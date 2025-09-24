Veracyte Announces First Prospective Validation Data for Biomarker Predicting Hormone Therapy Benefit in Men with Recurrent Prostate Cancer Will Be Presented at ASTRO 2025

Findings are among nine Decipher-focused abstracts being presented at annual conference

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading genomic diagnostics company, announced today that the first prospective validation data for a molecular signature to predict hormone therapy benefit in men with recurrent prostate cancer will be presented at ASTRO 2025, the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology. The findings were derived using Veracyte's Decipher GRID (Genomic Resource for Intelligent Discovery) research tool. The study is among nine Decipher-focused abstracts—including six selected for podium presentations—in prostate cancer that will be presented at the conference, being held September 27 to October 1 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

"We look forward to the presentation of important new data examining the role of adverse molecular features in predicting disease progression and treatment response for patients with prostate cancer," said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte's medical director for Urology. "Such insights will ultimately make prostate cancer care more precise, giving greater molecular dimension to the classification and treatment of the disease. We believe that our Decipher GRID research tool, combined with our extensive database of prostate tumor whole-transcriptome-derived genomic profiles—the largest of its kind in prostate cancer research—uniquely positions Veracyte to usher in the next generation of cancer diagnostics."

The following Decipher-focused presentations examining the role of adverse molecular features in prostate cancer are among those being presented at ASTRO 2025:

Title:

A Double-Blinded Placebo-Controlled Biomarker Stratified Randomized Trial of Apalutamide (APA) and Radiotherapy for Recurrent Prostate Cancer (NRG GU006, BALANCE trial) (LBA-04)

Presenter:

Daniel Spratt, M.D., University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University

Format:

Podium

Date/Time:

Sunday, Sept. 28; 1:00-1:10 p.m. PDT

Room:

San Francisco Ballroom

Title:

Discordance of Adverse Molecular Features between the 22-Gene Genomic Classifier Score, Histologic Grade, and NCCN Risk Groups: Analysis of Over 200,000 Patients​ (Abstract #1116)

Presenter:

Michael Zelefsky, M.D., FASTRO, NYU Langone Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center

Format:

Podium

Date/Time:

Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8:15-8:20 a.m. PDT

Room:

155/157

Information about all of the Decipher-related abstracts being presented at ASTRO 2025 can be found here . Meeting attendees can also visit Veracyte's booth (#3001).

About Decipher GRID

The Decipher GRID database includes more than 200,000 whole-transcriptome profiles from patients with urologic cancers and is used by Veracyte and its partners to contribute to continued research and help advance understanding of prostate and other urologic cancers. GRID-derived information is available on a Research Use Only basis. More information about Decipher GRID can be found here .

About Decipher Prostate

The Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier is a 22-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that helps inform treatment decisions for patients across the full spectrum of prostate cancer. The test is performed on biopsy or surgically resected samples and conveys the aggressiveness of the cancer. For patients with localized or regional prostate cancer, the Decipher score indicates a patient's risk of metastasis, helping to determine treatment timing and intensity. For patients with metastatic prostate cancer, the Decipher score indicates the likelihood of cancer progression and survival benefit with treatment intensification. Armed with this information, physicians can better personalize their patients' care. The Decipher Prostate test's performance and clinical utility has been demonstrated in over 90 studies involving more than 200,000 patients. It is the only gene expression test to achieve "Level I" evidence status and inclusion in the risk-stratification table in the most recent NCCN® Guidelines* for prostate cancer. More information about the Decipher Prostate test can be found here .

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements that suggest that the test may provide an important new tool to help guide treatment decisions for this growing patient population and that this platform helps harness our whole-transcriptome data-generation capabilities and our commitment to partnering with the research community to advance cancer understanding and innovation.. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "appears," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "believe," "should," "may," "will," "enable," "positioned," "offers," "designed," "ultimately," and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions, and include, but are not limited to the potential impact the Veracyte Diagnostics Platform can have on scientific advancements in cancer and, in turn, patient care. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at https://investor.veracyte.com . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Veracyte, the Veracyte logo, and Decipher are registered trademarks of Veracyte, Inc., and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and selected countries.

* National Comprehensive Cancer Network. NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

Investors:
Shayla Gorman
investors@veracyte.com
619-393-1545

Media:
Karen Possemato
media@veracyte.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VeracyteVCYTNASDAQ:VCYTLife Science Investing
VCYT
The Conversation (0)
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Base Metals Investing

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services