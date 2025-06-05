Victoria Gold-Silver Exploration Update

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has engaged a drilling contractor and has committed to testing the exciting CST (Comstock) gold-silver prospect (the CST Prospect) within the Cobungra Project (EL 7073) in July. Cobungra is located within the Lachlan Fold Belt in NE Victoria and was recently acquired by Infinity from Highland Resources Limited (ASX announcement 31 March 2025) as part of the Company’s transition to a focus on precious metals in Australia.
KEY POINTS
- Drilling contractor contracted, drilling set to commence early July.
- Exploration will test high priority CST Prospect (gold-silver) at Cobungra.
- Undrilled geophysical target with coincident high-grade gold rock chip samples.
- Gold focus in Australia the immediate priority to enhance company value going forward.
Infinity has moved quickly to commit to drill testing its recently acquired gold-silver-copper Projects and expand its holding of high-grade gold exploration ground within the Victorian portion of the rich Lachlan Fold Belt (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Infinity tenure (100%) with Adjoining Mitta Mitta Project (currently under option from Dart Mining (ASX.DTM), highlighting the location of the Comstock gold-silver drilling target in relation to the Cassilis gold deposit.
CST Prospect, Cobungra Project
The CST Prospect is located along strike (approx. 2,000m) from the previously drilled (5 holes) Forsyth Prospect also located within EL7073 which returned high-grade gold and silver intercepts including 5.35m @ 4.7g/t gold (Au), 334 g/t silver (ag) from 143m (ASX release dated 31 March 2025). Gold and silver mineralisation at both the Forsyth and CST Prospects is interpreted to be related to the Ensay Shear which is a laterally continuous structure running NW-SE through the tenement. Along strike, approx. 5km to the SE, is the proximal to the +300,000 oz Au Cassilis gold deposit (319,500 oz Au deposit JORC 2012, ABA Resources https://www.abaresources.com.au/portfolio.php). The Company believes that the strike of the Ensay Shear is a prospective exploration horizon.
The CST Prospect (Comstock) is an obvious and exciting initial drilling priority as Infinity targets precious metals in Australia. The CST Prospect presents an excellent drill target based on some historic gold-silver workings with a programme of rock chip sampling and geophysical surveying (I.P) 2013-2014 identifying coincident anomalies. These will be drilled in a small, first-pass drill campaign (approximately 6 holes for 800m). The CST Prospect has never been drilled and this is a first pass drilling campaign designed to identify further priority targets and areas of geological interest.
There are at least seven quartz vein-type gold (silver) lodes distributed in the CST Prospect Mineral Occurrence, with traced length of 20m~80m and width of 0.1m~2.0m. These lodes are nearly parallel, strike NNE and dip to SEE at a dip angle of 65°~80° (Figure 2). These lodes are interpreted to be ‘tension gashes’ running oblique within the dominant NW-SE striking Ensay Shear.
Refer to ASX release 31 March 2025 “Infinity Acquires Gold Projects”. Infinity is not aware of any new information that materially affects the information included in this announcement
Figure 2: Geological setting of CST (Comstock) and Forsyth prospects within the Ensay Shear
