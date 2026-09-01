Veracyte to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast of the company's presentation will be available by visiting Veracyte's website at http://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the live presentation broadcast.
About Veracyte
Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company's molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient's tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte's Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company's portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier test, Decipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier test, Decipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier test, Prosigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRD™ Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte's website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).
Investors:
Kelly Gura
investors@veracyte.com
Media:
Molly Cornbleet
media@veracyte.com
+1-650-351-8780