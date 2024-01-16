Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has acquired, or has agreed to acquire, an additional 16,008 hectares of prospective exploration ground contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the " Woodjam Project "). A majority of the additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking, while a small portion are to be purchased from an arm's length vendor.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Expansion of Flagship Woodjam Project: With the addition of these claims, the Woodjam Project will cover 90,163 hectares of prospective southern Quesnel Terrane.
  • Prospective Geology: The newly staked claims are largely underlain by intrusive rocks of the Takomkane batholith, which hosts porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization at the nearby Southeast deposit.  The purchased claims are largely underlain by Nicola Gp. volcaniclastic rocks.

"I am pleased that we've been able to add over 16,000 hectares of prospective geology to the Woodjam Project area," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "High-grade gold and zinc mineralization outcrops on the purchased claims and the newly staked claims extend the Woodjam property over highly prospective and underexplored geology covered by a thin mantle of glacial till.  We intend to explore both of these areas in 2024. "

The Claims

The claims to be purchased (see Figure 1) total 1,226 hectares and cover a zone of outcropping quartz-carbonate veins in Nicola volcaniclastic rocks with high-grade sphalerite and gold mineralization.  Grab samples collected by Vizsla Copper contain up to 26.8% Zn and 9.01 g/t Au over thicknesses estimated to be 0.2 metres, summarized in Table 1 below.  No known drill holes have been completed in the area and Vizsla Copper will complete detailed geological, ground geophysical and surficial geochemistry surveys to develop drill targets.

Table 1: Rock chip assays from purchased claims.

Sample

Ag g/t

Au g/t

Cu %

Zn %

C00367757

244.0

9.01

1.54

10.8

C00367758

3.2

3.20

0.67

26.8

C00367759

0.6

0.57

0.14

7.6

C00367760

3.1

3.10

0.66

19.0

C00367761

1.3

1.30

1.01

23.4

These claims will be acquired from an arms-length vendor for 200,000 common shares of Vizsla Copper. The claims will be subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty, of which Vizsla Copper has the right to purchase 1.0% (one-half) for $1.0 million in cash. The acquisition is subject to standard closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "), and should close in the coming weeks.

The newly staked claims have an area of 14,782 hectares and are in two blocks contiguous with the southern end of the Woodjam Project.  They are largely underlain by intrusive rocks of the Takomkane batholith, the same intrusive complex that hosts the large Southeast porphyry related copper-gold deposit at the Woodjam Project.  Outcrop is rare in the area, particularly in the western block, where the highly prospective Takomkane margin is hidden by a mantle of unconsolidated glacial till.  Geophysical and soil geochemical surveys will be required to develop drill targets here.

Figure 1 – Woodjam New Claims Location

Figure 1 – Woodjam New Claims Location (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

The Woodjam Project

The 90,163-hectare Woodjam Project is located 55 kilometres east of the community of Williams Lake in an area characterized by a low elevation, flat to gently undulating landscape that is easily accessed by logging roads.  Geologically, the Woodjam Project is located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane – a large regional depositional belt commonly dominated by alkalic volcanic units and related volcaniclastic lithologies. The Quesnel terrane hosts both alkaline and calc-alkaline porphyry copper+/-gold+/-molybdenum deposits, including the Copper Mountain, New Afton, Highland Valley, Mount Polley, Mount Milligan and Kemess mines.

To date, six zones of porphyry-related mineralization (Megabuck, Deerhorn, Takom, Three Firs, Southeast, Megaton) have been identified at the Woodjam Project by drilling.  These six mineralized zones form a cluster approximately 5 kilometres in diameter.

In 2023 Vizsla Copper completed a total of 7,599 metres in 18 holes, successfully extending the Deerhorn and Takom deposits while also intersecting the strongest mineralization to date at the Megaton zone.

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has three additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

QA/QC

Samples were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation site in Kamloops, BC before being shipped to the ALS analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, BC . Each sample was fine crushed before a 250 g split was pulverized with greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analysed using ALS's 30 g Fire Assay Fusion method (Au-ICP21) with an ICP-AES finish for gold, and with a 48-element four-acid digest method (ME-MS61) with an ICP-AES/MS finish. Overlimit values for copper, silver, and zinc were determined using the ME-OG62 method, which involves a four-acid digest followed by an ICP-AES finish.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: completion of the acquisition of mineral claims; the Company's growth and business strategies; and the exploration and development of the Company's properties.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/16/c1474.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

