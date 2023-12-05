Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
VIZSLA COPPER EXTENDS DEERHORN AND TAKOM DEPOSITS AND INTERSECTS STRONGEST COPPER MINERALIZATION TO DATE AT THE MEGATON ZONE

VIZSLA COPPER EXTENDS DEERHORN AND TAKOM DEPOSITS AND INTERSECTS STRONGEST COPPER MINERALIZATION TO DATE AT THE MEGATON ZONE

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report additional assay results from its summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in central BC (Figure 1).  Highlights include significant extensions to the Deerhorn and Takom deposits and the strongest copper mineralization to date at the Megaton zone.

HIGHLIGHTS

Mineralization Extended at the Deerhorn and Takom Deposits.

  • Drill hole DH23-107 (Deerhorn):
    • Intersected 37.5m averaging 0.64% CuEq (0.12% Cu, 0.78 g/t Au)
    • includes a higher-grade sub-interval of 22.5m averaging 0.84% CuEq (0.13% Cu, 1.07 g/t Au)
  • Drill hole DH23-104 (Deerhorn):
    • Intersected 90.7m averaging 0.36% CuEq (0.10% Cu, 0.38 g/t Au)
  • Drill hole TK23-111 (Takom):
    • Intersected 20.0m averaging 0.69% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au)
    • Intersected a second zone of 97.60m averaging 0.20% CuEq (0.15% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au)

Megaton Drilling

  • Drill hole MT23-116 (Megaton):
    • Intersected 110.1m averaging 0.26% copper equivalent (CuEq) (0.20% Cu, 0.01 g/t Au)

Note: Copper equivalent values are based on metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $15/lb Mo.

" I'm very pleased with the results of our first drilling program at Woodjam, " commented Craig Parry , Executive Chairman.  " Our strategy of acquiring under-appreciated assets in top-tier jurisdictions and adding value through aggressive exploration is progressing nicely. We will continue to pursue this strategy with more exploration at Woodjam and our other highly prospective projects. "

"Thanks to our field crews, led by Senior Geologist Ian Borg and Project Geologist Colin Bateman, the summer drilling program at Woodjam has been a resounding success," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration .  "We safely and effectively explored several different target areas.  Mineralization at the Deerhorn and Takom deposits was expanded and gaps in the drilling at the large Southeast deposit were successfully filled.  However, I'm most excited about the result at the Megaton zone, where drill hole MT23-116 intersected the strongest mineralization there to date and has established a clear vector for further exploration.  There are strong indications that Megaton is another porphyry center at Woodjam."

DEERHORN

Drill holes DH23-104 and DH23-107 were completed to evaluate down-dip and up-dip extensions, respectively, on the southernmost section of historical drilling at the Deerhorn Zone.  Historical drill hole DH12-37 had previously intersected a long interval of copper and gold mineralization ( 100.0 m @ 0.97 g/t Au and 0.13 % Cu from 211.0 m ) on this section.  Drill holes DH23-104 and DH23-107 extended the mineralization in both the down-dip and up-dip directions (Table 1 and Figures 2 and 3) and demonstrate that the system is robust at the south end of the zone and remains open for expansion in this direction.  Drill hole DH23-109 was completed as a 100m step-out further south and while it did not intersect significant copper or gold mineralization, the drill hole was strongly altered and is interpreted to have intersected an altered envelope around the plunging zone of mineralization.  More drilling is required at the south end of Deerhorn.

TAKOM

Drilling at the Takom deposit successfully extended mineralization on the east side of the deposit with drill hole TK23-111 (Table 1 and Figures 2 and 4).  TK23-111 intersected 20m averaging 0.69% CuEq and a second interval of 97.60 m averaging 0.20% CuEq.

MEGATON

Wide spaced, historical drilling at the Megaton zone, located approximately 2km northeast of the large Southeast Deposit has commonly intersected long intervals of low-grade copper mineralization over a large area.  The geology at Megaton is similar to that at the Southeast zone, with mineralization hosted by several phases of altered monzonite, including potassium feldspar porphyry, along the northern edge of the Takomkane batholith.  New Direct Current Induced Polarization (DCIP) geophysical survey data collected earlier this year indicated greater concentrations of sulphide mineralization may be present north of previous drilling.  Drill hole MT23-116, collared 150m north of historical drill hole MT21-07 intersected the strongest mineralization to date at Megaton, 110.1m averaging 0.26% Cueq (Figures 5 and 6).  Drill hole MT23-118, completed 180m northeast of MT23-116 intersected 63.3m averaging 0.18% Cueq.  Much of the large DCIP anomaly remains undrilled to the north of drill holes MT23-116 and MT23-118, where interpreted structures extend from the Southeast deposit.

Table 1 – Woodjam 2023 Drilling Highlights

Hole-ID

Area

Cutoff

Significant Intersections 2,3

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)

Cu

(%)

Mo

(%)

Au

(g/t)

Ag

(g/t)

Cueq

(%)

SE23-101 1

SE

0.2% Cu

177.0

308.5

131.5

0.49

0.012

0.07

1.43

0.60

includes


0.5% Cu

185.0

245.0

60.0

0.64

0.011

0.10

1.75

0.76

and


0.2% Cu

398.0

448.0

50.0

0.29

0.046

0.04

1.99

0.50

and


0.2% Cu

487.0

497.0

10.0

0.79

0.215

0.37

10.25

1.92

SE23-102 1

SE

0.2% Cu

136.9

430.1

293.2

0.54

0.005

0.05

1.84

0.61

includes


0.5% Cu

157.0

223.1

66.1

0.81

0.005

0.08

1.89

0.90

and includes


0.5% Cu

260.0

327.1

67.1

0.54

0.005

0.05

1.43

0.60

and


0.2% Cu

442.0

481.1

39.1

0.34

0.013

0.03

1.50

0.42

DH23-104

Deerhorn

0.2 g/t Au

308.3

399.0

90.7

0.10

0.001

0.38

0.86

0.36

DH23-107

Deerhorn

0.2 g/t Au

256.0

293.5

37.5

0.12

0.001

0.78

0.57

0.64

includes


0.5 g/t Au

265.0

287.5

22.5

0.13

0.001

1.07

0.63

0.84

and


0.2 g/t Au

356.0

414.0

58.0

0.07

0.001

0.44

0.54

0.37

includes


0.5 g/t Au

386.0

407.0

21.0

0.09

0.001

0.69

0.59

0.55

SE23-110

SE

0.1 % Cu

214.5

252.0

37.5

0.19

0.001

0.02

0.71

0.21

includes


0.2 % Cu

222.0

235.7

13.7

0.24

0.002

0.02

0.92

0.28

and


0.1 % Cu

276.0

296.0

20.0

0.18

0.003

0.02

0.56

0.21

TK23-111

Takom

0.1% Cu

133.0

153.0

20.0

0.50

0.001

0.27

2.38

0.69

and


0.1 % Cu

164.4

262.0

97.6

0.15

0.000

0.08

0.46

0.20

MT23-116

Megaton

0.1 % Cu

48.0

72.0

24.0

0.18

0.002

0.01

1.20

0.20

and


0.1 % Cu

123.0

155.0

32.0

0.14

0.003

0.00

1.11

0.17

and


0.1 % Cu

197.0

307.1

110.1

0.20

0.011

0.01

1.38

0.26

includes


0.2 % Cu

206.0

228.0

22.0

0.32

0.017

0.01

1.00

0.40

includes


0.2 % Cu

285.1

297.1

12.0

0.40

0.039

0.03

7.66

0.63

MT23-118

Megaton

0.1 % Cu

136.0

151.0

15.0

0.14

0.002

0.01

0.68

0.16

and


0.1 % Cu

271.1

334.4

63.3

0.15

0.006

0.01

0.99

0.18

and


0.1 % Cu

416.2

430.2

14.0

0.13

0.017

0.01

1.03

0.21












Notes:




1.

Previously disclosed and included here for completeness.


2.

Composite intervals are calculated above noted cutoffs and may include a maximum of 10m of internal waste.


3.

Copper equivalent values are based on metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $15/lb Mo.

The drill program is now complete.  A total of 7,599m was drilled in 18 drill holes. Assay results have now been received for all of the drill holes.

Figure 1 – Woodjam Property Map

Figure 1 – Woodjam Property Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 2 – Drilling Target Area Locations

Figure 2 – Drilling Target Area Locations (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 3 – Deerhorn Drill Holes DH23-104 and 107 Cross Section

Figure 3 – Deerhorn Drill Holes DH23-104 and 107 Cross Section (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 4 – Takom Drill Hole TK23-111 Cross Section

Figure 4 – Takom Drill Hole TK23-111 Cross Section (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 5 – Megaton Area Drilling Plan

Figure 5 – Megaton Area Drilling Plan (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Figure 6 – Megaton Drill Hole MT23-116 Cross Section

Figure 6 – Megaton Drill Hole MT23-116 Cross Section (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Table 2 – 2023 Drill Hole Details

Hole-ID

Length (m)

Azm

Dip

Northing

Easting

Elevation

SE23-100

603

170

-75

5788697

613288

960

SE23-101

506

315

-80

5788288

613082

981

SE23-102

509

310

-75

5788210

612934

991

WJ23-103

452

345

-60

5789223

612130

1095

DH23-104

429

220

-65

5791793

611532

924

WJ23-105

111

345

-60

5789399

612193

1083

WJ23-106

452

20

-60

5789400

612194

1083

DH23-107

414

220

-55

5791797

611525

924

SE23-108

360

130

-65

5787532

612714

1024

DH23-109

439

220

-65

5791751

611608

924

SE23-110

411

130

-65

5787668

612555

1013

TK23-111

359

310

-55

5788486

610928

992

DH23-112

251

215

-65

5792258

611256

916

TK23-113

302

310

-55

5788499

610318

953

DH23-114

221

210

-60

5792079

611074

918

ME23-115

419

320

-55

5791352

611156

925

MT23-116

476

310

-70

5789461

614872

958

ME23-117

434

310

-80

5791096

611126

942

MT23-118

452

330

-70

5789576

615006

965

Note:  Coordinates are North American Datum 1983, Universal Transverse Mercator Zone 10 North (NAD83 z 10N)

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of Vizsla's geologists and the chain of custody from the sampling facility in Horsefly to the sample preparation facility, ALS Laboratories in Kamloops, BC , was continuously monitored.

Core samples were taken as ½ core, from a minimum of 0.3 m to a maximum of 2 m core length to account for lithological or alteration boundaries. Samples were then crushed, pulverised and sample pulps were analysed using industry standard analytical methods including a 4-Acid, ICP-MS multielement package (ALS code ME-MS61) and an ICP-AES method for high-grade copper samples (ALS code ME-OG62). Gold was analysed using a 30 g aliquot by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (ALS code Au-ICP21).

Certified reference material was inserted every 10 th sample. Coarse blank was inserted every 20 th sample. For approximately 2.5% of core samples, the remaining ½ core was taken as a field duplicate. For 2.5% of core samples a preparation duplicate is taken after coarse crushing is complete at the laboratory.

In addition to Vizsla's QA/QC program, additional blanks, reference materials and duplicates were inserted by ALS according to their internal procedures. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results.

Repricing of Warrants

The Company intends to reprice and extend the expiry date of a total of 3,072,061 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.65 per common share expiring on April 14, 2024 (the " Warrants "). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on April 14, 2022 . The Company proposes to reprice the Warrants to $0.35 per share and extend the expiry date by an additional year to April 14, 2025 .

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The extension of the Warrants is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects, including Woodjam; the release of exploration results; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine ; general economic facts; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/05/c4237.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vizsla CopperVCU:CATSXV:VCUBase Metals Investing
VCU:CA
Vizsla Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Vizsla Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU)

Vizsla Copper


Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES COPPER-GOLD TARGET AREAS AT THE COPPERVIEW PROPERTY, SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES COPPER-GOLD TARGET AREAS AT THE COPPERVIEW PROPERTY, SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the results of airborne geophysical surveying at its 100% owned Copperview Project (the " Copperview Project " or " Copperview ") in south-central BC. The Project is prospective for copper-gold porphyry-related mineralization.

Figure 1 – Copperview Property Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 997 line-km of helicopter-borne, high-definition magnetic surveying was completed at Copperview
  • N-S magnetic trends extend onto the glacial till covered Copperview Project from Kodiak Copper Corp.'s (Kodiak) nearby MPD Project
  • Breaks or disruptions in the N-S trends are high priority exploration target areas

"This high quality airborne magnetic dataset provides excellent detail to aid our interpretation of the geology beneath the glacial till cover at Copperview," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "Several 'breaks' in the north-south magnetic trends are particularly prospective, as similar features have proven to be mineralized nearby. A good example is Kodiak Copper Corp.'s Gate Zone, less than 4km to the south of Copperview."

The Survey

A total of 997 line-km of helicopter-borne magnetic geophysical surveying was recently completed at Copperview by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. The survey consisted of east-west oriented grid lines spaced 100m apart, and the survey area is shown in Figure 1.  Nominal survey height was 50m above ground level.

The Results

A clear pattern of north-south oriented linear magnetic highs is present in the survey results, with the most pronounced trend extending from Kodiak's MPD property to the south. Mineralization at MPD, including the recently discovered Gate Zone, is often spatially associated with this north-south magnetic high trend, particularly where the trend is disrupted.  Several disruptive features along similar magnetic high trends are present in the new Copperview data and are shown on Figure 2.  Discovered by Kodiak Copper in 2019, drilling at the Gate zone has outlined a large 350m x 1km x 900m zone of copper-gold porphyry-related mineralization. The best drill intersection to date is 535.1m @ 0.49% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au from 201.9m in drill hole MPD-20-041. The Copperview Project claim block is interpreted to be underlain by eastern facies Upper Triassic Nicola volcanics with local coeval intrusions – similar to MPD, and the Copper Mountain and New Afton mines.

Next Steps

Direct Current Induced Polarization (DCIP) will be completed on the ground over airborne target areas in 2024, ahead of core drilling programs. DCIP surveying will highlight areas that are chargeable due to the likely presence of sulphide mineralization in the bedrock. Coincident DCIP, magnetic and AFMAG anomalies will be high-priority drill targets in future programs.

Figure 1 – Copperview Property Map

Figure 2 – Copperview Magnetic Target Areas

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects, including Woodjam; the release of exploration results; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine ; general economic facts; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Figure 2 – Copperview Magnetic Target Areas (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/02/c1475.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO - Vizsla Copper: Canadian Copper Exploration with Enormous Potential CEO Clips Video

VIDEO - Vizsla Copper: Canadian Copper Exploration with Enormous Potential CEO Clips Video

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF Vizsla Copper, a copper exploration company based in British Columbia is focused on their giant Woodjam project, which boasts 1.7 billion lbs of copper resources and 1 million ounces of gold and which the company is currently executing an 8,000m drill program on. Executive Chairman, Craig Parry, who has over two decades of porphyry exploration experience, expresses great excitement about the project's prospects, which are making the company an exciting and notable player in Canada's copper mining industry. Mr. Parry discusses historical and future copper price growth and the excellent drilling results currently being achieved.

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF)

https://vizslacopper.com/

About BTV:
BTV is a TV production and Digital Marketing Agency that has helped companies increase their brand awareness for 25+ years, reaching a national retail and institutional investor audience through top TV networks like BNN Bloomberg, CNBC, and FOX Business. Combining unique content creation and major distribution services, their offerings include the BTV Show, CEO Clips, TV Branding Ads, and Digital Campaigns. Discover Investment Opportunities.

www.b-tv.com.

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips – are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184580

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report initial assay results from its summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in south-central BC.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drill holes SE23-101 and 102 at the Southeast zone intersected broad intervals of consistent copper mineralization confirming strong grade continuity in key areas of the deposit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF COPPERVIEW PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF COPPERVIEW PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 20, 2023 it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in the 37,466 hectare Copperview project (the " Copperview Project ") in the Aspen Grove area of south-central British Columbia .

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Acquisition Details

The Copperview Project consists of 37,466 hectares in 40 claims and is being acquired from Mr. Donald Rippon of Mineworks Ventures Inc. (the " Vendor ") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated June 19, 2023 , as amended on July 7, 2023 (the " Copperview Purchase Agreement ").

Pursuant to the terms of the Copperview Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 600,000 common shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares ") to the Vendor. The Consideration Shares are subject to a voluntary one-year release schedule such that one-third of the Consideration Shares are to be released every four months after completion of the Acquisition. The Company also paid the Vendor $5,000 and granted the Vendor: (i) a 2% net smelter return royalty over 37 of the 40 claims comprising the Copperview Project (the " 2% NSR ") and (ii) a 1% net smelter return royalty over 3 of the 40 claims comprising the Copperview Project (the " 1% NSR " and together with the 2% NSR, the " NSR "). One half of the NSR may be bought back from the Vendor for $3 million in cash (being 1% of the 2% NSR and 0.5% of the 1% NSR).

Additional details regarding the Acquisition and the Copperview Project are set out in the Company's news release dated June 20, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/18/c2797.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the start of the summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in south-central BC.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PORT OF SKAGWAY

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PORT OF SKAGWAY

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce during the 2023 Fall Sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly, the Yukon Government approved $21.4 million for investment in the Municipality of Skagway's (or "Skagway") redevelopment of their dock infrastructure to include a Marine Services Platform ("MSP") to continue to support ore export for the Yukon mining industry.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The approval of this investment follows the Yukon Government signing of a term sheet with Skagway on September 7, 2023 , outlining the terms and conditions of the investment, proposing an initial 35-year preferential access to the port with an option to extend for another 15 years, as well as a significant investment in the initial engineering of the MSP. The Yukon government is currently working towards finalizing an Export Cooperation Agreement with Skagway .

The MSP at Skagway is located in South-east Alaska and is 560 km from, and is the closest tidewater port to, the Casino Project. The Port of Skagway has historically been the preferred port to ship concentrates from the Yukon , and most recently was used to ship copper concentrates from the Minto Mine.

"Further investment and commitment from the Yukon Government in advancing infrastructure for the mining industry is another step in the right direction to advancing the Casino Project." said Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for the Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/05/c5608.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lumina Gold Completes Metallurgical and Resource Drilling and Commences Feasibility Study Metallurgical Testing

Recent Project Highlights:

  • Completed 7,767 metres for the purpose of upgrading some of the Indicated Resource to the Measured category.
  • Completed 3,065 metres of dedicated diamond drill holes for the collection of metallurgical samples and comminution testing samples.
  • Samples have arrived in Peru , which allows for confirmatory and optimization metallurgical test work to begin.
  • Additional samples have arrived at the material testing facility in the US for the comminution testing.
  • Test work is on schedule and will support the proposed completion of the feasibility study in H1 2025.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the initiation of a major work program to support the development of the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia gold-copper deposits. The key components of the program include the collection of twenty metallurgical composite samples from dedicated drill holes within the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits, comminution test work, detailed mineralogy and flotation test work for gold and copper recovery estimates and providing concentrate samples for marketing studies. Test work has been awarded to C. H. Plenge & CIA S.A. ("Plenge"), an independent metallurgical laboratory based in Lima, Peru which has previously provided metallurgical support to the Company and Metso USA .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Osisko Metals Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Osisko Metals Incorporated ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) based in Montreal, Canada, focused on base metals, today announced that Robert Wares, Chairman and CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 6 th .

DATE : December 6 th
TIME: 2:00 PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH
Available for 1x1 meetings: December 4th and 5th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining's Contact Bay: Two Large Ni-Cu-PGE Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusives

Heritage Mining's Contact Bay: Two Large Ni-Cu-PGE Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusives

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Files Supporting Documentation For Exploitation Licence For The IBW Project

Emerita Resources Files Supporting Documentation For Exploitation Licence For The IBW Project

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) announces that through its wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary, Emerita Resources España S.L.U., it has submitted all the required documentation (the " Supporting Documentation ") to support its application to the "Delegación Territorial de Energía y Minas in Huelva province, Junta de Andalucia" for an exploitation licence (the " Exploitation Licence ") for Emerita's wholly-owned Iberian Belt West project (" IBW " or the " Project "). Please see the Company's September 12, 2023 press release for further details regarding the Company's application for the Exploitation Licence.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of intent (" LOI ") with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE) (" X1 "), whereby SKRR and X1 will negotiate and settle the terms of a definitive acquisition agreement (the " Acquisition Agreement ") for X1 to acquire a 100% interest in SKRR's wholly-owned Manson Bay gold project (the " Manson Bay Project ").

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Manson Bay Project is located in the Trans Hudson Corridor in east-central Saskatchewan , approximately 40km northwest of the historic mining center of Flin Flon , on the Manitoba border. The Manson Bay Project consists of thirteen (13) contiguous mineral claims totaling 4,293.213 hectares.

Under the terms of the LOI, X1 may acquire a 100% interest in the Manson Bay Project by issuing 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of X1 to SKRR. The potential Acquisition Agreement and the consideration and transactions contemplated thereunder, will be subject to and in accordance with applicable corporate and securities laws and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and if required, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any other such approvals that may be required, including approval of the shareholders of X1.

Further details regarding the proposed transaction with X1 will be provided in a comprehensive news release if, and when, the parties enter into the Acquisition Agreement. There can be no guarantees that the proposed transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the potential transaction with X1 including entering into the Acquisition Agreement, Canadian Securities Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange approval of the transaction, as applicable, approval of the shareholders of X1 and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/04/c1605.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vizsla Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Vizsla Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Fortune Minerals Announces Government Funding to Advance the NICO Critical Minerals Asset in Canada

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 6, 2023

Prismo Metals Continues to Intersect Gold at Los Pavitos

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Government Funding to Advance the NICO Critical Minerals Asset in Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 6, 2023

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Continues to Intersect Gold at Los Pavitos

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management Change

Energy Investing

Forsys Update On Norasa Uranium Project

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

Gold Investing

Heliostar Metals Adds Experienced Mine Builder as COO

×