Ventripoint Provides Corporate Update and Announces Shareholder Video Conference Call

Toronto, Canada - February 19, 2026 TheNewswire - VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company") (TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC:VPTDF), a leading provider of innovative AI-powered cardiac diagnostic solutions, is pleased to provide a corporate update and announces a shareholder videoconference call.
Dear Shareholders,
Ventripoint continues to execute on its strategy to expand commercialization of VMS+™, strengthen clinical adoption, and position the Company for revenue growth.
Key Achievements and Advances Since the Last Shareholder Call
Since our last shareholder call, the Company has made progress across regulatory execution, commercialization planning, clinical engagement, and operational readiness, including:
Commercial and Market Development
Continued refinement of the Company's U.S. go-to-market approach, designed to reduce friction in the sales process and accelerate adoption
Ongoing engagement with prospective customers through virtual demonstrations and pipeline development activities
Continued alignment with distributors and partners in Europe and the United Kingdom to advance near-term opportunities
Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives
Continued constructive work with ASCEND Cardiovascular toward integration discussions and commercial alignment
Ongoing collaboration with the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation, supporting U.S. system placement opportunities
Continued collaboration with Lishman Global to support manufacturing and regulatory preparation activities in China to enable market entry
Continued evaluation of potential distribution and strategic opportunities in Asia, including active discussions with a family office group
Continued development of strategy and early engagement efforts to expand VMS+™ into valvular and structural heart applications
Technology, Product, and Regulatory
Continued execution on commercialization activities for VMS+™ v4.0, including customer upgrade readiness and clinical workflow integration planning
Expanded internal focus on training, installation, and customer support systems, including development of scalable training materials and videos
Strengthened internal processes supporting quality and manufacturing readiness, building on prior successful audits
Continued progress on improving connectivity and integration workflows to support adoption into routine clinical practice
Corporate Development and Team Expansion
Continued engagement with experienced commercial professionals, including individuals positioned to transition into expanded roles upon completion of financing
Continued engagement with governance-level candidates to strengthen board and advisory capacity in commercialization and capital markets
Capital Markets and Financing
Continued advancement of financing initiatives designed to secure growth capital while maintaining disciplined dilution management
Continued engagement with capital markets advisors and investor awareness partners to broaden visibility of the Company and its opportunity
Shareholder Call Details
The Company will host a shareholder update call to provide additional context on recent developments, commercialization priorities, and upcoming milestones.
Shareholder Videoconference:
Date: Thursday February 26, 2026
Time: 1pm EST
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83809648859?pwd=WsxhF4PWpwlTSjTUxsbbffsbIaIJIb.1
Meeting ID: 838 0964 8859
Passcode: 893160
Dial-in Numbers:
Dial by your location
• +1 438 809 7799 Canada
• +1 587 328 1099 Canada
• +1 647 558 0588 Canada
• +1 778 907 2071 Canada
• +1 780 666 0144 Canada
• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
• +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
• +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
• +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
• +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbnEnDZXPT
Closing Comments
Ventripoint continues to advance its commercialization strategy while building the operational foundation required to support adoption and growth. The Company appreciates the continued support of its shareholders and looks forward to providing further updates during the call.
Sincerely,
Hugh MacNaught
President & CEO
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
(604) 671-4201
About VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint is a leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently
