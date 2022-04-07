Platinum Investing News

ValOre Metals Corp. today announced the commencement of a board approved and fully funded CAD$11 million exploration program at ValOre’s 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project located in Nunavut Territory, Canada. ValOre’s Chairman & CEO, Jim Paterson stated: ValOre’s Vice President Exploration, Colin Smith stated: Angilak Property Uranium Project 2022 Exploration Program Highlights: ...

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced the commencement of a board approved and fully funded CAD$11 million exploration program at ValOre's 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

ValOre's Chairman & CEO, Jim Paterson , stated: "Angilak represents a world-class advanced uranium exploration project with compelling resource expansion and regional discovery potential. The Lac 50 inferred resource represents Canada's highest grade uranium deposit outside of the Athabasca Basin and one of the highest-grade uranium resources on a global basis. Importantly, Nunavut Territory, Canada is an active and supportive mining jurisdiction, hosting the producing Meadowbank and Meliadine gold mines (Agnico Eagle) and the recently permitted Goose Mine at the Back River project (Sabina)."

ValOre's Vice President Exploration, Colin Smith , stated: "CAD$85M of historical expenditures at Angilak, CAD$55M of that by ValOre between 2009 – 2016, served to generate the Lac 50 resource estimate, which is supported by 335 drill holes (60,258 m). The substantial prior investment will be fully leveraged in 2022, with this year's comprehensive program designed to further demonstrate and rapidly advance the district-scale resource potential of this prolific uranium, base and precious metals property with ~8,000 m of project-wide drilling, ~2,400 ln-km of ground VLF-EM and magnetics, and multi-faceted geochemistry programs."

Angilak Property Uranium Project 2022 Exploration Program Highlights:

  • Mobilization of crews, consumables, and equipment commenced March 23;
  • Initial 4,000 metre ("m") Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill program to commence by April 15, with a focus of expanding known zones of U 3 O 8 mineralization;
  • Geophysical program of 2,400-line-kilometres ("ln-km") of ground VLF-EM and magnetics to commence by April 15;
  • Geochemical sampling (1,000+ samples) including Enzyme Leach ("EL") soils, rock sampling and lake sediment sampling to vector future exploration efforts;
  • Baseline environmental and archaeology studies;
  • Initial 4,000 m diamond drilling to commence in the summer, with a focus on resource expansion and following up positive RC drill results.

Lac 50 Trend NI 43-101 Inferred Resource Estimate

The Lac Trend ("Lac 50") inferred mineral resource estimate comprises 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U 3 O 8 , totaling 43.3 million pounds ("Mlbs") of U 3 O 8 . The resource estimate is supported by 335 drill holes (60,258 m) and represents Canada's highest grade uranium deposit outside of the Athabasca Basin and one of the highest-grade uranium resources on a global basis. In addition to uranium, the Lac 50 Trend resource also contains significant quantities of silver, molybdenum and copper, and is interpreted as a basement hosted, vein-hydrothermal type, unconformity-associated uranium deposit. CLICK HERE for a summary table of the 2013 Lac 50 inferred resource estimate.

Lac 50 Metallurgical Work

In 2012 and 2013, the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") and TOMRA Sorting Inc. ("TOMRA") conducted metallurgical and beneficiation testing respectively on Lac 50 Trend uranium mineralization. Optimized results from alkaline leaching indicate that 94.1% of uranium can be extracted in 48 hours and 95.9% of uranium extracted in 72 hours. Furthermore, the final yellowcake produced from a conventional preliminary precipitation test of the alkaline leach solution was low in impurities (below penalty levels), with a 71.9% uranium value attained.

Ore characterization testing carried out by TOMRA on a suite of high grade, medium grade, low grade and waste specimens demonstrated excellent sensor based sortability, with 96.7% cumulative uranium recovery in a mass recovery of 49.2% (i.e. 50.8% of the rock mass is rejected with a 3.3% loss of uranium). The testing reflects the high-grade uranium characteristics at Lac 50 where most of the uranium mineralization occurs as disseminations and veins of massive pitchblende within the carbonate and hematite alteration zone comprising the Lac 50 Trend inferred resource.

District-Scale, High-Grade, Near-Surface Potential

Angilak represents a world-class advanced uranium exploration project with considerable upside potential in a largely underexplored district. Exploration tenements are strategically staked around the margin of the Proterozoic Angikuni sedimentary sub-basin, enabling ValOre geologists to target the high-grade uraniferous structures from surface. In the case of Lac 50, mineralization has been traced by drilling from surface to a vertical depth of approximately 380 m and along a strike length of over 6 km, with mineralization occurring as southwest plunging shoots within the plane of a tuff unit.

Comprehensive exploration programs continue to demonstrate the district-scale potential of Angilak, as evidenced by the drilling discovery at the Dipole Trend, situated 30 km west-southwest of Lac 50, and on the opposing side of the Angikuni sub-basin. U 3 O 8 , mineralization was intercepted in all nine 2015 core holes, and included highlight hole 15-DP-009 which returned 2.34% U 3 O 8 , 1.13% Mo and 44 g/t Ag over 1.3 m from 28.3 m to 29.6 m, within a wider 3.5 m interval that assayed 0.88% U 3 O 8 , 0.46% Mo and 17.6 g/t Ag, and 6.7 m of 0.21% U 3 O 8 from 46.4 m to 53.1 m. Dipole will be the first target tested in the spring 2022 RC drill program.

A total of 300 historical drill holes are situated outside the Lac 50 Trend: of these holes, 230 holes (77%) returned anomalous radioactivity, with counts per second ("CPS") values above 200, and 171 holes (57%) returned CPS values above 1000.

Evidence of high-grade, near-surface uranium mineralization is further demonstrated across the property by the presence of extensive historical rock samples, including 50 samples >1% U 3 O 8 , 18 samples >5% U 3 O 8 , and 8 samples >20% U 3 O 8 (Figure 1).

Ground VLF-EM

Uranium mineralization at Angilak is structurally controlled (vein-hydrothermal type), and thus the identification of these prospective uraniferous corridors is a critical component of the exploration methodology. Ground VLF-EM has proven to be the most effective geophysical technique to delineate prospective structures property-wide, as evidenced by the ~230 km 2 (2,320 ln-kms) of historical coverage. The Lac 50 Trend (and most targets) are spatially associated to moderate to strong VLF-EM conductors, which are interpreted to be mapping graphite-chlorite-sulphide (and uranium) bearing structures.

An extensive ground VLF-EM and magnetics program is planned due to commence by mid-April. The proposed survey comprises approximately 2,400 ln-kms, with a dominant focus on the sparsely covered western half of the property which hosts several priority exploration targets, and over 40 km of highly prospective geological strike along trend from Lac 50 (Figure 1).

Geochemistry

Surficial geochemistry serves to identify the prospective sections of mineralized structures and supports more targeted follow-up initiative such as trenching and drilling. The historical database includes: 4,180 EL soils, 763 conventional soils, 583 rock samples, and 1,152 lake sediment samples.

ValOre will be expanding Angilak's surficial geochemical coverage in 2022, with additional property wide EL soils, rocks and lake sampling, to commence in July once the snow and ice have melted. Program totals are dependent on results of both the RC and ground geophysics programs.

The 2022 lake sampling program is comprised of a 70-sample orientation survey (35 samples over Lac 50, and 35 samples over a presumed background area), analyzing multiple sample mediums (lake bottom sediments, lake water and off-gases from lake sediments), and multiple uranium pathfinder analytes (helium, radon, ICP-MS major and trace elements). The most effective technique(s) will be identified and considered for a property-wide program in 2023 to further amplify Angilak's district-scale potential. Helium and radon are both continuously produced from the decay of uranium, and thus provide a potential pathfinder for remote detection of uranium deposits, and light hydrocarbon gases (C1 to C4) have been found in world class uranium deposits like Cigar Lake.

About Angilak

The 59,483-hectare Angilak Property is situated in the mining- and exploration-friendly Nunavut Territory, Canada, and has district-scale potential for uranium, precious and base metals. Since acquisition, ValOre has invested over CAD$55 million on resource delineation and exploration drilling (89,572 metres in 589 drill holes), metallurgy, geophysics, geochemistry, and logistics across the large land package. This work supported the development of the significant Lac 50 Trend NI 43-101 inferred resource estimate ("Lac 50").

The Lac 50 NI 43-101 Technical Report (effective date March 1, 2013) defined an inferred resource estimate which represents Canada's highest-grade uranium resource outside of Saskatchewan, and one of highest-grade uranium resources on a global basis. Highlights include:

  • 43.3 Mlbs U 3 O 8 in 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U 3 O 8 . CLICK HERE for a summary table of the Lac 50 Trend inferred resource estimate;
  • Supported by 351 resource delineation drill holes totaling 62,023 metres ("m");
  • Metallurgical results for Lac 50 demonstrate high uranium recoveries and rapid leach kinetics. See news releases: February 28, 2013 , September 11, 2013 and February 27, 2014 ;
  • Lac 50 Trend is a 15 kilometre ("km") by 3 km area with excellent potential for resource growth and new discoveries;
  • Uranium mineralization starts at surface, and has been drilled to 380 m vertical depth;

CLICK HERE for ValOre's May 6, 2021 video summarizing the highlights of Angilak.

CLICK HERE for ValOre's May 6, 2021 video reviewing the 2021 focus for Angilak.

Qualified Person ("QP")

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre's QP and Vice President of Exploration.

Information in this presentation related to the independent Angilak mineral resource estimate has been approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc. P.Geo., President of Apex Geoscience Ltd., Robert Sim, P.Geo. of SIM Geological Inc. and Bruce Davis, FAusIMM of BD Resources Consulting Inc., who are independent QPs as defined under NI 43‐101.

Susan Lomas, P.Geo., of LGGC is the QP, as defined in NI 43-101, responsible for the Pedra Branca mineral resource estimates as reported below.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre's team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 52 exploration licenses covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au ( CLICK HERE for news release dated March 24, 2022). All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

Comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of ValOre's Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, Canada that hosts the Lac 50 Trend having a current Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U3O8, totaling 43.3 million pounds U3O8. For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please CLICK HERE for ValOre's news release dated March 1, 2013.

ValOre's team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jim Paterson"

James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

ValOre Metals Corp.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.653.9464, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com .

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although ValOre believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to ValOre. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the future operations of ValOre and economic factors. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, ValOre does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ValOre undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of ValOre, or its financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/833b9e6a-01cd-424d-b520-9ddce8d55064


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Valore MetalsTSXV:VOEnergy Investing
VO:TCM
HydroGraph Clean Power - News Updates

HydroGraph Clean Power - News Updates

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (OTCMKTS:HGCPF) is a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels. HydroGraph manufactures strategic products such as the super-material graphene used in dozens of industries, and alternative-energy fuels in high-demand such as hydrogen, all through an industry-leading patented technology that achieves the highest quality, a low cost, and unlike conventional processes is environmentally friendly. The technology — the Hyperion detonation system — is ideal for commercial scale: compact and modular, the small footprint allows for deployment virtually anywhere. And the company's initial go-to-market products of graphene and hydrogen are only the beginning for a platform of products in the atomic and energy spaces.

3/29: HydroGraph Clean Power returns from successful CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event
HydroGraph executives return from highly successful one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from March 25-27, 2022. The CEM AlphaNorth Capital event provided links between growth-stage companies, such as HydroGraph and top-tier investors through one-on-one meetings and networking activities. HydroGraph leadership introduced investors to their business model and reviewed the early progress for the newly public company, with graphene under production now and a hydrogen prototype technology scheduled for Q3.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Announces Trench Results of 64 m of 2.68 g/t 2PGE+Au, including 25 m of 4.65 g/t 2PGE+Au at Ipueiras Target, Pedra Branca

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced initial trench channel sample assay results from the Ipueiras target area ("Ipueiras") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil. Ipueiras is located 10 kilometres ("km") south of the Trapia deposit area, (885,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 0.96 gt in 28.8 Mt). ValOre has tested the target with 35 Trado ® auger holes and 4 trenches to date in 2022, following a detailed geological mapping and prospecting program.

"The Trado ® auger continues to guide ValOre geologists to significant discoveries property-wide, as demonstrated by the broad, high grade trench intervals from Ipueiras," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "Excellent exploration upside remains with several >40 g/t 2PGE+Au rock samples occurring to the southwest of the trenched zone along a strong and consistent magnetic anomaly, defining a 2-kilometre-long undrilled mineralized trend."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

VOX PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT & EXPLORATION UPDATES

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF ) (" Vox " or the " Company "), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners ValOre Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) (" ValOre "), Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) (" Genesis "), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) (" Norwest "), Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (HKSE: 2899) (" Zijin Mining "), and Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX: KZR) (" Kalamazoo ").

Vox Royalty Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vox Royalty Corp.) (CNW Group/Vox Royalty Corp.)

Kyle Floyd , Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past month has seen material development at key royalty-linked properties, including three substantial resource upgrades, confirmation that the Binduli North expansion remains on track for H2 2022 and positive metallurgical test work at Puzzle and Bulgera. The development probability of the Pedra Branca, Ashburton, Kookynie/Puzzle and Bulgera royalty properties has been increased as a result of this meaningful progress so far in 2022. Vox management is excited to track the progression of these royalty projects from exploration, to development and ultimately into production over the coming quarters."

Key Development Updates
  • 106% increase in mineral resource at the Pedra Branca platinum group elements (" PGE ") project by ValOre;
  • Maiden Puzzle North gold resource estimate and positive feasibility metallurgical test work at Kookynie by Genesis;
  • 113% increase in gold resource estimate at the Bulgera gold project by Norwest;
  • Construction well progressed and production targeted for second half of 2022 at the Janet Ivy Mine expansion Binduli North project by Zijin Mining subsidiary Norton Gold ; and
  • Outstanding metallurgical gold recoveries and commencement of a development scoping study at the Ashburton gold project by Kalamazoo.

Pedra Branca (Preliminary Economic Assessment – Brazil ) – +100% Increase in Mineral Resource to 2.2Moz PGE (1)

  • Vox holds a 1% net smelter return royalty over the Pedra Branca PGE project in Brazil ;
  • On March 24, 2022 , ValOre announced an updated National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") inferred mineral resource estimate (1) , with highlights including:
    • 2.198Moz palladium + platinum + gold (" 2PGE+AU ") in 63.6Mt grading 1.08g/t 2PGE+AU;
    • 106% increase to the 2019 inferred mineral resource;
    • C$6.1M spent on exploration and development since 2019 resource;
    • 17,434m have been drilled since 2019;
    • Extensive growth potential remains at Massapê, Santo Amaro , Trapia, and Cedro, in addition to advanced exploration targets property-wide; and
    • Regional exploration by Trado drilling continues to advance new prospects to reverse circulation (" RC ") or core drill targets.
  • Vox Management Summary: The ValOre team are to be congratulated for doubling the size of the Pedra Branca PGE resource to a globally-significant 2.2Moz. Given how shallow the current resource estimate is, Vox management expects further resource growth potential for this exciting, royalty-linked PGE project.

Kookynie (Pre-Feasibility – Western Australia ) – Maiden Puzzle North Resource & Positive Metallurgical Test Work (2)(3)

  • Vox holds a A$1 /t production royalty (2) on part of the Kookynie gold project in Western Australia ;
  • On March 29, 2022 , Genesis announced a substantial resource update (3) for the Ulysses/Leonora Gold Project (" Leonora "), with highlights including:
    • Total Mineral Resource at Leonora has grown to 2.0Moz, up 409,000oz or 25% from 1.6Moz as at 31 March 2021 ;
    • Recent shallow Puzzle North discovery contributed maiden resource of 6.1Mt @ 1.2g/t for 232,000oz, with further growth anticipated;
    • Total combined Puzzle North and Puzzle resource stands at 5,765Kt @ 1.1g/t for 204,000oz Indicated and 2,950Kt @ 1.1g/t for 107,000oz Inferred at a 0.5g/t cut-off grade;
    • Exploration in 2022 will target depth and strike extensions to Puzzle and Puzzle North, including the untested "Puzzle Gap"; and
    • Metallurgical test work has been carried out as part of the Leonora feasibility study at Puzzle North and Puzzle confirming that the ore is amenable to conventional cyanide leaching. Ongoing test work by Genesis has confirmed gold recoveries from primary ore to be ~90% to 95%.
  • Vox Management Summary: The Puzzle North gold deposit has been fast-tracked from initial discovery in April 2021 to an initial resource estimate and feasibility-stage metallurgical test work, with upside in the untested "Puzzle Gap" zone expected in 2022. Vox management believes there is growing potential to generate over a 50x revenue multiple on its 2020 Kookynie royalty investment (assuming at least 5Mt can be mined from royalty-linked deposits).

Bulgera (Exploration – Western Australia ) – +100% Increase in Gold Resource Estimate (4)

  • Vox holds a 1% net smelter return royalty over the Bulgera gold project in Western Australia ;
  • On March 16, 2022 , Norwest announced :
    • The Bulgera gold resource estimate increased 113% to 5.1Mt @ 1.2g/t gold for 200,130 ounces (4) ;
    • RC and diamond drilling conducted in 2021 intersected wide zones of gold mineralisation to extend the main lode beyond 500m down dip of the shallow Bulgera open pit;
    • Bulgera gold mineralisation has high recovery (up to 98%) and low-cost processing characteristics; and
    • Norwest is to commence deep RC drilling for additional gold bearing shear zones in the highly mineralised Bulgera gold project area.
  • Vox Management Summary: The estimated resource at Bulgera has doubled in size since Vox acquired its royalty in early 2021 and initial metallurgical test work indicates that it will be amenable to low-cost processing. Oxide ore from Bulgera was last processed at the nearby Plutonic gold mine in 2004, and given the haul road remains in place, credible near-term development options are available for Bulgera.
Janet Ivy (Producing – Western Australia ) – Binduli North Construction Update & Production Timing
  • Vox holds a A$0.50 /tonne production gold royalty over the Janet Ivy project in Western Australia ;
  • In Zijin Mining's 2021 annual report, it announced that:
    • The application for permits and licenses of the Binduli North project has been completed and project construction is fully underway;
    • Approximately A$160M ( RMB 0.757 billion ) of the total Binduli expansion budget of A$462M (Binduli North and South) has been invested by Zijin Mining as at December 31, 2021 ; and
    • It is anticipated that the project will complete construction and commence production from the Binduli North portion of the Janet Ivy mine in the second half of 2022.
  • Vox Management Summary: The Binduli North mine expansion is expected to be a key source of revenue growth for Vox from late-2022 onwards. Vox shareholders are getting the benefit of the ~A$160M capital invested to date on the Binduli expansion by gold major Zijin Mining (C$59~ billion market capitalisation).
Ashburton (Exploration – Western Australia ) – Outstanding Gold Recoveries and Development Scoping Study
  • Vox holds a 1.75% gross revenue royalty (>250koz cumulative production) on the Ashburton gold project in Western Australia ;
  • On March 11, 2022 , Kalamazoo announced :
    • Outstanding gold recoveries returned from initial test work on four metallurgical composites from the large Mt Olympus deposit;
    • Excellent gold recovery into an initial rougher concentrate of up to 94%;
    • Gold in concentrate grade averaged 31.8g/t Au across all four composites with a maximum value of 39.2g/t Au;
    • Additional test work is now being implemented including gravity recoverable gold, final concentrate assay testing and optimisation studies to derive final gold recoveries; and
    • Project development scoping study to commence in Q2 2022.
  • Vox Management Summary: The Ashburton gold project is actively being progressed from advanced exploration to early development stage with the completion of metallurgical test work and the commencement of an engineering scoping study. Vox management continues to be excited by the Ashburton project's medium-term potential to generate meaningful royalty revenue for Vox, subject to the outcomes of upcoming engineering studies.
Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong , MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, summaries of operator updates provided by management and the potential impact on the Company of such operator updates, statements regarding expectations for the timing of commencement of development, construction at and/or resource production from various mining projects, expectations regarding the size, quality and exploitability of the resources at various mining projects, future operations and work programs of Vox's mining operator partners, the receipt of future royalty payments derived from various royalty assets of Vox, anticipated future cash flows and future financial reporting by Vox, and requirements for and operator ability to receive regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Vox to control or predict, that may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Vox will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Vox's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.

References & Notes:

(1)

ValOre Metals Corp. press release titled "ValOre Metals Expands Pedra Branca Inferred Mineral Resource by 106% to 2.2 Million Ounces at 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au" dated 24 March 2022. The updated Pedra Branca mineral resource estimate dated 8 March 2022 was completed by independent Brazilian consultancy GE21 Consultoria Mineral, in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards incorporated, by reference, in NI 43-101, and has been reviewed internally by ValOre.


a. Independent consultants, Fábio Valério (P.Geo.) and Porfirio Cabaleiro (P.Eng.), of GE21 were commissioned to complete the mineral resource estimate and the technical report on behalf of ValOre, and Chris Kaye of Mine and Quarry Engineering Services Inc. ("MQes"), was commissioned to review the metallurgical information and contribute to the NI 43-101 technical report.


b. The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre's QP and Vice President of Exploration.

(2)

Kookynie Royalty is split in two separate terms:


a.  Kookynie (Melita) Royalty – which covers the Puzzle Deposit: A$1/t production royalty >650Kt cumulative ore mined and treated.


b.  Kookynie (Consolidated Gold) Royalty – which covers the Puzzle North Discovery: A$1/t (for each Ore Reserve with a gold grade 5g/t Au royalty = ((Ore grade per Tonne – 5) x 0.5)+1) .

(3)

Genesis Minerals Limited announcement titled "Resource increases by more than 400,000oz to 2Moz and remains open in every direction" dated 29 March 2022. The Information in this press release relating to estimated mineral resources dated 29 March 2022 at Kookynie/Leonora is based on information compiled by Mr. Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services Pty Ltd and is a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited. Mr. Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".

(4)

Norwest Minerals Limited announcement titled "Bulgera gold project resources exceed 200,000 ozs on strength of 2021 drill programs" dated 16 March 2022. The information in this press release relating to estimated mineral resources at Bulgera as at 16 March 2022 is based on work completed by Mr. Stephen Hyland, a Competent Person and Fellow of the AusIMM. Mr. Hyland is Principal Consultant Geologist with Hyland Geological and Mining Consultants (HGMC) and holds relevant qualifications and experience as a qualified person for public reporting according to the JORC Code in Australia. Mr. Hyland is also a Qualified Person under the rules and requirements of NI 43-101.

SOURCE Vox Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c8600.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Medaro Mining Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at Yurchison Uranium Property, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour's Partner Company Medaro Mining Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at Yurchison Uranium Property, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Medaro Mining ("Medaro") is pleased to announce that it has completed an airborne geophysical survey at its Yurchison Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Location Map of Yurchison Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_Yurchison_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Closes $5.1M Private Placement and Announces 2.5-to-1 Share Consolidation

Azincourt Energy Closes $5.1M Private Placement and Announces 2.5-to-1 Share Consolidation

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Azincourt Energy Corp. (" Azincourt " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement with certain institutional investors for proceeds of C$5,101,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
depository trust company

ValOre Trado® Auger Returns Multiple Mineralized Intercepts at Ipueiras Target, Pedra Branca:

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today provided an update on target pipeline exploration activities at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"The two Trado ® augers give ValOre's team tremendous mobility to identify shallow mineralization and prospective geology under cover throughout the Pedra Branca district, serving to rapidly advance prospective anomalies into compelling drill targets," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "Our productivity levels have risen dramatically as we utilize two Trado ® crews to systematically test targets in the discovery pipeline. This method is demonstrating tangible dividends as shown in the recent 106% growth in inferred resources to 2.2 Moz 2PGE+Au, announced early in March."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×