Verizon to speak at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 2

Dan Schulman, CEO of Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 2, at 12:20 p.m. PT 3:20 p.m. ET. The session will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.Verizon.comaboutinvestors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit Verizon.com or find a retail location at Verizon.com/stores.

Verizon'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at Verizon.com/about/news. For images and logos, visit Verizon.com/about/news/media-resources. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.Verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Jamie Serino
jamie.serino@Verizon.com


