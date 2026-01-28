Ventripoint Issues Shares for Debt Settlement and Awards Option Grants

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - January 28, 2026 VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Corporation", TSXV:VPT,OTC:VPTDF) is pleased to announce that it received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and has issued 4,276,964 common shares (the "Shares") of the Corporation to settle an aggregate of $427,696.35 of debt owed to certain arm's length creditors of the Corporation at a price of $0.10 per share.
The Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. The Corporation determined to satisfy the indebtedness with Shares in order to preserve its cash for development of its business.
The Company has also issued option grants on January 20, 2026, the Corporation granted an aggregate of 2,516,500 options to directors, officers, employees, contractors and consultants of the Corporation with an exercise price of $0.12 and terms of between 2 (two) to 10 (ten) years, vesting from immediately to over a 3 (three) year period. Of these option grants, 200,000 were awarded to directors and an additional 1,300,000 were awarded to officers some of which are also directors of the Corporation.
These annual option grants are an important part of incentivizing stakeholders to drive value in the Corporation.
Since the last update (see NR June 17, 2025), a total of 780,000 options were exercised with a weighted average price of approximately $0.105 per share for gross proceeds to the Corporation of $81,800.00. There are currently 16,683,500 option grants outstanding with exercise prices between $0.10 to $0.50 with a weighted average price of $0.17, and 14,555,167 of these option grants have vested.
The Corporation has approximately 2.0 million options available for future grants under the Stock Option Plan as approved by shareholders at the last Special and Annual General Meeting of the Corporation.
About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary knowledge-based reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.
For further information, please contact:
Hugh MacNaught
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
604-671-4201
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Corporation's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.