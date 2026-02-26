Venture Global Announces New Long-Term LNG Partnership with Hanwha of Korea

20-year sales and purchase agreement marks Venture Global's first SPA with a Korean entity

Today, Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG) and Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd. announced the execution of a new Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the purchase of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global for twenty years starting in 2030. This agreement brings Venture Global's long-term contracted portfolio to over 46 MTPA.

"Venture Global is thrilled to announce our first long-term supply deal in Korea through a new partnership with Hanwha Aerospace which marks another important step in expanding reliable, long-term LNG supply to our partners in Asia," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global. "We are proud to support growing global energy needs with low-cost, secure American LNG while strengthening the strategic energy partnership between the United States and South Korea to support long-term industrial and economic growth."

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company's vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company's first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

About Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Aerospace is a core affiliate of the Hanwha Group, operating as a global company primarily focused on aerospace and defense, with expanding operations into energy and industrial infrastructure. Hanwha Aerospace is building an LNG value chain in collaboration with other Hanwha Group affiliates to enhance energy security and advance the effectiveness of clean energy solutions globally.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements." In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "continue," the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include statements about our future performance, our contracts, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends impacting our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those factors include our need for significant additional capital to construct and complete future projects and related assets, and our potential inability to secure such financing on acceptable terms, or at all; our potential inability to accurately estimate costs for our projects, and the risk that the construction and operations of natural gas pipelines and pipeline connections for our projects suffer cost overruns and delays related to obtaining regulatory approvals, development risks, labor costs, unavailability of skilled workers, operational hazards and other risks; the uncertainty regarding the future of global trade dynamics, international trade agreements and the United States' position on international trade, including the effects of tariffs; our dependence on our EPC and other contractors for the successful completion of our projects, including the potential inability of our contractors to perform their obligations under their contracts; various economic and political factors, including opposition by environmental or other public interest groups, or the lack of local government and community support required for our projects, which could negatively affect the permitting status, timing or overall development, construction and operation of our projects; and risks related to other factors discussed under "Item 1A.—Risk Factors" of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Investor contact:
Ben Nolan
IR@ventureglobalLNG.com

Media contact:
Shaylyn Hynes
press@ventureglobalLNG.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

venture-globalvgnyse-vgenergy-investing
VG
The Conversation (0)
Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the eighth batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), for the Nordeau Sector and more precisely, the East Nordeau Zone (″ ENZ ″), on the 100%-owned Cadillac... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Cartier Discovers Multiple Shallow High-Grade Gold Zones at Cadillac; Cuts 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 6.0 m; Extends North Contact Zone 500 Meters East on Strike

Cartier Discovers Multiple Shallow High-Grade Gold Zones at Cadillac; Cuts 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 6.0 m; Extends North Contact Zone 500 Meters East on Strike

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the seventh batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (″ NCZ ″) and its east extension, on... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from grade control drilling at the Keats zone ("Keats") excavation in the AFZ Core ("AFZC"), completed as part of the Company's 2025 drill program on its... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Commences 2026 Queensway Drill Program; Announces K2 Zone Infill Results

New Found Gold Commences 2026 Queensway Drill Program; Announces K2 Zone Infill Results

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2026 drill program is underway at its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada and reports further results from 2025... Keep Reading...
Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 Drilling

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Positive Early Results from Lo Herma 2026 DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces 2025 Year End Reserves Including a 79% Increase in 1P Reserves, 2P Production Replacement Ratio of 530% and 2026 Capital Plan

Alvopetro Announces 2025 Year End Reserves Including a 79% Increase in 1P Reserves, 2P Production Replacement Ratio of 530% and 2026 Capital Plan

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV:ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces our reserves as at December 31, 2025 with total proved ("1P") reserves of 8.1 MMboe and total proved plus probable ("2P") reserves of 13.1 MMboe, increases of 79% and 43%, respectively, from... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us. The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward... Keep Reading...
Board Changes

Board Changes

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Board ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Extension Survey over Coyote Corridor

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Extension Survey over Coyote Corridor

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) is pleased to announce the completion of an extension to its previous ground gravity survey along the Coyote Corridor, located within the Southwestern Athabasca Basin Joint Venture ("JV") Project in... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Reports Uranium Mineralization in Initial Drilling at Ivana Gateway Target

Blue Sky Reports Uranium Mineralization in Initial Drilling at Ivana Gateway Target

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first set of results from diamond drilling at the Ivana Gateway target within its 100%-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

2025 Financial Results

Pause in Trading

Appendix 4E

Basin Energy Ltd Definitive Agreement for the Sale of the Marshall Uranium Project

Related News

aluminum investing

2025 Financial Results

gold investing

Pause in Trading

aluminum investing

Appendix 4E

Basin Energy Ltd Definitive Agreement for the Sale of the Marshall Uranium Project

rare earth investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: European Resources Soars on Rare Earth Results

base metals investing

Prismo Metals to Advance Hot Breccia Toward Drilling Through Strategic Transaction

uranium investing

Definitive Agreement for the Sale of the Marshall Project