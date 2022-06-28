Platinum Investing News

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced trench channel sample assay results from the Tróia target ("Tróia") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"Our geological team continues to deliver at the Pedra Branca palladium-platinum project. Tróia joins Ipueiras and Galante East in our pipeline of drill-ready targets," stated ValOre's V.P. of Exploration, Colin Smith. "The trench results at the Tróia target confirm the presence of in-situ PGE mineralization intercepted in previously reported Trado ® auger drilling and rock sampling and demonstrate potential continuity of the target chromite-bearing ultramafic rocks over 600 m along trend. Mineralization and the target ultramafic intrusion remain fully open at depth and warrant follow-up core or RC drilling."

Tróia Trenching Highlights:

Six of seven trenches returned significant intervals of PGE mineralization at surface, including:

  • 42 metres ("m") grading 0.87 grams per tonne palladium + platinum + gold ("g/t 2PGE+Au"), including 10 m grading 1.72 g/t 2PGE+Au in trench TR22TR04;
  • 28 m grading 0.91 g/t 2PGE+Au , including 12 m grading 1.73 g/t 2PGE+Au in trench TR22TR01;
  • 26 m grading 0.82 g/t 2PGE+Au in trench TR22TR02;
  • 16 m grading 1.30 g/t 2PGE+Au in trench TR22CC01.

Tróia Target Exploration Program

ValOre conducted detailed geological mapping and prospecting along the 1-km-long anomalous trend at Tróia, a target located 4.5 km north-northeast of Massapê (129,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 1.21 g/t in 3.31 Mt) and 8 km north of Trapia (885,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 0.96 g/t in 27.8 Mt). The trend was subsequently followed up with 72 Trado ® auger holes totaling 206 m, with ultramafics ("UM") encountered in 19 Trado ® holes.

PGE assays previously reported from Trado ® auger drilling and rock sampling, which included 23.01 g/t 2PGE+Au and 12.00 g/t 2PGE+Au ( CLICK HERE for news release dated April 25, 2022), warranted follow-up trenching along 600 m of geological trend to confirm the presence of in-situ PGE mineralization. Seven trenches were excavated (400 m total length), with all exposing UM and UM-derived rock continuity along strike, including chromite-rich UMs of significant thickness in the central trenches, TR22TR01 to TR22TR04, and in the northern trench, TR22CC01. See Figure 1 below for a detailed plan map of the Tróia target, Figure 2 for photographs of the Tróia trenching program, and Figures 3a-3b for cross sections (trenches TR22TR02 and TR22CC01).

Trench mapping and assays indicate a strong potential for continuity between the northern trench (TR22CC01) and the main zone (trenches TR22TR01 to TR22TR006), despite the lack of surface exposure in between. Detailed follow-up mapping and prospecting has commenced to further investigate this gap zone.

Table 1: Trenching Highlights for Tróia Target

Trench ID From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Length
(m) 		2PGE+Au
(g/t) 		Interval Summary*
TR22TR01

15 43 28 0.91 28 m grading 0.91 g/t 2PGE+Au
incl. 12 m grading 1.73 g/t 2PGE+Au

16 28 12 1.73
TR22TR02 19 45 26 0.82 26 m grading 0.82 g/t 2PGE+Au
TR22TR03

10 27 17 0.61 17 m grading 0.61 g/t 2PGE+Au
incl. 4 m grading 1.06 g/t 2PGE+Au

16 20 4 1.06
TR22TR04

0 42 42 0.87 42 m grading 0.87 g/t 2PGE+Au
incl. 10 m grading 1.72 g/t 2PGE+Au

8 18 10 1.72
TR22TR05

5 16 11 0.20 11 m grading 0.20 g/t 2PGE+Au
incl. 4 m grading 0.32 g/t 2PGE+Au

10 14 4 0.32
TR22CC01 27 43 16 1.30 16 m grading 1.30 g/t 2PGE+Au

*Reported trench assay interval lengths are channel samples and estimated to represent 75-85% true width.

Figure 1: Tróia Target Plan Map, highlighting trench locations and assays.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14eb0b15-a56c-4231-9ee1-2c94578bf26a

Figure 2: Photographs from trenching at the Tróia Target, highlighting chromitite reef horizons and chromite-rich ultramafics.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bafb4b9-0d71-491d-a47e-2e37c76965c4

Figure 3a: Trench TR22TR02 cross section, Tróia Target, highlighting geology, assays, and proximal Trado ® auger drilling.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a9115fb-6939-48f1-8888-a6dfcf96c5ac

Figure 3b: Trench TR22CC01 cross section, Tróia Target, highlighting geology, assays, and proximal Trado ® auger drilling.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9d1e6d2-01db-4aad-b6e1-56318e0a7073

About the Trado ® Auger and Trenching methodology

CLICK HERE for more information regarding Trado ® Auger and Trenching methodology

Quality Control/Quality Assurance ("QA/QC") and Grade Interval Reporting

CLICK HERE for a summary of ValOre's policies and procedures related to QA/QC and grade interval reporting.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre's QP and Vice President of Exploration.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre's team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 52 exploration licenses covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au ( CLICK HERE for news release dated March 24, 2022). All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

Comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of ValOre's Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, Canada that hosts the Lac 50 Trend having a current Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U3O8, totaling 43.3 million pounds U3O8. For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please CLICK HERE for ValOre's news release dated March 1, 2013.

ValOre's team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jim Paterson"

James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

ValOre Metals Corp.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.653.9464, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com .

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although ValOre believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to ValOre. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the future operations of ValOre and economic factors. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, ValOre does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ValOre undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of ValOre, or its financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Valore MetalsTSXV:VOEnergy Investing
VO:TCM
FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY INTERSECTS ELEVATED RADIOACTIVITY IN MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM AT THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results for its 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2). A total of nine drill holes were completed comprising 2,064 metres. Results included shallow intersections of elevated radioactivity, between 35 and 95 metres below surface, within favorable geological settings for high-grade, basement hosted deposits typical of the Athabasca Basin.

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Initiates Program at 100% Owned Carson Lake Project

Purepoint Uranium Initiates Program at 100% Owned Carson Lake Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of an airborne gravitymagnetic survey over their 100% owned Carson Lake Uranium Project which lies on the north-eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Carson Lake project covers the northeast extension of a major conductive trend that is also present on Purepoint's Red Willow project. The current airborne gravity survey results will help further define north-south trending structures and geologic contacts interpreted from prior magnetic survey results. Interpreted structures that crosscut the conductive trend are considered prospective exploration target areas as structural complexity may have developed and trapped uranium-rich fluids.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Commences Airborne Survey at Key Extension Project in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Commences Airborne Survey at Key Extension Project in Athabasca Basin

Airborne Magnetics and Radiometrics to Confirm Targeting Near Large Gravity Anomalies

Summer Ground Prospecting and Drill Program Now Permitted

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fortune Bay Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fortune Bay Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Fortune Bay Corp. (TSX-V: FOR; FWB: 5QN; OTCQX: FTBYF), an exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Fortune Bay Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Fortune Bay Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FTBYF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQX MARKET

FORTUNE BAY BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQX MARKET

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "FTBYF". Fortune Bay upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market. Fortune Bay's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FOR and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 5QN.

Fortune Bay Corp. logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

It is anticipated that the trading of Fortune Bay's shares on the OTCQX will provide greater visibility and more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, "We are pleased to have begun trading on OTCQX with the objective of enhancing our liquidity and strengthening our shareholder base. We look forward to engaging with new U.S. investors as we continue to advance the Company's mineral exploration and development projects for the benefit of all stakeholders."

About Fortune Bay
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR, FWB: 5QN, OTCQX: FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Their data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of three public markets: OTCQX ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market.

OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.  Their innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, COVID-19 restrictions, availability of contractors, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/27/c9055.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Intersects 81 Metres and 30 Metres of Radioactive Mineralization Near Surface; New Near-Surface Zone Discovered

Baselode Intersects 81 Metres and 30 Metres of Radioactive Mineralization Near Surface; New Near-Surface Zone Discovered

  • AK22-065 intersected a total 81.0 metres of composite mineralization including 1,057 cps over 52.3 m , ranks as the second-best drill hole on the project
  • AK22-052 intersected 2,677 cps over 30.0 metres beginning 30.0 metres downhole, ranks as best drill hole on the project
  • Another near-surface zone has been discovered

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update for the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"Four of these reported drill holes now rank amongst the top six in composite radioactivity results, as Baselode continues to expand upon its ACKIO near-surface discoveries. These results demonstrate high levels of radioactivity but also considerable widths of mineralization. Additionally, results from AK22-063 suggest that we've discovered another near-surface zone. The remainder of the drill program will seek to delineate the extent of these near-surface zones as they remain open in all directions. These discoveries are very shallow, with mineralization beginning 25 metres from surface at the overburden contact, similar to the open-pit mines in the Athabasca's history, most notably Rabbit Lake , Cluff Lake , and Uranium City operations," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×