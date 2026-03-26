Venture Global and Edison Announce Calcasieu Pass Arbitration Settlement

Today, Venture Global and Edison jointly announced the signature of a commercial agreement for the settlement of the pending arbitration between the two companies concerning the Calcasieu Pass project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326559130/en/

Completion of the settlement is expected by the end of Q2 2026, at which point the arbitration will be terminated. The agreement fully resolves the arbitration in its entirety. As part of the settlement, Edison and Venture Global have also agreed to the delivery to Europe of additional cargoes beyond those envisaged under the long-term contract, to support gas supplies primarily to the Italian market. The first delivery is scheduled for May 2026, in Italy, at the Adriatic LNG Terminal.

The agreement represents a significant step in strengthening commercial cooperation between the parties and it establishes a foundation for further future deliveries in the context of the disruption caused by ongoing geopolitical events.

Both parties welcome this agreement, as it further consolidates long‑term deliveries and enhances the commercial partnership between Venture Global and Edison which is an important foundational customer of the Calcasieu Pass project. The parties look forward to continuing to work together to pursue Venture Global's mission of stabilizing global LNG/gas markets and to further consolidate Edison's role in guaranteeing the stability and security of Italy's energy supply.

Venture Global Media contact : press@ventureglobalLNG.com
Venture Global Investor contact : IR@ventureglobalLNG.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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