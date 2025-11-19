Vertex to Participate in the Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference on December 3

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced management participation in Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference. Charlie Wagner, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, and David Altshuler, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of management's remarks will be available through the Vertex website, www.vrtx.com , in the "Investors" section under the "News and Events" page. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on the company's website.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases and conditions. The company has approved therapies for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and acute pain, and it continues to advance clinical and research programs in these areas. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, type 1 diabetes and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 16 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and X .

Investors:
InvestorInfo@vrtx.com

