optioned claims will be subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). Trailbreaker and Teck Resources Limited will retain a 1% NSR each on three of the claims and Trailbreaker will retain a 2% NSR on the fourth claim. Half of the 1% NSR may be bought from Trailbreaker for $500,000 . Half of the 2% NSR may be bought from Trailbreaker for $1,000,000 .

Figure 1 – Woodjam New Claims Location

Figure 1 – Woodjam New Claims Location (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

The Woodjam Project

The 72,805-hectare Woodjam Project is located 55 kilometres east of the community of Williams Lake in an area characterized by a low elevation, flat to gently undulating landscape that is well accessed by logging roads.  Geologically, the Woodjam Project is located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane – a large regional depositional belt commonly dominated by alkalic volcanic units and related volcaniclastic lithologies. The Quesnel terrane hosts both alkaline and calc-alkaline porphyry copper+/-gold+/-molybdenum deposits, including the Copper Mountain, New Afton, Highland Valley, Gibraltar , Mount Polley, Mount Milligan and Kemess mines.

To date, six zones of porphyry-related mineralization (Megabuck, Deerhorn, Takom, Three Firs, Southeast, Megaton) have been identified at the Woodjam Project by drilling (95,092 metres in 281 holes since 2009 and a further 114 holes, 30,092 metres predominantly from 1998).  These six mineralized zones form a cluster approximately 5 kilometres in diameter.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has two additional copper exploration properties, the Blueberry and Carruthers Pass projects, well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: obtaining the required approvals; satisfying the requirements of the Option Agreement; the exploration and development of the Woodjam Project; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/12/c1019.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

