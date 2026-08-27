Verizon announces massive NFL takeover in Verizon Shine: Thousands of free tickets to NFL games and giveaways, plus 20+ epic VIP football experiences just for Verizon customers

Verizon, the Official 5G Network of the NFL, is bringing fans closer than ever to the 2026 NFL season by delivering unmatched experiences for customers across the country. Beginning Monday, August 31, at 1:00 PM ET, Verizon is launching a week-long NFL takeover of the Verizon Shine drops available in the My Verizon App, rewarding customers with unprecedented access, tickets, and team-specific perks.
Verizon Shine, part of Verizon's new loyalty program that offers exclusive drops, epic experiences, and daily deals for customers all year-round, is giving football fans premier access to the sport they love right before NFL kickoff on September 9. As part of this massive takeover, Verizon is dropping tickets directly within the My Verizon App, including tickets for every domestic regular-season game on the NFL calendar, enabling customers to see their favorite team live in action. Global entertainer Kevin Hart stars alongside leading NFL broadcaster Erin Andrews in a new social campaign celebrating the takeover.
Massive NFL Local Ticket Drop
On September 2 and 3, Verizon will drop free tickets to every single NFL domestic home game of the regular season, in hourly waves beginning at 11:00am local time. Customers can claim via Verizon Shine Local Passes in the My Verizon App on a first-come, first-served basis. Only customers with a billing address in the corresponding region can claim - check the app to confirm eligibility.
Win Epic NFL Experiences
Starting August 31, customers can enter via Verizon Shine through the My Verizon App for a chance to win one of 22 custom-curated VIP experiences.
- Winner's Choice Flyaway: One lucky winner and a guest will secure an all-expenses-paid flyaway package to see their favorite NFL team play live at any domestic regular-season game in the U.S.
- Team Flyaways: Tailored VIP experiences with 21 teams across the country - some highlights include:
- Denver Broncos: Skydiving with the Broncos Thunderstorm team, breakfast with Hall of Fame alumni, and VIP game day passes.
- San Francisco 49ers: A luxury Napa Valley hot air balloon ride, exclusive winery tour, and fine dining before attending a San Francisco 49ers' home game.
- Los Angeles Chargers: An exclusive cooking class with Wolfgang Puck inside the training facility.
- Indianapolis Colts: Weekend with Colts Legend- exclusive access at Indy Motor Speedway, upscale dining experience, and VIP game day experience.
- Philadelphia Eagles: A private dinner with an Eagles player, stadium tour, and a team store shopping spree.
To view the full list, check out Verizon Shine in the My Verizon app.
NFL Daily Drops
From September 1 through September 4, NFL-themed drops will be available in the app on a first-come, first-served basis, including NFL Shop eGift Cards and special offers on Little Caesars® and BaubleBar merchandise.
Verizon Shine NFL Takeover Full Calendar:
- 8/31: Sweepstakes launch for VIP team experiences across the country
- 9/1: NFL Shop eGift Cards
- 9/2: Little Caesars® $2 Large Classic Pizza
- 9/2: Local ticket drops for regular season NFL games throughout September and October
- 9/3: Local ticket drops for regular season NFL games in December-January + BaubleBar NFL Merchandise Offer
- 9/4: Free NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube, on Verizon, for the 2026 NFL regular season
Always-on Verizon customers premium NFL benefits
Didn't win an epic experience? Verizon customers across the country can unlock exclusive perks directly in stadiums and digitally through Verizon Shine Local Passes, including:
- NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube - Catch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game with NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube on us, for the 2026 NFL regular season, with select wireless and home internet plans
- Expedited stadium access: Fast-pass Verizon entry lanes at select venues
- Gameday discounts and early access: Savings on team store merchandise, concession offers, and ticket presales
- In-stadium amenities: Free mobile phone charging stations at stadium events nationwide
How to Claim
To enter the sweepstakes for epic team experiences, claim Daily Drops, or access local team perks throughout the season, download or open the My Verizon App and tap Verizon Shine starting August 31 at 1:00 PM ET
Verizon Shine is just one part of Verizon's new Loyalty Program, designed to delight and reward customers every day. Customers can also enjoy waived activation and upgrade fees and Verizon Dollars, which let customers earn 3% back every month on their mobile bills. Visit verizon.com/loyalty/ for more details.
This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.
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Media Contact:
ElizabethAngley
Elizabeth.Angley@Verizon.com