Ric Neil will oversee partnerships, platform, and product development for Streamline Studios USA

Today, Streamline, a global video game and Metaverse development studio, announced that Ric Neil has joined the company as the Managing Director of Streamline Studios USA . Neil brings his 30-year successful and varied career in video game development with experience at Unity, Amazon, EA, Konami, Glu, Microsoft, and more to the Streamline roster of global production studios.

"Attracting industry veterans like Ric Neil underscores our continued commitment to international video game and Metaverse development," says Alexander Fernandez , CEO of Streamline. "With studios opening around the world, Streamline can offer more career opportunities and more support for our clients in every time zone. Ric's appointment strengthens our presence in The Americas and elevates our partnerships in the entertainment, technology, and enterprise space."

As Metaverse investments are forecasted to accelerate this year , so will the demand for video game technology expertise. Non-gaming industries continue to leverage gaming communities, creativity, and connectivity to increase brand loyalty and engagement . However, with many corporations and studios downsizing their teams , outsourcing creative and technical services will become a precedent to meet production deadlines. Streamline is fortifying its leadership team to meet these growing demands.

"This is a big deal," says Ric Neil , Managing Director of Streamline Studios USA . "While the industry continues an unsustainable cycle of ramping up and down to suit production needs, at an independent studio like Streamline, I can use my 30-year experience in building professional teams to nurture a wave of new talent and guide them to discover great games and experiences."

With a portfolio of world-famous IPs like Madden NFL, Silent Hill, and The Grand Tour behind him, Neil will lead Streamline's new US development studio in product and talent development. Neil is actively hiring in the USA in art, engineering, and design disciplines. To learn more about opportunities at the US studio, visit Streamline's Careers Site .

This announcement follows new leadership hires in Streamline Studios Malaysia , Gabriel Pessah , the former Head of Strategy and Development at PlayStation Studios, and the opening of the new office in Japan led by SIE Japan and Asia veteran Kenji Kajiwara .

About Streamline Studios

Since 2001, Streamline Studios has developed video games and Metaverse solutions. Their locations in Southeast Asia , Japan , and The Americas service international developers, publishers, and brands, including Capcom, Sony, and Epic Games.

Streamline believes that every person has the power to change their world, and we're doing everything in our power to give creators, developers, and builders worldwide a chance. Streamline creates social economic impact to build a future for everyone.

Media Contact:
Megan Alba
+1 (405) 973-8077
342184@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veteran-game-developer-ric-neil-joins-streamline-studios-as-managing-director-for-new-us-development-hub-301602124.html

SOURCE Streamline Studios

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Americas Cardroom Continues $25 Million OSS Cub3d with Online Super Series

- After catering to low stakes players for the last week, US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom is continuing its $25 Million OSS Cub3d with the Online Super Series . The flagship series runs from today through August 21st .

The Online Super Series (OSS) runs from August 8 th to 21 st . This series appeals to all player types from beginner to pro, with small, medium and large buy-ins. The OSS Cub3d then concludes with the high roller focused Bigger Online Super Series (BOSS) from August 22 nd to 29 th .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FaZe Clan Sets Second Quarter 2022 Business Update Webcast for Monday, August 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced that it will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time ) to review its business strategy and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Second Quarter Business Update
Date: Monday, August 15, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/243466355
Toll Free Dial-In: 1 (888) 440-6928
Toll Dial-In: 1 (646) 960-0328
Dial-In Conference ID: 1341513

Management will also respond to pre-submitted investor questions on the webcast. To submit a question, please email ir@fazeclan.com .

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on FaZe Holdings Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat," Offset aka "FaZe Offset," and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication.

CONTACTS
Investors:
ir@fazeclan.com
Media:
chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-clan-sets-second-quarter-2022-business-update-webcast-for-monday-august-15-2022-at-200-pm-pt-301602064.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SportNation Honored for Best UK Football Odds at Bookmaker Awards by Better Collective

Esports Entertainment Group's betting site named top iGaming operator ahead of Premier League season launch

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) ("EEG" or the "Company") announced today that its iGaming platform SportNation was recognized for having the best UK football odds at the 2022 Bookmaker Awards.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Jai-Alai's Greatest Talents Face Off at the U.S. National Jai-Alai Championship

The third annual United States National Jai-Alai Championship will take place Aug. 19 to 21 in an action-packed three-day tournament from the fronton at Magic City Jai-Alai the premier destination for professional jai-alai in the United States.The event brings together more than 60 jai-alai players from around the U.S. to compete in Singles and Doubles matches with more than $25,000 in prize money at stake. The live action from Magic City's state-of-the-art glass-walled court will stream on www.watchjaialai.com .

"This is one of my favorite events of the year, to see participants from all over the country compete in this high-stakes championship," said Scott Savin , Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "I'm especially excited to see the thrilling matchup against defending doubles team champions known courtside as Douglas and Benny and opposing doubles brother team, Goixerri and Aratz. Both sets of brothers are residents on the Magic City roster and will showcase among the best playing in the world," said Savin.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Erin Ashley Simon Esports Internship Fund Expands In Its Second Year with Contribution from XSET to Open Doors for Aspiring Gaming Professionals

Simon and XSET Invites Other Companies to Join in Their Campaign to Provide Educational Opportunities at the University of Kentucky

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, and its co-owner, Erin Ashley Simon announced today the expansion of the Erin Ashley Simon Esports Internship Fund at the University of Kentucky designed for students interested in a career in gaming and esports. The fund has grown to $5,000 with XSET and Simon focused on developing the fund in the coming years by attracting support from other companies and influencers. Applications are now open for the 2022-23 academic year at https:uky.scholarshipuniverse.com through August 22, 2022 . The recipient will be selected this fall.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GIGABYTE Releases 600 series BIOS updates ready for Intel's upcoming new-gen processors

- In order to enhance compatibility and performance for the upcoming new processors from Intel, GIGABYTE rolls out BIOS updates in advance for Intel 600 series motherboards. The new BIOS supports Intel's current 12th-generation processors and is also ready for the new-gen processors expected to launch soon. The BIOS update will make a smooth and hassle-free upgrade for the 600 series users as soon as the new processors hit the market.

GIGABYTE Releases 600 series BIOS updates ready for Intel's upcoming new-gen processors

The new BIOS, covering the entire range of GIGABYTE Z690 , B660 , and H610 motherboards, adds full support for Intel's upcoming processors. In order to make users' life a lot easier, GIGABYTE optimizes a variety of techniques, such as ＠BIOS, Q-Flash, and Q-Flash Plus, which are designed to simplify complicated procedures and prevent updating failures. Users can even flash a BIOS file without installing a graphics card, memory, or even processor thanks to these user-friendly techniques that come with GIGABYTE motherboards.

GIGABYTE motherboards have been widely known for their innovative technologies and excellent build quality, making them one of the best options for PC DIY builders. Moreover, GIGABYTE 600 series motherboards have been highly praised by more than 100 media worldwide since the launch last October. The gaming-focused Z690 AORUS and AERO creator series motherboards have been internationally recognized and won multiple Red Dot and iF Design awards. Please visit the GIGABYTE official website https://bit.ly/INTEL600BIOS for more product details.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigabyte-releases-600-series-bios-updates-ready-for-intels-upcoming-new-gen-processors-301600580.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/08/c0191.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

