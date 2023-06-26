Labyrinth Receives $796,000 Refund From Quebec Government

Victory Plans Follow-Up Exploration on High-Grade Lithium Assay Results for Smokey Lithium Project

  • Victory's Geology Team confirms outstanding assay results on its 23-01 hole, verifying last year's discovery, comparing favorably to American Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) infill drilling results at the TLC Li claystone deposit.1
  • Victory is now planning to define the subsurface extensions of the thick claystone interval reported in diamond drill hole (DDH) 23-01 at Smokey Lithium, which is 22 miles southwest of American Lithium Corp.'s TLC deposit.

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FWB:VR6) ("Victory" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to provide additional information from its Phase 2 drilling program at its Smokey Lithium Nevada property, demonstrating high-grade Li claystone mineralization over significant widths, comparing favorably to American Lithium's (TSXV: LI) (OTCQB: LIACF) previously reported "high-grade" in-fill drilling results for their TLC claystone Li deposit.1

Victory is currently planning a follow-up exploration and drilling program on their 100% owned Smokey Lithium Project in Nevada, where a thick sequence of high-grade claystone lithium mineralization was reported in diamond drill hole 23-01, presented in Table 1.

Table 1. High-Grade Claystone Li Intervals DDH 23-01

Drill Hole ID

Top (m)

Bottom (m)

Interval (m)

Grade (Li ppm)

Lower Cut (Li ppm)

DDH 23-01

127.0

160.8

33.8

1149

600

including

132.3

158.1

25.8

1267

600

The results of this hole, using a 600 ppm Li cut-off, compare well with high-grade infill resource holes reported by American Lithium Corp. on April 3, 2019, at their TLC lithium claystone project in the same richly mineralized Esmeralda lithium belt in Nevada, as presented in Table 2.

Table 2. * High Grade Claystone Li Resource Infill Holes - American Lithium Corp. TLC Deposit

Drill Hole ID

Top (m)

Bottom (m)

Interval (m)

Grade (Li ppm)

Lower Cut (Li ppm)

TLC-1902

27.4

63.8

36.4

1,084

600

TLC-1903

41.1

83.8

42.7

994

600

TLC-1904

24.4

68.6

44.2

934

600

* https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/1928-tsx-venture/li/60330-american-lithium-confirms-tlc-project-discovery-with-latest-high-grade-results.html

Highly attractive high-grade Li claystone deposits of the rich Esmerelda lithium belt in mining-friendly Nevada are represented by large volumes of open-pittable, near-surface, relatively flat laying, free digging lithium mineralization amenable to low-cost, sustainable mining methods. The current January 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report published recently by Stantec Consulting Services Inc. ("Stantec")2, for American Lithium Corp.'s TLC deposit reported a Measured Resource of 4.2 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") (860 Mt @ 924 ppm Li), an Indicated Resource of 4.63 Mt LCE (1192 Mt @ 727 ppm Li) and an Inferred Resource of 1.86 Mt LCE (486 Mt @ 713 ppm Li)using a cut-off grade of 500 ppm Li to an open pittable vertical depth limit of 274 meters.** (**https://americanlithiumcorp.com/american-lithium-files-updated-mineral-resource-technical-report-on-tlc-supporting-large-increase-in-lithium-resources/)

Victory is now planning to define the subsurface extensions of the thick claystone interval discovered in DDH 23-01. A geophysical approach will be taken to map basement faults and potentially conductive claystone units to outline the depth and continuity of favourable thick high-grade lithium claystone units present on the property prior to the next phase of drilling.

Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President and CEO noted: "Victory's Geology team has is very encouraged by these preliminary results, noting that these types of deposits do not exist in isolation. As noted on June 12th, our team has expanded the Smokey Lithium ground in response to the drill program findings and analysis. Going forward our team is focused on defining the main body of this deposit."

1https://americanlithiumcorp.com/american-lithium-confirms-tlc-project-discovery-with-latest-high-grade-results/

2The Stantec Mineral Resource estimate was prepared by Derek Loveday, P. Geo. of Stantec Consulting Services Ltd. in conformity with CIM "Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves Best Practices" guidelines and reported in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into mineral reserves.

About Smokey Lithium, Nevada

Victory's Smokey Lithium project is a clay lithium property that lies approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, to the west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project. Smokey Lithium is located northwest of Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project and to the southwest of American Lithium Corporation's Tonopah Lithium Claims Property in southwest Nevada. Esmeralda County Nevada is a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, (Noram, Cypress, American Lithium, Spearmint, Enertopia, and Jindalee).

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President
Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)
E-mail: Info@VictoryBatteryMetals.com

About Victory Battery Metals

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Victory Battery Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763575/Victory-Plans-Follow-Up-Exploration-on-High-Grade-Lithium-Assay-Results-for-Smokey-Lithium-Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Resources (CSE:VR)

Victory Battery Metals

Overview

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,FWB:VR61,OTCPINK:VRCFF) is a Vancouver-based junior mining and exploration company operating primarily out of North America. The company recently underwent restructuring and rebranding to pivot to battery metals, recognizing the significant opportunity brought about by the global efforts toward electrification and decarbonization.

As the push for clean energy and the global transition to net-zero continue to ramp up, lithium has never been more important. The burgeoning electric vehicle market exemplifies this, with sales of electric cars topping 6.6 million in 2021 and over 10 million in 2022. On the plus side, this explosive market growth will, according to the International Energy Agency, eliminate the need for roughly 5 million barrels of oil per year by 2030.

Victory’s flagship project, Smokey Lithium, has the distinction of being situated very close to the only lithium-producing silver mine in North America. In addition to Smokey Lithium, Victory maintains five other projects: Stingray Lithium Array in James Bay, Quebec; Georgia Lake Lithium property, Ontario; Tahlo Lake, in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia; Saguenay Nickel Project, Quebec; and Black Diablo Copper and Manganese in Nevada.

Lithium

These projects’ strategic locations in mining-friendly and infrastructure-ready jurisdictions position Victory to not only explore new sources of critical battery metals required to meet the growing demand, but also help disrupt the currently unbalanced supply chain, with China dominating roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite the fact it only supplies 13 percent of the world's lithium.

Given China's questionable mining practices and propensity for leveraging the global supply chain as a political weapon, the status quo is far from ideal. Unsurprisingly, many countries — Canada and the United States among them — are investing heavily into establishing a domestic lithium supply chain. Victory Battery Metals is ideally positioned to take advantage of these investment efforts.

Company Highlights

  • Recently completed a successful private placement for $2 million, and holds several million dollars in treasury.
  • Smokey Lithium flagship project operates out of Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America.
  • Victory's primary focus is on bridging the considerable gap between supply and demand, and is benefitting considerably from federal mandates around lithium and critical battery metals production in both Canada and the United States.
  • Work programs are planned for all major assets within the next twelve months.
  • Maintains an incredibly diverse mining portfolio primarily geared towards the needs of the growing electric vehicle market. However, its assets also include precious metals such as gold and silver.
  • Victory is actively working to identify opportunities in regions conducive to mining and geographic locations suited to year-round exploration and development.

Key Projects

Smokey Lithium Project

\u200bSmokey Lithium Project

Located 20 miles north of Clayton Valley and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship TLC Project, the Smokey Clay Lithium Project resides in one of North America's most prolific lithium regions. Esmeralda County is home to multiple large-tonnage lithium clay deposits with acceptable grades over 900 parts per million (ppm). To that end, there are countless other projects in various stages of exploration and development throughout the area and multiple mining companies have sought to stake a claim here, including Noram, Cypress, Spearmint and Enertopia.

The Smokey Lithium Project is contiguous and adjacent to Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) rich Clayton North deposit. With this in mind, Victory suspected that its property might display similar geology, and executed an extensive drilling program in 2022, which confirmed the presence of significant lithium mineralization across thick layers of underlying claystone.

This program allowed Victory to generate accurate cross-sections, geologic maps and subsurface models, with the company then choosing to acquire additional property south of its existing holdings. A spring drilling program that concluded in May 2023 saw Victory significantly expand its estimates of both the area and thickness of Smokey Lithium's targeted claystone sequences. With this program's conclusion, the company also announced the project had officially moved from early-stage to advanced stage.

Project Highlights:

  • Proven Regulatory Feasibility: Situated in a very mining-friendly jurisdiction, Smokey Lithium also operates within a region that is home to multiple ongoing exploration projects.
  • Large Resource Potential: Esmeralda County, where the project is situated, has been the site of some of the most prolific and promising lithium discoveries in North America. There is every indication that this trend will continue.
  • High-grade Lithium: Adjoining projects which display similar geology have demonstrated lithium grades as high as 930 ppm. The highest grade uncovered in Victory's 2022 drilling program was 1,270 ppm.
  • Ideally Positioned: The project, which spans 3,625 acres, benefits from both pre-existing infrastructure and favorable geography — the ground within the project's area is primarily flat.
  • Encouraging Results: Virtually every program and in-field assessment performed by Victory suggests this project has significant potential.

Stingray Array Properties

\u200bStingray Array Properties

Victory's Stingray Properties consist of 347 non-contiguous claims directly adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' (TSXV:PMET) incredibly promising Corvette Property. Because they're located in Quebec's James Bay lithium district — itself an emerging lithium hub — Victory is able to take advantage of both developing and pre-existing infrastructure within the region. The company plans to use its presence here as a springboard for further strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Project Highlights:

  • A Massive Underexplored Area: The Stingray Properties cover a total area of 17,813 hectares, most of which are either unexplored or underexplored.
  • Promising Drill Results: The adjacent Corvette property shows significant potential which may extend to Victory's Stingray holdings. This includes drill intercepts of 1.65 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) and 193 ppm tantalum pentoxide (Ta2O5) over 159.7 meters (CV22-042), 1.22 percent Li2O and 138 ppm Ta2O5 over 152.8 meters (CV22-030), 2.13 percent Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 over 86.2 meters (CV22-044) and 2.22 percent Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 over 70.1 meters, including 3.01 percent Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 over 40.7 meters (CV22-017).
  • Favorable Geology: Properties to the east and west of Victory's claims reportedly host pegmatite dikes, and the holdings themselves are prospective for pegmatites similar to those found on Infinity Stone's Taiga and Camaro projects.

Georgia Lake Lithium Project

Located two kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium’s (TSXV:RCK) advanced lithium project, the Georgia Lake Lithium Project benefits from both low exploration costs and a lithium-rich district. Historic mapping data from the region identified abundant S-type granites, which frequently host spodumene pegmatites. In addition, the region itself has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the 1950s.

Having recently completed an aerial survey of the property, Victory plans to have boots on the ground in early June to assess the project's pegmatite content.

Project Highlights:

  • Easy Access: The property is located roughly 3 kilometers from the Trans Canada Highway and 14 kilometers from Beardmore, a major mining hub in Northern Ontario. The project is also accessible through a recently developed network of logging roads.
  • On-Site Processing: Rock Tech intends to construct a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in the region which will support mineral processing from nearby lithium mines, Georgia Lake included. It's expected to be online in early 2024.

Tahlo Lake Project

A relatively new acquisition, Victory's Tahlo Lake property is located in the prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District in British Columbia. Covering a total of 1,688 hectares, it sits adjacent to the same north-northwest trending fault as the prolific Morrison Deposit. Victory recently confirmed this in a mag survey of the property, which showed the historic copper anomaly in the region's soil overlies a linear mag high.

Project Highlights:

  • Exceptional Mineralization: A regional geochemical survey silt sample from the property's center returned over the 98th percentile for zinc and over the 96th percentile for copper relative to its surroundings. Another till sample site roughly 3 kilometers down ice from the property returned 49 parts per billion (ppb) of gold, which was also over the 98th percentile.
  • Historic Potential: In addition to being situated in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, historic data from Tahlo Lake shows considerable promise. Victory is leveraging this historic data and using it to guide exploration and development.
  • Anomalous Soil: Noranda, the property's original owner, at one time, reported a linear soil anomaly of 50 meters by 500 meters, trending north-northwest. Copper values within the anomaly ranged from 60 to 720 ppm.
  • Existing Infrastructure: Tahlo Lake is just 8 kilometers from American Eagle Gold's (TSX:AE) NAK Property, one of several major projects within the district.
  • Expanding Scope: Originally, Tahlo Lake covered only 735 hectares. Victory purchased an additional 953 hectares in February 2023 in response to highly anomalous gold in till samples both to the north and south of the original property.

Saguenay Nickel Project

\u200bSaguenay Nickel Project

Consisting of five claims over 286.4 hectares, the historic Saguenay Nickel Project is situated roughly 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay, Quebec. Although an assessment in 1959 showed the property to contain respectable nickel content, there have been no modern exploration efforts in the region until Victory's acquisition. The company is currently assessing the property to determine next steps.

Project Highlights:

  • Favorable Geology: The Saguenay Project is underlain by mafic to ultramafic rocks commonly associated with nickel-copper-platinum group element sulfide deposits
  • Historic Data: A historic grab sample returned up to 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm silver and 0.13 percent cobalt.

Black Diablo Copper Project

Black Diablo is still in its early stages — Victory only recently received confirmation from the Bureau of Land Management for its 16 claims. Located south of Winnemucca, the project is suspected to contain VMS copper deposits in the same belt of rocks as Nevada Sunrise Gold's Coronada VMS Project. The project is also 10 miles north of the Big Mike Copper Mine, which produced about 25 million pounds of copper in 100,000 tons of ore grading 10.5 percent copper. The Black Diablo property also hosts the Black Diablo Manganese Oxide Mine.

Project Highlights:

  • Highly Prospective for Copper: According to the Mineral Resource Data System entry for the Black Diablo deposit, it contains roughly 10,000 ppm of copper. This is an unusually high amount for a deposit of this nature, which suggests that the region may contain rich deposits — and is further suggested by the presence of the Big Mike mine.

Management Team

Mark Ireton - President and CEO

David Lane - Director

Allan Levien - Director

Tatiana Kovaleva - Director

Rick Skeith - Advisor

Brian Keane - Advisor

Peter Miles - Advisor

Helgi Sigurgeirson - Geologist

Gerald Tritt - Director

VICTORY DRILLS 137 ft AT 1023 Li PPM, INCLUDING 85 FT AT 1267 Li PPM WITH A HIGH INTERCEPT OF 1620 Li PPM IN ITS 23-01 DRILL HOLE AT ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM, NEVADA PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's exploration team's analysis of its Phase 2 drill program is highlighted by strong correlations extending the high-grade intercepts from the Phase 1 2022 drill program on its 22-09 and 23-01 holes, featuring higher ppm Li results
  • The drill program included 4 holes, with a combined total of 1966.5 feet of drilling
  • As a result of initial analysis, Victory made the decision to stake 100 new lode claims as announced on 12 June 2023, expanding the property by 2066 acres to 5691 acres

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (14 June 2023) Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce the drill results from its Phase 2 drilling program at its Smokey Lithium Nevada property, which include a strong correlation to its Phase 1 2022 drill program confirming a significant area of interest and positive indications for continued exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VICTORY EXPANDING ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM PROPERTY BY 100 CLAIMS UPON ANALYSIS OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS RECENTLY COMPLETED DRILL PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's exploration team finalizes expansion of Smokey Lithium to fortify its interests upon preliminary analysis of its recently completed drill program
  • The additional Smokey Lithium staked ground will expand the property by 100 claims, totalling 2066 acres
  • The decision was made to stake lode claims for this new ground, providing the Company with additional acres for grassroots exploration in an area where recent drilling has discovered a thick sequence of claystone from surface to a depth of >500 feet in the recently completed drilling

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VICTORY LAUNCHES EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT ITS GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT IN ONTARIO

-

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of $300,000 Unit Financing

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of $300,000 Unit Financing

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered Unit Private placement (the "Unit Financing"). The Corporation raised proceeds of $300,000 through the sale of 6,000,000 Units

Pursuant to the terms of the Unit Financing, each Unit is offered at a subscription price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.07 for a two year period, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate expiry upon 30 days' notice if the common shares trade at $0.20 or higher for a period of 10 days, including days where there is no trading. There were no finder's fees paid and no insiders participated in the Unit Financing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Announces Private Placement of up to an Aggregate of $300,000

Victory Announces Private Placement of up to an Aggregate of $300,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement financing of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Ms. Duquet-Harvey holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia and a Mining Engineering Technician from the Haileybury School of Mines. Ms. Duquet-Harvey brings to the Company extensive environment experience at mining operations and obtaining environmental permits in northern Canada and Nunavut. She has over 25 years' experience in environmental studies, environmental monitoring and working closely with local aboriginal groups. She has contributed to the successful implementation of numerous environmental programs at several mining companies, including Agnico Eagle - Nunavut, Alamos Gold - Young-Davidson, Kirkland Lake Gold - Macassa Mine, New Britannia Mine - Manitoba and Kinross Gold - Macassa Mine, Bell Creek Mill.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE CLOSES ADDITIONAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND EXTENDS CLOSING

TINONE CLOSES ADDITIONAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND EXTENDS CLOSING

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has granted 4,800,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and advisors of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of five years from issuance, and are subject to the following vesting provisions one third (13) of the options will vest in four months, one third (13) in eight months and one third (13) vesting one year from the grant date.

About ALX

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Provides Project Update Following Management and Technical Team Field Visit

Beyond Lithium Provides Project Update Following Management and Technical Team Field Visit

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Management and technical teams including Allan Frame, President and CEO, Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration, Graeme Evans, Technical Advisor, Paul Baxter, Senior Geologist, Alain Lambert, Cofounder and Courtney James, IR Associate, visited and reviewed several of the Company's properties in the Dryden-Mavis Lake and the McKenzie Bay Districts last week.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Advances Lithium Discovery With Additional Lab Results From Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Advances Lithium Discovery With Additional Lab Results From Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today results from the recently completed Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 as part of the Phase 2 expanded drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

The results indicate a total lithium concentration of 110 mg/L was present in fluids airlifted from approximately 496 feet of perforated casing crossing the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU). The adjacent operator's property, contiguous to ACME's project area, has a reported cut off grade of 50 mg/l.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Watson, P.Eng., as its Vice President of Engineering and Operations. Mr. Watson brings with him 21 years of rich technical leadership, operations, corporate strategy, and commercialization experience in lithium, hydrogen, and conventional oil and gas production.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001.jpg

Andrew Watson, P.Eng VP, Engineering & Operations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

