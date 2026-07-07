Vertex to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 3rd

Vertex to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 3rd

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) will report its second quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, August 3, 2026, after the financial markets close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the call, please dial (833) 630-2124 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-0651 (International) and reference the "Vertex Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call."

The conference call will be webcast live and a link to the webcast can be accessed through Vertex's website at www.vrtx.com in the "Investors" section. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archived webcast will be available on the company's website.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases and conditions. The company has approved therapies for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and acute pain, and it continues to advance clinical and research programs in these areas. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including IgA nephropathy, neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, primary membranous nephropathy, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, generalized myasthenia gravis, and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 16 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and X .

(VRTX-WEB)

Source: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Investor Relations:
investorinfo@vrtx.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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