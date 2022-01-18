ValOre Metals Corp. today provided an update on metallurgical testwork program at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements Project in northeastern Brazil. stated ValOre’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. Key Points on Metallurgical Testwork Program: Four HQ-size core drill holes totaling 332 metres at the Cedro PGE deposit area were drilled, logged, sampled and assayed to support ongoing ...

VO:TCM