Video - CEO Clips: Visible Gold Mines: Searching for Quebec's Next Major Gold Discovery

Video - CEO Clips: Visible Gold Mines: Searching for Quebec's Next Major Gold Discovery

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) is exploring more than 700 square kilometres of prospective ground in Québec, with a strategy focused on searching for gold near established discoveries. With significant land surrounding IAMGOLD's nearby gold discovery and management and directors collectively owning approximately 20% of the company, Visible Gold Mines is focused on advancing projects with the potential to deliver new discoveries in one of Canada's established gold regions.

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF)

https://www.visiblegoldmines.com

https://www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips---visible-gold-mines-targets-discovery-in-emerging-quebec-gold-district-btv-60

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319528

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines Inc.

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