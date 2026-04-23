Verizon Frontline Network Slice available for laptops, tablets and smartphones nationwide

Building on the successful nationwide launch of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice, Verizon today announced the expansion of this game-changing technology to include availability on compatible laptops, tablets and smartphones.

This expansion helps ensure that first responders on the front lines have access to dedicated, secure and high-speed connectivity on the devices they use most for daily operations and emergency response.

"By extending our network slicing capabilities directly to the devices in the hands of our nation's first responders, we are able to provide dedicated network resources for their most critical data," said Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business. "This helps ensure that life-saving applications perform at their peak, even in the most crowded or congested environments."

The Verizon Frontline Network Slice is a 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) virtual network slice completely dedicated to public safety that allows for the allocation of network resources within Verizon's network infrastructure. This helps provide first responders several key advantages including (but not limited to):

  • Dedicated 5G UW network resources reserved exclusively for first responders, helping ensure network resource availability, priority and enhanced quality of service.
  • Tailored performance for mission-critical applications powered by compatible devices - like mobile command centers and live drone feeds - to help ensure data traffic is optimized for the operational needs of first responders.
  • Enhanced reliability which significantly reduces the risk of disruption to mission-critical communications even during periods of high network congestion.
  • Flexible scalability allowing Verizon to efficiently allocate dedicated network resources in real-time based on the operational needs of first responders.

With dedicated 5G UW network resources reserved for the Verizon Frontline Network Slice, first responders across the nation have access to enhanced mission-critical connectivity in even the most population-dense environments.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced, award-winning network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores

####

Verizon'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Chandler Baker
chandler.baker@Verizon.com
757 725 4806


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