Verizon and Frontier Receive All Required Regulatory Approvals to Complete Transaction

  • Receipt of California regulatory approval on January 15, 2026 clears path to close transaction on January 20, 2026
  • Approved transaction is expected to expand fiber access to almost 30 million homes and businesses and accelerate Verizon's national mobility and broadband convergence strategy
  • Best mobile and home offers are expected to be available for customers after closing

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) ("Verizon") and Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (Nasdaq: FYBR) ("Frontier") today announced they have received all regulatory approvals and expect to close the acquisition on January 20, 2026. The pending transaction will bring Frontier's lightning-fast fiber internet together with America's best 5G mobile network1. Upon closing, Verizon will have an expanded reach of almost 30 million fiber passings across 31 states and Washington, D.C., delivering better value and more choices to millions more customers across the country.

"The path to closing the Frontier acquisition marks a significant milestone in Verizon's evolution and is a bold step forward in Verizon's transformation to regain market leadership," said Verizon CEO Dan Schulman. "Upon closing, we will be uniquely positioned to offer our customers the best combined mobility and fiber experience for mobile, home internet, and other essential services across a significantly expanded footprint. Verizon is wholly focused on serving and delighting our customers and earning their trust and loyalty. After the transaction closes next week, our greatly expanded footprint will enable us to provide more value to more households and businesses in more regions, driving our growth and benefitting our customers and our shareholders."

The transaction is expected to unlock significant cross-sell opportunities with access to a high-quality customer base in markets that are complementary to Verizon's existing fiber markets. Upon closing, and with the greater availability of premium home internet and mobility services, customers are expected to gain access to new services, savings, and value they cannot get anywhere else. New offers for Frontier and Verizon customers are slated to launch after closing.

Verizon was the first major U.S. telecommunications company to provide fiber to the home in 2005, and is building on two decades of fiber leadership. This acquisition is expected to accelerate the company's national fiber strategy at scale. Verizon will share additional details during its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call on January 30, 2026.

Following the closing of the transaction, the common stock of Frontier will be delisted from Nasdaq and deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The last day of trading for the common stock of Frontier is expected to be January 16, 2026.

1Based on RootMetrics® United States RootScore® Report: 1H 2025. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit Verizon.com or find a retail location at Verizon.com/stores.

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

Verizon'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at Verizon.com/about/news. For images and logos, visit Verizon.com/about/news/media-resources. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.Verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Forward-looking statements
In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "targets," "will" or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Media contacts: 
Katie Magnotta
katie.magnotta@Verizon.com
201-602-9235

Jamie Serino
jamie.serino@Verizon.com
201-401-5460


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VerizonVZNYSE:VZ
VZ
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
international-lithium-tsxv-ilc

International Lithium Announces Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 40,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at CAD $0.05 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will be... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Announces the Discovery Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at the Elrond Project

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Discovery Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at the Elrond Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, following the restart of prospecting across its portfolio in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, it has uncovered a new, undocumented spodumene-bearing pegmatite at the Elrond... Keep Reading...
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors - May 27, 2023

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 25, 2023.The ten (10) nominees... Keep Reading...
ChemX Materials Limited

ChemX Drill Results Confirm Significant REE Prospect

ChemX Materials Ltd (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), a materials technology company focused on providing critical materials required for electrification and decarbonisation, is pleased to announce the Rare Earth Elements (REE) results from the 2022 aircore drilling campaign at its Kimba... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sirios Adds $1.5 Million to the Treasury After Warrant and Option Exercises

Application for EU Strategic Project Designation for Black Schist Ni-Cu-Co-Zn Project, Finland

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Related News

Gold Investing

Sirios Adds $1.5 Million to the Treasury After Warrant and Option Exercises

Copper Investing

Application for EU Strategic Project Designation for Black Schist Ni-Cu-Co-Zn Project, Finland

Gold Investing

American Eagle Continues to Expand South Zone near Surface Mineralization: Highlights Include 140 m of 0.74% Copper Eq. and 130 m of 0.62% Copper Eq.

cleantech investing

S&P Global: Fragmented Climate and Energy Strategies Will Define 2026

rare earth investing

Australia Targets End of 2026 for Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve

Gold Investing

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Base Metals Investing

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement