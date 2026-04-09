Video - CEO Clips: AMEX Exploration Advances High-Grade Quebec Gold Project with Strong Economics

Video - CEO Clips: AMEX Exploration Advances High-Grade Quebec Gold Project with Strong Economics

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX,OTC:AMXEF) (OTCQX: AMXEF) is advancing a high-grade gold project in Quebec with a 2.3 million ounce resource and strong economics outlined in a PEA. With grades exceeding 6 gt and rapid payback potential supported by infrastructure and hydroelectric access, the company is positioning toward the next stage of development.

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX,OTC:AMXEF) (OTCQX: AMXEF)
https://www.amexexploration.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291561

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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