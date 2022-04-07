ValOre Metals Corp. today announced the commencement of a board approved and fully funded CAD$11 million exploration program at ValOre’s 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project located in Nunavut Territory, Canada. ValOre’s Chairman & CEO, Jim Paterson stated: ValOre’s Vice President Exploration, Colin Smith stated: Angilak Property Uranium Project 2022 Exploration Program Highlights: ...

VO:TCM