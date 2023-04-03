Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

Venture Valley Video Game Celebrates National Financial Capabilities Month

New Game Updates and Resources for Video Game Teaching Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

With the start of April's National Financial Capabilities Month Venture Valley is announcing new game features, and new ways to play and use the game. Venture Valley is a fast-paced business simulation game where players in a risk-free environment take on the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur. Venture Valley is available for free on PC and mobile ( iOS and Android ) with no in-app purchases or ads. The game was created by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a 2023 Innovation Award winner from Jump$tart .

Venture Valley empowers young adults in grades 6-12 to build financial and business basics by capturing kids' interest with a competitive esports-style multiplayer play. Players learn real financial and business skills as they grow their business from one small pet-walking enterprise to multiple businesses, including a drone factory, a dating app development firm, a robot manufacturer, and many more. Playing against others provides a fun outlet to compete with friends in positive ways while practicing financial skills and business concepts. Venture Valley also has a single-player campaign of 35 entertaining missions.

Venture Valley Collegiate Cup
In late March the 2023 Venture Valley Collegiate Cup was launched. In partnership with the Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organication (CEO) the Collegiate Cup is a series of in-person events taking place at universities and colleges across the U.S. The first stop was at the University of Arizona on March 26th . The winner of that event was XX. The next tournament will be held on April 14th at the University of Tampa . At each tournament winners will receive cash and prizes, including $2000 for the first place winner.

Venture Valley Game Updates
To celebrate National Financial Capabilities Month, the team has launched a significant game update that includes a deeper dive into business finances through changes to the loan system, marketing systems and more. Other new updates include daily login bonus; new match goals; a revised rewards system giving players cards, avatar accessories, and in-game cash. This key feature update is on the heels of the recently opened Avatar Shop where players can now use hard-earned in-game profits to customize their avatars with more than 200 options for personalization.

Venture Valley Educator Resources

  • DiscoverVentureValley , a partnership between Venture Valley and Discovery Education has updated its suite of standards-aligned resources to further support teachers with student engagement around financial literacy. A new Master Class Video Series has been added to the free lesson plans and materials centered around the Venture Valley game. With DiscoverVentureValley students learn such principles as investments and dividends, fixed and variable expenses, loans, net vs. gross income, and more curriculum topics.
  • A new partnership with YIPPEE , the go-to marketplace for entrepreneurship education for grades K-12, brings the Venture Valley game to even more educators through its listing in the YIPPEE Exchange . The YIPPEE Exchange is an easily accessible resource for educators looking to teach entrepreneurial skills and business acumen in an engaging way. YIPPEE is a product of the Young Entrepreneur Institute (YEI) and the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. It connects educators to a host of free entrepreneurial resources and one another – empowering them to share their experiences and offer lessons that build real-world skills.

More information on the Venture Valley game can be found at www.venturevalleygame.com and through its social media channels:

About the Singleton Foundation

The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venture-valley-video-game-celebrates-national-financial-capabilities-month-301787226.html

SOURCE Venture Valley Game

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Digital Turbine Mobile Video Ads Grab 22 Seconds of User Attention, Driving Better Brand Recall - Amplified Intelligence Research Finds

Amplified Intelligence's recent report on Digital Turbine's attention performance demonstrates how mobile video ads deliver strong and consistent attention to brands in the attention-rich mobile gaming environment

Digital Turbine Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), the company that connects the mobile ecosystem through innovative experiences, and Amplified Intelligence the world's only truly human omnichannel attention measurement company, today released the results of their latest research highlighting how the mobile gaming environment is the prime environment to grab user attention - and drive your brand growth.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

WHAT THE WOOSH?!? Scientists Stumped by Arrival of Brand New Species on Earth - the WOOSHI!

Mischievous Species Suddenly Manifest Throughout the World!

Scientists are baffled by the sudden arrival of a new species of creature at a number of landmark locations all around the world! Apparently called the Wooshi (Woooooooo-sheeeeee), scientists theorize that the Wooshi may well have originated in the heretofore only theoretical dimension of Gor . Since their discovery, researchers have determined that while the Wooshi are generally well-intentioned, their enthusiasm, energy, and general      ham-handedness can make for chaotic and frenetic outcomes for the people they come into contact with BEWARE THE WOOSHI!!!

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Record full year revenue of $116.3M growing by 25% compared to 2021
  • Recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $7.5M in 2022
  • Launched Doctor Who: Lost in Time and Milk Farm Tycoon

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an IFRS basis unless otherwise indicated.

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group Inc.)

We were pleased with our strong finish to 2022 both with revenue and Adjusted EBITDA rebounding strongly from Q3. The launch of Star Trek : Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive ( September 2022 ), Milk Farm Tycoon ( February 2023 ) and Doctor. Who: Lost in Time ( March 2023 ) set us up for a strong 2023.

For 2023/24 we will have a tighter focus on large IP-driven games with cult-like followings, which is where we have found the most success. We will be investing in our winners as well as betting smart about what is working in the new market dynamics.  The Company anticipates launching new games based on various intellectual properties from recognized names in film, television, toys, music and sports, as it continues to build and expand its partnerships with leading studios around the world.

The strength of our GameKit platform continues to fuel our growth as we launch more successful titles using this tool set. Four of our seven unique titles have been launched in the past 18 months using this tech. Partners continue to clamour to get into this program and as the GameKit product gets more and more extensive, we will be able to embrace more of these partnerships.

"With the recent award nominations and success of our releases, in addition to a number of major IP and developer partnerships on the horizon, we expect great things for ESGG. As fans first, we're thrilled for these upcoming titles in large part because we know they'll be fun to play," says Jason Bailey , CEO of ESGG. "Moving forward, we will continue to focus on our goal of providing creators the tools to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that engage players every day."

Three months and year ended December 31, 2022 Highlights:

  • Q4 2022 revenue was $25.9 million .
  • For the year ended December 31, 2022 , revenue was $116.4 million , a 25% increase compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 .
  • Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million .
  • For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 million .
  • $9.6M was invested in new game R&D and GameKit during 2022
  • Cash for the Company at December 31, 2022 was $5.7 million compared to $5.2 million at September 30, 2022 .
  • Cash flow from operations for 2022 was $10.0 million .
  • Daily Active Users in Q4 were 277K (Q3 2022 – 298k ). Average Revenue per Daily Active User was $1.04 (Q3 2022 - $0.94 ).
  • Launched Star Trek Lower Decks, Doctor Who, Milk Farm Tycoon and Bud Farm Munchie Match .
  • On August 11, 2022 , the Company announced its intention to buy back up to 4,076,819 shares under its NCIB. Through March 30, 2023 , the Company purchased 386,927 shares, and intends to purchase more shares under the NCIB until its expiry.
  • Truly Social Games (TSG) filed claims against the Company with respect to a membership purchase agreement and publishing agreements between the Company and TSG. The Company considers these claims to be meritless, vague, and unsubstantiated, and has filed responses and a counterclaim against TSG. The Company will defend such claims vigorously.

We note that the 2021 year end results were restated as a result of adjustments/recharacterizations made regarding external game development costs and IP payments, as well as the Company's investment in Truly Social Games.  The restatements caused net and comprehensive loss for 2021 to be restated as $2.8 million (previously $1.9 million ), but the restatements had no effect on the Company's cash or revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, and in fact improved the Company's EBITDA for that year.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT today. Related earnings release materials can be found on East Side Games Group website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1602282&tp_key=62018c4454

Toll Free Dial-In Number:       +1 (888) 396-8049
Local Dial-In Number:             +1 (416) 764-8646
Conference ID:                         83612382

A replay will be available by dialing +1 (877) 674-7070 or +1 (416) 764-8692 and entering passcode 612382#.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage , Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon and Cheech & Chong Bud Farm .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

For Further Information

Media Inquiries: media@eastsidegamesgroup.com
Investor Relations: IR@eastsidegamesgroup.com
3104 – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver BC V7X 1G4

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c2704.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gala Games Enters Strategic Partnership with Huobi for Ecosystem and Project Development

Huobi First Major Partner for Gala's Layer 1 Blockchain

Gala Games a pioneer in web3 gaming, today announced a strategic partnership with Huobi Global, one of the world's largest digital asset exchanges. This partnership will focus on ecosystem construction and investment in high-quality projects.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GigaMedia Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Highlights for Year Ended December 31, 2022

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AI-Powered Gaming Platform Skillprint Launches Science-Backed Game Ratings to Match Players with Mood and Skill-Based Games

Today, science-backed AI powered gaming platform Skillprint announced the launch of new ratings for games based on a first-of-its-kind pairing of neuroscience research and machine learning. Skillprint's ratings consider a number of criteria, evaluating games for their effect on a person's mind, mood and unique skills to match individuals with the best games for them.

Founded in 2019 by gaming industry heavyweights Chethan Ramachandran and Davin Miyoshi , the San Francisco Bay area based start-up was born out of a desire to see games used for a greater purpose and help people feel better through gameplay. The founders bring a unique vision and expertise to the opportunity; Ramachandran previously founded Playnomics, a predictive analytics company sold to Unity in 2014 now processing 1.5 billion devices monthly as Unity Analytics. Miyoshi founded Mesmo, a social/mobile games company sold to GSN, and co-founded GSN Games to 75M+ users.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

