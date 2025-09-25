ValOre Strengthens Leadership Team With the Appointment of Nick Smart as C.E.O.

ValOre Strengthens Leadership Team With the Appointment of Nick Smart as C.E.O.

Valore Metals Corp. ("ValOre") (TSX-V: VO, OTCQB: KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ0) today announced the appointment of Nick Smart as Chief Executive Officer of Valore Metals Corp, effective October 1, 2025.

Nick brings a wealth of relevant experience to ValOre, having led the design, delivery and operation of multiple complex mining capital projects globally. Nick earned a BSc. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cape Town and gained experience working in Anglo American's Platinum, Coal and Base Metals divisions in South Africa. Subsequently, he worked for Anglo for six years in Brazil in the States of Minas Gerais and Goiás, developing and building Nickel mines and processing plants. There, in addition to gaining a working fluency in Portuguese, Nick developed a deep and lasting appreciation for the vibrant heritage, talented professionals and enormous potential of the mining sector in Brazil.

Nick's most recent executive leadership roles have been focused on corporate strategy, including establishing and launching a new entity and corporate brand for laboratory-grown diamonds on behalf of diamond industry leader, De Beers Group in London. As a senior executive and company director, Nick's responsibilities encompassed: building world-class advanced manufacturing facilities in the U.S.A. India and Thailand; forging commercial partnerships; maintaining P&L accountability; overseeing stakeholder and industry engagement; generating sales revenues; and developing and deploying new technologies.

A passionate problem-solver and community coach, Nick also serves in a board advisory capacity to startups developing novel and disruptive processing technologies, focused on applications in the fields of metals and critical minerals.

Commenting on the appointment, ValOre's Chairman, Jim Paterson, said, " Our entire team is excited and very proud to welcome C.E.O. Nick Smart. Nick's career background aligns incredibly well with ValOre's asset base and corporate strategy, including: working in platinum mines in South Africa; successfully building and working at a wide variety of challenging projects in Namibia, northern Canada and Brazil; and most recently gaining critical executive leadership experience in a successful start up venture. His impressive resume makes him perfectly suited to lead our organization into this next phase of growth and opportunity in Brazil's precious metals sector."

Nick shared, " I am honored to join ValOre at such an opportune and important time for the company. I have had the privilege over the past couple of weeks to meet and begin working alongside some of the truly talented members of the ValOre team, as they are taking forward the development of our flagship Pedra Branca PGE project and actively exploring new, district-level precious metals opportunities in some of the most prospective areas of Brazil. I am beyond excited by the capacity and potential we have together - to build on this base and create a world-class integrated precious metals company."

About Valore Metals Corp.

Valore Metals Corp. (TSX-V: VO, OTCQB: KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ0) is a Canadian company with a team aiming to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration and innovation.

For further information about Valore Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Jim Paterson, Chairman at 778-819-4484, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com.

ValOre is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information about Discovery Group, please visit its website at www.discoverygroup.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, " forward-looking statements "). The words "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, included or referred to in this news release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to ValOre's intention not to proceed with the Amalgamation. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to ValOre's business (as more particularly described in its continuous disclosure filings available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca), including, without limitation, risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in ValOre's most recent management discussion and analysis available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date hereof and ValOre does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


