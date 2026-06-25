Verde announces results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Verde AgriTech Ltd. (TSX: NPK,OTC:VNPKF | OTCQX: VNPKF) ("Verde" or the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 300 Prof. Antônio Aleixo, Lourdes, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, and is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions put before them by a show of hands. Shareholders also noted the retirement of Mr. Cristiano Botelho Veloso as a director of the Company, in respect of which no vote was sought.

The detailed proxy voting results were as follows:

Item Voted Upon Voting Results
  Votes For Votes Against / Withheld
Receipt and adoption of the Directors' Report, 2025 Financial Statements and Auditors' Reports 8,009,422
(99.529%)		 37,896
(0.471%)
Re-election of Hannah Oh Na Yeon as Director
 7,955,252
(98.856%)		 92,066
(1.144%)
Re-election of Renato Couto Gomes as Director
 7,959,502
(98.909%)		 87,816
(1.091%)
Re-election of Fernando João Prezzotto as Director
 7,954,652
(98.848%)		 92,666
(1.152%)
Re-approval of the payment of Directors' fees for the financial year ending December 31, 2026
 7,800,516
(96.933%)		 246,802
(3.067%)
Re-appointment of RSM Brasil Auditores Independentes Ltda. and RSM SG Assurance LLP as auditors of the Company
 11,673,543
(98.967%)		 121,849
(1.033%)
Authority for directors to allot and issue shares in the capital of the Company
 7,690,636
(95.568%)		 356,682
(4.432%)


About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech is a Brazil-focused specialty fertilizer company listed on the TSX and OTCQX.

The Company is advancing the Minas Americas Global Alliance rare earth project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, leveraging its operational platform and regional experience to accelerate exploration and technical de-risking.

Subscribe to receive the Company's updates at: http://cloud.marketing.verde.ag/InvestorsSubscription

For Additional Information

Investor Relations

Tel: +55 (31) 3245 0205; Email: investor@verde.ag

www.verde.ag | www.investor.verde.ag

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and relate to future events or performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to market conditions, financing, operations, commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, regulatory approvals and other risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.


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