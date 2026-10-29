Verano Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest Affiliated Dispensary, Zen Leaf Ephrata, Relocated to Prime New Location in Pennsylvania

- Zen Leaf Ephrata, the Company's newest affiliated dispensary in Pennsylvania, relocated from its former home in Wynnewood to 848 E Main St in Ephrata
- As the first medical cannabis dispensary in the borough, Zen Leaf Ephrata will offer Lancaster Country area patients increased convenience and accessibility, including the option to shop and browse in-store or through advanced ordering online
- Verano's active operations span 13 states, comprised of 163 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity
Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of Zen Leaf Ephrata in Pennsylvania on Friday, October 30th, following a ceremonial ribbon cutting with leaders from the North Lancaster Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. local time. Zen Leaf Ephrata is located at 848 E Main St and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
After relocating from its former home in Wynnewood, Zen Leaf Ephrata will offer an array of enhanced features and conveniences, including ample parking, improved technology and sales stations, kiosk-ordering capabilities and a larger sales floor. Throughout the grand opening weekend, patients visiting Zen Leaf Ephrata can expect to enjoy a weekend-long celebration, including food from local vendors, on-site music and live radio broadcasts, and exclusive VIP passes for limited time swag bags and discounts. For those interested in learning more about Pennsylvania's medical cannabis program, Zen Leaf Ephrata and Verano will also provide onsite education on cannabis, as well as pathways to become a patient.
"As the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Ephrata, we are thrilled to serve the medical cannabis community by offering a modern, convenient and accessible location for area patients," said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful for the opportunity to join the Ephrata community, and look forward to providing the highest-level of care, hospitality and expertise for local patients."
"The Chamber is pleased to welcome Zen Leaf dispensary as one of the newest businesses in the Northern Lancaster County area. We value businesses that prioritize safety and community engagement and look forward to celebrating Zen Leaf's arrival in our local business community at its grand opening ribbon cutting on October 30th," said Liz Ackerman, Northern Lancaster Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer.
Zen Leaf Ephrata adds another convenient outlet for Lancaster-area patients, and solidifies Verano's footprint in the state as one of the Company's 18 affiliated Pennsylvania dispensaries. Verano's Pennsylvania operations also include a state-of-the-art 62,000 square foot cultivation and processing facility in Chester, where the Company produces its signature Verano Reserve and The Essence flower, troches, concentrates and vapes; the innovative Hyphen vape pod system; Savvy flower, vapes and troches; Encore and Bits troches; and Avexia RSO cannabis oil, tablets and topicals. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store pickup.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry's leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Savvy™, The Essence™, Swift Lifts™, HYPHEN™, Encore™, Easy Landings™, BITS™, Avexia™, MÜV™, CTPharma™, and Verano™. Verano's active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Verano
Aaron Miles
Chief Investment Officer
Investors@verano.com
Media
Verano
Kendra Conroy
Senior Coordinator, Communications
Kendra.Conroy@verano.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "future", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects," "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.
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