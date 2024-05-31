Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Vital Energy Announces New CFO

Vital Energy Inc. (TSXV: VUX) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Mr. Zhen Jiang has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation effective as of June 1, 2024. Zhen brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. Robert Gillies, the Corporation's former Chief Financial Officer, will retire from his position effective as of May 31, 2024. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Gillies for his exceptional dedication and service to the Corporation and wishes him well in his well-earned retirement.

Vital Energy Inc. is a publicly traded junior oil and gas company ("VUX" TSXV) whose primary focus is light and medium crude oil production in Western Canada.
Website: www.vitalenergyoil.com

For further information please contact
Yingchuan Wu, President
Tel: (403) 988-8286
Fax: (403) 699-9660
Or visit our website at:
www.vitalenergyoil.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211267

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×