[Video Enhanced] West Red Lake Gold 2025 US$73 million Gold Sales in Rear View Mirror as 2026 Commercial Production Begins

Vancouver, BC, January 13, 2026 TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of West Red Lake Gold. On January 12, 2026, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) announced the start of commercial production at its 100% owned Madsen Gold Mine, located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.
"Achieving commercial production is a major milestone for any producer, and it comes after a strong December that saw tonnage, grade, recoveries, and production all perform to plan," stated Shane Williams, WRLG President and CEO.
"Credit and gratitude go to the site operations team, who delivered a responsible and methodical mine ramp-up," added Williams. "I also want to thank our partners, the Lac Seul and Wabauskang First Nations, and the community of Red Lake for their longstanding support."
WRLG set an internal commercial production requirement of 30 consecutive days of mill throughput at 65% or greater of permitted capacity (800 tonnes per day). They achieved this in December 2025.
Operational stability, the other internal requirement, is also in place at Madsen. Consistent strong mill recoveries, which averaged 94.6% in December, enabled production of 3,215 ounces of gold.
"West Red Lake Gold just announced that the Madsen mine achieved commercial production on January 1st," stated Preston in the above video.
"In December, the mill averaged 689 tonnes per day, which represents 86% of design capacity. That met our internal guideline, which was 65% of design capacity for 30 consecutive days.
Mined tonnage stepped up, gold grades reconciled reliably, the mill churned through more material, and all of this meant the mine produced 3,215 ounces of gold from rock averaging just shy of 5 grams per tonne gold.
Over the next few months, during our first quarter of commercial production, mined ore will come predominantly from the 4447 area, which is that high-grade zone in South Austin that we defined last year. With that area driving tonnage, mill feed is expected to average better than 6 grams per tonne gold in the quarter."
"This comes after a ramp-up year that saw the Madsen Mine pour 20,147 ounces of gold, which was sold at an average price of US$3,650 per ounce for gross proceeds of US$73 million," continued Preston.
"It's fantastic to be producing and selling gold. We ended the year with CAD$46 million in cash and receivables. Commercial production is a major achievement, but there is so much more opportunity waiting to be unlocked at Madsen.
We will continue executing on the process that is proven to work here at Madsen: definition drill to 7-metre centres, develop an accurate, high-resolution model of the deposit, engineer a mine plan, mine to plan, and mill reliably, and always prioritize safety.
We will continue to advance Fork, with an aim to start mining that deposit this year."
"We will get the shaft running soon and will dive into an opportunity that we just realized to potentially increase the tonnes going up the shaft significantly," continued Preston.
"We will continue to delineate the new high-grade area in Lower Austin that's similar to 4447.
We will finish drilling at Rowan, remodel that deposit, redo the mine plan there, hopefully including the veins that were excluded in our last go around because of spotty data, and complete a joint Madsen-Rowan prefeasibility study to capture the scale of the gold production hub we plan to build here.
And we will continue searching for more of the remarkable gold mineralization that makes Red Lake and Madsen special.
This news is an exciting start to a big year for West Red Lake Gold and the Madsen mine!" concluded Preston.
The Madsen operation poured 7,200 ounces of gold in Q4 (recovered and poured ounces do not align exactly due to gold in circuit and timing of gold pours). Those ounces were sold at an average price of US$4,150 per ounce for total gold sales revenue of US$30 million.
"We will continue to ramp up from this strong base," Williams stated in the January 12 press release, "and I anticipate Madsen will reach sustained permitted capacity by mid-2026."
WRLG expects to release 2026 guidance during Q1, 2026.
"Gold and silver climbed to records in a broad-based metals rally as the US Justice Department threatened the Federal Reserve with a criminal indictment, reviving concerns about the central bank's independence," reported Bloomberg on January 12, 2026.
"The yellow metal spiked above $4,600 an ounce, while silver surpassed $85 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the potential indictment comes amid "threats and ongoing pressure" by the administration to influence interest-rate decisions. The dollar weakened and US 10-year Treasury yields edged higher."
"Repeated attacks on the Fed by the Trump administration were a major factor propelling gold and silver to successive peaks last year, and that driver looks set to persist," added Bloomberg.
The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces ("Moz") of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au within 6.9 Mt, and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au within 1.8 Mt. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. [1]
The technical information presented in this release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, and by Hayley Halsall-Whitney, P.Eng., Vice President of Operations for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for technical services at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
1. Please refer to the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada", prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025. A full copy of the SRK report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
