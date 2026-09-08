Ventripoint Closes First Tranche of Private Placement Financing and Engages Strategic Advisors to Accelerate Commercialization of VMS+ Technology

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - September 8, 2026 VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Corporation", TSXV: VPT,OTC:VPTDF; OTC: VPTDF) today announced several strategic initiatives to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate commercialization of its proprietary AI-enabled echocardiography technology that is cleared for sale in the US, Canada, EU and UK. These initiatives include: the closing of the first tranche of a $350,000 non-brokered private placement of Units, the engagement of More Capital Ltd. ("More Capital") as strategic growth advisor, and the engagement of Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") as market maker.
Together, these initiatives are designed to strengthen Ventripoint's financial flexibility, enhance commercial execution and increase market awareness as the Corporation advances the commercialization and broader adoption of its VMS+™ platform. Near-term priorities include expanding market adoption of VMS+, advancing strategic commercial partnerships, and increasing awareness of Ventripoint amongst stakeholders including the cardiology, patient advocacy and healthcare investment communities.
First Tranche Financing
The Corporation has closed the first tranche of a $350,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), raising $180,000 through the issuance of Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit. The Corporation intends to complete one or more additional tranches, subject to applicable regulatory approvals, for total gross proceeds of up to $350,000 – capital that will be put directly to work supporting the Corporation's commercialization program.
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation and one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.14 per share for a period of 24 months from closing. Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry period upon 30 days' notice should the common shares of the Corporation trade at $0.30 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days.
The Corporation may pay cash finder's fees and issue finder's warrants of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the offering. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.14 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.
Proceeds from the Offering will be directed toward sales and marketing initiatives, the addition of key commercial personnel, and general working capital – resources aimed squarely at accelerating Ventripoint's commercialization.
Related Party Transactions
During the six months ended June 30, 2026 directors and officers provided cash advances to the Corporation totaling $115,000 for operational needs, repayment of which remains outstanding.
During May 2025 a director provided a cash advance to the Corporation totaling $10,000 for operational needs, which has been repaid.
Further to the Corporation's press release of July 22, 2026, the share issuance for debenture issuance is a related party transaction within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI-61-101") as certain insiders of the Corporation will receive an aggregate of 48,383 common shares of the Corporation. The Corporation is relying on exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and (b) and 5.7(a) and (b) of MI 61-101, as the Corporation is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the transactions by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Corporation, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101 and the fair market value of the transactions is not more than $2,500,000.
Strategic Growth and Commercialization
Ventripoint has engaged More Capital, a Toronto-based private investment and strategic advisory firm, under a 12-month strategic growth and advisory agreement that builds on the parties' previously announced relationship. See press release of July 22, 2026.
More Capital's mandate is focused on identifying and advancing commercial partnerships, supporting market expansion, evaluating strategic opportunities, and increasing awareness of Ventripoint's technology and commercialization program – bringing an experienced capital-markets partner to bear as the Corporation scales. More Capital will be compensated at a rate of $12,500 per month.
The Corporation has also engaged Red Cloud, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to provide market stabilization and liquidity services to the Corporation. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based Investment Dealer and a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types. Its services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services. Red Cloud is not promoting the specific purchase or sale of securities and will trade shares of Ventripoint on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Ventripoint's common shares. Under the Agreement, the Corporation will pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month during the term, which is ongoing and may be terminated by either party on 60-day prior written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Corporation as compensation for the services it will render.
"Ventripoint is entering an important phase as we shift from technology development to commercialization and scale," said Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO of Ventripoint Diagnostics. "This financing strengthens our balance sheet for the next stage of growth, while More Capital brings the strategic capabilities and relationships to help us accelerate partnerships, expand our market reach and build broader awareness of Ventripoint. Together, these initiatives position us to build a scaleable commercial platform and drive the next stage of growth."
Ventripoint has developed a proprietary, AI-enabled approach to echocardiography designed to deliver advanced quantitative cardiac analysis from ultrasound imaging. Its VMS+™ technology is built to work across ultrasound platforms from multiple manufacturers – a design choice that removes a key adoption barrier by allowing healthcare providers to unlock advanced cardiac analytics without replacing existing imaging equipment.
As commercialization advances, Ventripoint is focused on extending this technology platform across additional clinical applications and markets, while pursuing the strategic relationships needed to scale the reach and impact of VMS+ within cardiovascular care. VMS+™ systems are used in the U.S.A., Canada, the E.U., U.K. and China.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd.
Ventripoint is an industry leader in the application of artificial intelligence to echocardiography. The Corporation's VMS+™ products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge-Based Reconstruction (KBR) technology, the result of more than a decade of development.
VMS+™ delivers accurate volumetric cardiac measurements from standard echocardiography – comparable to MRI – while offering the potential for greater accessibility, speed and affordability. This affordable, gold-standard alternative gives cardiologists greater confidence in managing their patients, without requiring cardiac MRI. Providing better patient care is the springboard for all of Ventripoint's product development.
VMS+™ is compatible with ultrasound systems from multiple manufacturers and is supported by regulatory market approvals in the United States, Europe and Canada. Ventripoint is pursuing a global growth strategy focused on expanding adoption, developing strategic partnerships and extending the applications of its technology across cardiovascular care.
For further information, please contact:
Hugh MacNaught
President & CEO
hmacnaught@ventripoint.com
604-671-4201
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
The securities offered will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent a registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Corporation's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
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