VanadiumCorp Announces Extension to Hard Dollar Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire August 13, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") announces that, further to its July 11, 2025 news release it has extended the closing of its hard dollar financing for its non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 (the "Financing") to September 12, 2025.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp is a Canadian Critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which include vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production. Our initial electrolyte facility, located in Val-des-Sources, Quebec, will serve a dual purpose: evaluating the quality of the outputs and facilitating the initial production of electrolytes. Furthermore, the company intends to expand its production of electrolytes for the international market, specifically for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRBs).

For more information, please visit the company website www.vanadiumcorp.com

Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 11 March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 26, 2025 news release, the Company announces that, due to changes in regulations and tariff uncertainty between Canada and the US, the Company is amending its private placement financing to include up to 3,846,153 $0.13 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units) and up to 2,727,727 $0.11 Non-Flow-Through Units ("NFT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 ( the "Financing").

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – February 26, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"). The Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to $800,000.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announced that it has identified the country's largest spodumene pegmatite trend. The discovery of multiple new spodumene-bearing pegmatites significantly expands the Ivisaartoq lithium pegmatite field, which was discovered last year on the Nuuk license. This major trend now extends over a strike length of approximately 2 kilometres.

"The discovery of this two-kilometre by three-hundred-metre area of spodumene bearing dykes is a testament to BRW's systematic and efficient approach," said Killian Charles, BRW's President and CEO. "I would like to personally thank the BRW team, Xploration Services Greenland A/S, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, and the Greenland Mineral Resource Authority for their dedication and support."

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Acquisition of Silver Extraction Technology

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the release of its corporate video, produced by Pinnacle Digest, providing an overview of the Company as well as highlighting the key characteristics and developments of the Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron (Ti-V-Fe) Project in Labrador, Canada.

×