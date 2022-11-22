GamingInvesting News

Streamlined identity management with robust UI offers improved speed, accuracy, and data integration ;
New TrueListReview module provides watch list monitoring for continued compliance

Veridocs, the leader in ID authentication and identity management for the land-based gaming industry, has introduced the Evolution platform, which enhances its core TrueAuthentication® and TrueListCheck technologies for faster results and a more streamlined user experience. As part of the new platform, Veridocs has a new monitoring module, TrueListReview. This complements Veridocs' real-time watch list management by allowing users to easily monitor customer lists for continued compliance after a patron's initial enrollment into player's clubs or other programs. Veridocs' technologies provide seamless and continuous identity management across industries such as access control, car rental, and hotels.

Three Technologies

Veridocs TrueAuthentication technology goes above and beyond a barcode scan to allow users to authenticate an ID document in seconds, while TrueListCheck reviews a patron's ID in real time against internal and all regulatory watch lists, with updates available daily. TrueListReview watch list monitoring assures continuous compliance. Veridocs users can be certain they know the person standing before them meets established criteria for entry or purchase – initially and for subsequent transactions. This saves time and money by helping companies maintain strong compliance to minimize risk of regulatory fines and reduces the threat of fraud. These touchless technologies enhance customer experience and safety for on-site patrons.

All three of Veridocs' technologies are available for integrators as an SDK or an API. Veridocs ID authentication and identity management is increasingly being integrated into self-service kiosks. Everi Holdings, Inc., a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and loyalty solutions, integrates and distributes Veridocs technologies and solutions.

"It's exciting to offer our Evolution platform and new monitoring technology to our customers," said Veridocs President and CEO Joe Oprosko . "Fifteen years ago, we completed our first installation on the Las Vegas Strip. Since then, our automated identity management solutions have become the preferred choice by the most recognizable names in gaming and hospitality around the world."

Oprosko continued, "Today Veridocs offers advanced identity solutions to a full range of industries so they too can be certain they know their customers."

Evolution Platform

The Evolution platform features a streamlined, scalable, browser-based user interface in an easy-to-use format for accurate, faster use at front-end scanning stations as well as for reviewing and flagging transactions and ID checks behind the scenes in back-of-house. The UI platform extends to the security console and unlimited enterprise-wide monitoring through surveillance alerts, customized reporting, and clear audit trails. The full power of this industry-defining solution also supports age-restricted retail, car rental, entrance and access control, and healthcare markets.

TrueListReview lets organizations monitor customer lists for continued compliance on demand or as scheduled. This reduces the risk that occurs when a patron clears an initial list check, but lands on a watch list afterwards. TrueListReview is compatible with internal customer lists, regulatory and government watch lists, and other third-party lists. List updates occur daily or as frequently as the customer wants.

About Veridocs

Veridocs provides ID authentication and identity management technologies designed to help users be certain of their patrons' identities. With core technologies in ID authentication, watch list management and monitoring, Veridocs is the number one provider for identity management in the highly regulated gaming industry.

Veridocs delivers identity management and compliance services for industries that experience significant financial and regulatory exposure to fraudulent activities. Veridocs' services are designed to automate and consolidate identity management, compliance, monitoring and reporting services into a simple user experience. These enhanced services facilitate a dramatic reduction in fraudulent activities while providing audit trails for clients' regulatory compliance requirements.

Veridocs is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky , with the executive office in Minneapolis, Minnesota , and a sales and support office in Las Vegas, Nevada . To learn more, visit Veridocs.com.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Temasek's Vertex Leads $4M Investment in CARV to Build Gaming Credential and Data Infrastructure

CARV has raised $4M in seed funding led by Vertex, Temasek Holding's venture capital arm with participation from EVOS (ATTN Group), SNACKCLUB (Loud Gaming), Infinity Ventures Crypto YGG SEA, UpHonest Capital, Lyrik Ventures, Lintentry Foundation, PAKADAO, 7UpDAO, Angel Investor Aliaksandr Hadzilin (NEAR's co-founder), among others. Many investors bring infrastructure and gaming ecosystem synergies to CARV, especially across the US, Europe LATAM, and Southeast Asia markets.

The Los Angeles -based company set out with a mission to empower gamers with data sovereignty via gaming credentials. "Gamer activities span across devices, platforms, and into real life. However, their time, effort, and money spent remain data points scattered across isolated ecosystems, with limited value to gamers." Says Victor Yu, CARV's co-founder and COO. "By creating the infrastructure to piece these breadcrumbs together, we are unlocking tremendous opportunities in how gamers interact in the gaming universe." Gamers now own and self-sovereign their data, with which they can achieve their hard-earned achievements and be recognized for community contribution on CARV.IO . Moreover, gamers can explore the semantic discovery of friends & games, and unlock credential-gated gaming premiums and governance privileges based on their past gaming experience.

Youth Franchise XP League Partners with Parabellum Esports

First and Largest Esports Franchise in North America Partners with Canadian Esports Organization

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has announced a new partnership with Canadian pro team Parabellum Esports . Through this partnership, select XP League teams will be able to play under the Parabellum name and wear their jersey helping to cement XP League as the premier youth esports organization that aligns with professional esports.

Taiwan No. 1 cable operator Homeplus partners with Ubitus to bring cloud gaming service to its subscribers

Enjoy unlimited gameplay with over hundred games in the library

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus) collaborates with Homeplus to launch 'Homeplus x GameNow' cloud gaming service on Home+ tv 4k smart set-top box, on 21st November. This service will be debuted with 100 games including 3A titles, Taiwan Indie games and family friendly gaming content, providing a new choice of home entertainment.

Plarium Brings Acclaimed RPG 'RAID: Shadow Legends' to Facebook Gaming Through Cloud Streaming

Plarium a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 435 million users worldwide, today announced its acclaimed mobile collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends is now available on Facebook Gaming via Meta's cloud infrastructure in the continental United States United Kingdom and Europe .

Players can sign into their RAID account on Facebook and play directly on their browser or Android Facebook app with full access to the latest feature updates, including mobile and PC cross-play capabilities as well as synchronized game progression across all platforms.

"We are excited to partner with Meta to bring RAID to Facebook and continue our longstanding goal of allowing players to enjoy games on their preferred platform and device," said Guy Ulmer , business development lead at Plarium. "With the power of cloud gaming there is no initial download time or device storage limitations for players to enjoy RAID. We look forward to Facebook cloud streaming expanding to more regions globally so we can bring this seamless experience to all players."

The turn-based dark fantasy mobile RPG immerses players in the distressed realm of Teleria with 700+ unique collectable champions across 15 different factions. Since its launch in 2019, RAID has become one of the fastest-growing collection RPGs with over 75 million downloads across all platforms and has exceeded $1 billion in lifetime revenue.

In addition to Facebook Gaming, RAID is also available on PC and Mac through Plarium Play , the company's own platform optimized to provide best-in-class native quality and performance, as well as Apple App Store , Google Play and Microsoft Store .

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 435 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1300 specialists at its headquarters and six offices and development studios around the globe. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

ThunderCore Kicks Off FIFA World Cup 2022 Fever With Themed DApps

- Entertainment-focused Web3 ecosystem and layer-1 blockchain ThunderCore is launching a dedicated FIFA World Cup 2022 section to help users of its ultra-popular DApps get a crypto kick out of the global sports spectacle and may even choose their favorite teams. There will also be on-chain events held related to World Cup 2022 participate NOW!!

ThunderCore is among the most used blockchains in the world, consistently holding a spot in the top 5 for daily active users on DappRadar. The chain boasts sub-second confirmation times and transaction costs at a fraction of a cent, which makes it a great match for gaming. It also has users in over 100 countries, many of whom are World Cup fans.

Magic Eden Announces Expansion to Polygon Network to Accelerate Blockchain Games Growth

Leading NFT marketplace Magic Eden integrates Polygon to support line-up of launches from world-class games developers, including: BORA backed by Kakao Games, Block Games, IntellaX, nWay, Boomland, Planet Mojo, and Taunt Battleworld

Magic Eden ("the Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT marketplace, today announced plans to integrate with the Polygon network. The expansion will allow Magic Eden to work closely with strategic IP owners, world-class games developers, and emerging creators from the Polygon ecosystem.

