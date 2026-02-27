Video - CEO Clips: Erdene Resource Development Advances High-Grade Gold Project in Mongolia

Video - CEO Clips: Erdene Resource Development Advances High-Grade Gold Project in Mongolia

Erdene Resource Development (TSX: ERD) (OTCQX: ERDCF) is producing at a high-grade gold project in an underexplored district in Mongolia while progressing studies and exploration on gold, copper and molybdenum prospects. The company's first mover position and strategic local partnership support continued exploration and multi-commodity growth.

Erdene Resource Development. (TSX: ERD) (OTCQX: ERDCF)

https://erdene.com/

erdene-resource-developmentnyse-rio
ERD:CC
Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development

Developing A New High-Grade Gold District in Underexplored Mongolia

Developing A New High-Grade Gold District in Underexplored Mongolia

