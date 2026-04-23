Venture Global Announces Closing of $750,000,000 Senior Secured Notes by Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC

Venture Global, Inc. ("Venture Global", NYSE: VG) announced today that its subsidiary, Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC ("VGCP") has closed an offering of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.000% senior secured notes due 2036 (the "Notes"). The Notes will mature on May 1, 2036.

VGCP used the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand and proceeds received from certain hedge terminations, for the prepayment, in full, of VGCP's outstanding term loans, and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering. The Notes are guaranteed by TransCameron Pipeline, LLC (VGCP's affiliate). The Notes are secured on a pari passu basis by a first-priority security interest in the assets that secure VGCP's existing senior secured first lien credit facilities and VGCP's existing senior secured notes.

The Notes were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdictions, and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas ("LNG") with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company's vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. Venture Global's first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Included among "forward-looking statements" are, among other things, statements regarding Venture Global's business strategy, plans and objectives, including the use of proceeds from the offering. Venture Global believes that the expectations reflected in these "forward-looking statements" are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Venture Global's control. In addition, assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in "forward-looking statements" as a result of a variety of factors. These "forward-looking statements" speak only as of the date made, and other than as required by law, Venture Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any "forward-looking statement" or provide reasons why actual results may differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact
Ben Nolan
IR@ventureglobalLNG.com

Media Contact
Shaylyn Hynes
press@ventureglobalLNG.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Venture GlobalVGNYSE:VGenergy investing
VG
The Conversation (0)
Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the eleventh batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), within the underexplored Pontiac sedimentary Group in Hope Sector, on the 100%-owned Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Continues to Expand Dropkick Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Continues to Expand Dropkick Zone, Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final results from 2025 drilling at its Dropkick Zone ("Dropkick" or the "Zone"), confirming further expansion of the Zone on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or... Keep Reading...
Cartier Discovers New Porphyritic Intrusion-Related Gold System in Pontiac Sediments with 5.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m and 1.2 g/t Au over 25.5 m at Hope Target ; Large Scale Gold Mineralization Exploration Potential

Cartier Discovers New Porphyritic Intrusion-Related Gold System in Pontiac Sediments with 5.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m and 1.2 g/t Au over 25.5 m at Hope Target ; Large Scale Gold Mineralization Exploration Potential

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the tenth batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) and a new style of gold mineralization (intrusion-related gold deposits) within the underexplored Pontiac... Keep Reading...
First Class Metals

Visible Gold Intersected at Roy, Sunbeam

First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals", "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing drilling programme at the Roy prospect on the... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 7.1 g/t Au over 8.0 m at Portal ; New Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Discovered

Cartier Cuts 7.1 g/t Au over 8.0 m at Portal ; New Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Discovered

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the ninth batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), for the Portal Sector, specifically from the North Simon Zone (″ NSZ ″) on the 100%-owned Cadillac... Keep Reading...
Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 23, 2026 - Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") announces that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with... Keep Reading...
Ur-Energy Commences Operations at its Shirley Basin ISR Project, Wyoming, Advancing U.S. Uranium Production

Ur-Energy Commences Operations at its Shirley Basin ISR Project, Wyoming, Advancing U.S. Uranium Production

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company," "Ur-Energy" or "we"), a domestic uranium producer with ISR projects that are among the largest and lowest-cost in the United States, is pleased to announce the start of uranium mining... Keep Reading...
Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Entitlement Issue ProspectusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Announces 2025 Year-End Reserves

Coelacanth Announces 2025 Year-End Reserves

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2025 year-end reserves as independently evaluated by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") effective December 31, 2025 (the "GLJ Report" or the "Report"), in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 ("NI... Keep Reading...
Joseph Grosso Retires as Chairman and Director, Named as Director Emeritus

Joseph Grosso Retires as Chairman and Director, Named as Director Emeritus

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Joseph Grosso as Chair & Director of the Company, effective April 21, 2026. In recognition of his visionary leadership of Blue Sky, Mr. Grosso has been given the... Keep Reading...
American Uranium Entitlement Offer Update

American Uranium Entitlement Offer Update

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced American Uranium Entitlement Offer UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cascadia Announces Closing of Equity Investment

Lexaria Launches New Study to Examine Next-Generation GLP-1 Drugs

Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

Related News

gold investing

Gold Repatriation: A Shift in Central Bank Strategy

base metals investing

Cascadia Announces Closing of Equity Investment

cleantech investing

CHARBONE annonce la signature d'un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans en oxygene UHP avec un client strategique americain, renforcant sa presence aux Etats-Unis

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Announces the Signing of a Three-year UHP Oxygen Supply Contract with a Strategic American Customer, Strengthening its Presence in the United States

precious metals investing

Heliostar Drills 69 Metres Grading 10.1 g/t Gold in the High Grade Panel at Ana Paula

aluminum investing

Share Consolidation

base metals investing

Resource Roadhouse Presentation