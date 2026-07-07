Video - CEO Clips: Dakota Gold: Can One of America's Historic Gold Districts Produce the Next Major Discovery?

Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC) is advancing a large undeveloped gold resource in South Dakota's historic Homestake District. Backed by a fully funded balance sheet and a pathway toward development, the company is working to revitalize one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in U.S. history.

https://www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips---dakota-gold-can-one-of-americas-historic-gold-districts-produce-the-next-major-mine-btv-60

Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC)

https://dakotagoldcorp.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

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Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304304

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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