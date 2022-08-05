Precious MetalsInvesting News

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3zyrFyM

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through August 9 th .

August 4 th Agenda:

Presentation Ticker(s)

Nextech AR Solutions 		OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR
Wyld Networks AB OTCQB: WYLDF | NASDAQ STO FN: WYLD


SmartKem, Inc. 		OTCQB: SMTK
Tekcapital plc OTCQB: TEKCF | AIM: TEK


TrustBIX Inc. 		OTCQB: TBIXF | TSXV: TBIX
Stemtech Corp. OTCQB: STEK
archTIS Limited OTCQB: ARHLF | ASX: AR9


Hydrogen Utopia International plc 		OTCQB: HUIPF | AQSE: HUI
Horizon Oil OTCQB: HZNFF | ASX: HZN
Grand Gulf Energy Ltd. OTCQB: GRGUF | ASX: GGE
Silver Hammer Mining OTCQB: HAMRF | CSE: HAMR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

Silver Hammer MiningCSE:HAMRPrecious Metals Investing
HAMR:CC
Silver Hammer Mining

Silver Hammer Mining

Silver Hammer Commences Induced Polarization Survey at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Commences Induced Polarization Survey at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR; OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer" ) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an induced polarization (" IP ") resistivity survey at its past-producing Silver Strand Project in Idaho.

The IP/Resistivity technology can identify silicified quartz-hosted, sulfide-rich silver and gold mineralization up to 200 metres depth. The survey is intended to track the known mineralized zone laterally, as well as to search for parallel mineralized zones and will run concurrent with the upcoming drill program, which is expected to commence before the end of July.

Silver Hammer Engages Drilling Contractor for Near-Term Drill Program at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Engages Drilling Contractor for Near-Term Drill Program at Silver Strand Project in Idaho

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR; OTCQB: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer" ) is pleased to announce plans to begin an 11-hole Phase II diamond drill program from the Company's established underground drilling station, before the end of July at its past-producing Silver Strand Project in Idaho.

The Phase II drill program will focus on expanding the known silver-gold zone down-dip and will also assess the potential for additional mineralized chutes (Figure 1). Targets for this program are based on exploration work performed by Silver Hammer in 2021, including a drone supported magnetic survey, Phase I drilling, as well integration of drilling data acquired from previous owners of the Silver Strand Project ( see Jan 26, 2022 news release ).

Silver Hammer Announces Up to $3,000,000 Private Placement Led by Echelon Wealth Partners

Silver Hammer Announces Up to $3,000,000 Private Placement Led by Echelon Wealth Partners

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CSE: HAMROTCQB: HAMRF) Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Hammer ") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a brokered private placement on a commercially reasonable efforts basis for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$3,000,000 (the " Offering "). The Offering will be led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the " Agent ").

Silver Hammer Purchases Strategic California Mine Patent Claim and Reports up to 1290 g/t Silver and 7.7% Copper from Spring Sampling Program at its Eliza Silver-Gold Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Purchases Strategic California Mine Patent Claim and Reports up to 1290 g/t Silver and 7.7% Copper from Spring Sampling Program at its Eliza Silver-Gold Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMROTCQB:HAMRF) ("Silver Hammer" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade silver assay results obtained during an early phase of exploration at the Company's Eliza Project ("Eliza" or the "Project") in Nevada, plus the acquisition of the California Patent ("the Patent"), a strategic claim within the Project area.

Silver Hammer recently completed the purchase of the strategic California Mine Patent claim, which is located entirely within the Eliza Project claim block. The Patent covers an area of 4.6 acres and includes the past-producing California Mine ( Figure 1 ).

Alexco Announces the Filing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Special Meeting to Approve Acquisition by Hecla

Alexco Announces the Filing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Special Meeting to Approve Acquisition by Hecla

For any questions, please contact Alexco Resource's proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (1-416-304-0211 outside North America ) or email assistance@laurelhill.com .

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed and mailed the management information circular dated July 28, 2022 (the " Circular ") and related meeting materials (collectively, the " Meeting Materials ") for its special meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders (the " Shareholders "), optionholders, restricted share unit holders, and deferred share unit holders of Alexco (collectively, the " Securityholders ") to be held on August 30, 2022 at 10:00 am (Pacific Time) (the " Meeting ") in connection with the proposed business combination with Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE: HL ) (" Hecla "), announced on July 5, 2022 .

Puma Exploration Announces Date for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Puma Exploration Announces Date for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the " Company " or " Puma ") announces that its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 2 pm (EDT).

Again, this year, the Company will hold the Meeting via a live webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1391 , where all Shareholders and their proxy holders, regardless of geographic location, will have an equal opportunity to participate. Shareholders and proxy holders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Further details and instructions about virtual participation are included in the Meeting materials available on the Company's website and under Puma's profile on www.SEDAR.com .

Snowline Gold Further Expands Mineralized Footprint of Valley Zone and Mobilizes Third Drill to Its Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Further Expands Mineralized Footprint of Valley Zone and Mobilizes Third Drill to Its Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Sheeted vein mineralization observed across 700 m by 800 m area at Valley, with mineralization open in all directions and wider step-outs planned
  • Central corridor of high vein density up to 300 m wide, 600 m long (open) and 430 m deep (open) encountered in holes V-22-005, 007, 010, 012, 014 and 015
  • V-22-015 in system for entire 554 m length, with broad zones of high vein density
  • All assay results and latest drill core evaluations pending, drilling ongoing.

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has encountered gold bearing quartz vein mineralization in multiple large step-out holes at its Rogue project's Valley Zone in Canada's Yukon Territory (Figure 1). Characteristic sheeted veins are present at various intensities across the roughly 800 m width of the intrusion and extending into the surrounding hornfelsed rocks, and along 700 m of strike length tested to date. Of note is a corridor of high vein densities (commonly >15 veinsm) up to 300 m wide intersected across 600 m of strike length and open along strike, with robust mineralization intersected at 430 m below surface and open to further depth

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Drilling progress at the Valley Zone, showing quartz vein densities in drill core. Veins range in thickness from several mm to 30 cm true width. Vein densities are considered by the Company a general indicator of gold potential, though other factors can influence grade within and between holes. Assays remain pending for all holes drilled in 2022. A potential southeastern extension of the Valley intrusion is suspected based on aerial magnetic data collected in 2021 and 2022.

Snowline Gold Announces Completion of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$2.9 Million

Snowline Gold Announces Completion of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$2.9 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second tranche of its previously announced (July 5, 2022) non-brokered private placement, issuing 2,342,293 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,927,866. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.50 until August 2, 2024 (the "Offering

GCM Mining Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

GCM Mining Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it will release its second quarter and first half 2022 results after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Webcast and call-in details are as follows:

Falcon Corporate Update - Annual General Meeting, Spin-Out

Falcon Corporate Update - Annual General Meeting, Spin-Out

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") provides corporate update letter to shareholders in an address from its Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani. The Company further reports its AGM is approaching and will be held on August 10th, 2022. Please visit www.sedar.com for further details

Falcon is well positioned for a remarkably busy summer; Falcon has had a successful year in acquiring projects of merit. My focus is and always has been on creating value for shareholders, I am pleased with the progress we have made in a very challenging market environment. Falcon has acquired and currently holds over 140,000 hectares of ground in Central Newfoundland tied on to Major Structures. Putting us in the top 8% for land holders. Most of our assets in Central Newfoundland we control 100% with no property payments or Net Smelter Royalties. This makes us uniquely positioned for greater success as new discoveries are potentially made.

