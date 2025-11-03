Verizon to redeem debt securities on December 16, 2025

Verizon Communications Inc. ("Verizon") (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following notes on December 16, 2025 (the "Redemption Date"):

I.D. Number Title of Security Amount
to be Redeemed 		Principal Amount
Outstanding
CUSIP: 92343V GG3
ISIN: US92343VGG32
Common Code: 232146087 		1.450% Notes due March 20, 2026 (the "Notes due 2026") $825,833,000 $825,833,000
CUSIP: 92343V DY7
ISIN: US92343VDY74
Common Code: 158300761 		4.125% Notes due March 16, 2027 (the "4.125% Notes due 2027") $606,992,000 $2,356,992,000
CUSIP: 92343V FF6
ISIN: US92343VFF67
Common Code: 212219738 		3.000% Notes due March 22, 2027 (the "3.000% Notes due 2027") $463,008,000 $463,008,000


The redemption price for the Notes due 2026 will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes due 2026 being redeemed, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes due 2026 being redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), assuming for such purpose that the Notes due 2026 matured on February 20, 2026, discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes due 2026) plus 15 basis points (the "Notes due 2026 Redemption Price"), plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The Notes due 2026 Redemption Price will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the Notes due 2026 on the third Business Day (as defined in the Notes due 2026) preceding the Redemption Date.

The redemption price for the 4.125% Notes due 2027 will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the 4.125% Notes due 2027 being redeemed, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the 4.125% Notes due 2027 being redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the 4.125% Notes due 2027) plus 25 basis points (the "4.125% Notes due 2027 Redemption Price"), plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to the Redemption Date. The 4.125% Notes due 2027 Redemption Price will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the 4.125% Notes due 2027 on the third Business Day (as defined in the 4.125% Notes due 2027) preceding the Redemption Date. The 4.125% Notes due 2027 to be redeemed will be selected in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 4.125% Notes due 2027 and the applicable procedures of The Depositary Trust Company.

The redemption price for the 3.000% Notes due 2027 will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the 3.000% Notes due 2027 being redeemed, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the 3.000% Notes due 2027 being redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), assuming for such purpose that the 3.000% Notes due 2027 matured on January 22, 2027, discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the 3.000% Notes due 2027) plus 35 basis points (the "3.000% Notes due 2027 Redemption Price"), plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The 3.000% Notes due 2027 Redemption Price will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the 3.000% Notes due 2027 on the third Business Day (as defined in the 3.000% Notes due 2027) preceding the Redemption Date.

Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to the paying agent: U.S. Bank Trust Company, Trust Company, National Association, 333 Thornall Street, Edison, New Jersey 08837, United States of America, or via telephone at 1-800-934-6802.

Media contact:
Katie Magnotta
katie.magnotta@verizon.com
201-602-9235


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VerizonVZNYSE:VZ
VZ
The Conversation (0)
international-lithium-tsxv-ilc

International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at CAD $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will be... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces the Discovery Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at the Elrond Project

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Discovery Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at the Elrond Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, following the restart of prospecting across its portfolio in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, it has uncovered a new, undocumented spodumene-bearing pegmatite at the Elrond... Keep Reading...
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors - May 27, 2023

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 25, 2023.The ten (10) nominees... Keep Reading...
ChemX Materials Limited

ChemX Drill Results Confirm Significant REE Prospect

ChemX Materials Ltd (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), a materials technology company focused on providing critical materials required for electrification and decarbonisation, is pleased to announce the Rare Earth Elements (REE) results from the 2022 aircore drilling campaign at its Kimba... Keep Reading...
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow report. Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Impact Minerals Limited , licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Files Memorial in US$242M Damages Claim Against Burkina Faso

Investor Webinar, Wednesday 5th Nov, 11:30am AEDT

Trigg Secures High-Grade Tungsten Mines & Two Drill Programs

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 30 September 2025

Related News

gold investing

Sarama Files Memorial in US$242M Damages Claim Against Burkina Faso

Precious Metals Investing

Investor Webinar, Wednesday 5th Nov, 11:30am AEDT

Precious Metals Investing

Trigg Secures High-Grade Tungsten Mines & Two Drill Programs

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 30 September 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Corcel Exploration: Advancing a District-scale, Past-producing Copper-Gold Asset in Arizona

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Receives up to US$191M Potential Support from EXIM Bank