Valhallan Continues Aggressive Growth, Providing Capabilities to a Broader Audience and Never-Before-Seen Esports Opportunities to Students

Growing esports franchise Valhallan announced today its acquisition of the United Federation of Esports Athletes (UFEA) league - solidifying Valhallan as the largest youth esports franchise in the country. The UFEA is a youth esports league designed for high school students that encourages camaraderie among players and further opportunities in the esports industry.

Valhallan Logo (PRNewsfoto/Valhallan)

The acquisition of the UFEA and the recent acquisition of the North American Esports League (NAEL) further establishes Valhallan as a leader in youth esports, bringing its exclusive training program and arenas together with high-profile tournament play for all players aged 7-18 years old. Under Valhallan Holdings (VHH), Valhallan's holding company that claims ownership of the NAEL, UFEA, an upcoming European league and any future esports acquisitions; Valhallan now boasts thousands of teams and players.

The UFEA began in early 2021 with just a few schools from Trinity League - an athletic powerhouse. The UFEA started as a modest attempt to meet the needs of a few schools but has grown into a program that focuses on competitive play and collegiate opportunities for players. In less than two years, the UFEA has grown to include dozens of schools and organizations domestically - with teams across more than ten states and every U.S. time zone. The UFEA also collects data and helps to find fits for college recruitment, forging a path toward collegiate esports opportunities.

"The acquisition of the UFEA and our global league expansion plans are exciting opportunities for Valhallan, our franchise owners, our players and their families and the entire esports industry," said Matt Phillips , brand president of Valhallan. "Valhallan continues to build on its established, high-profile platform to compete and grow the best esports training arenas and league available."

The acquisition of the UFEA aims to add value to school esports programs, franchise-owned esports teams, and other programs such as participating LAN centers. All esports programs and teams are invited to join the UFEA and NAEL for the upcoming fall season. After that, the UFEA will be rolled up to the North American Esports League moving forward.

"We at the United Federation of Esports Athletes are thrilled to join Valhallan and the likes of the North American Esports League to help actualize the reality of esports as a career to students," said Christopher Baarstad , UFEA league director. "With Valhallan, we are excited to offer more than just a gaming platform. We can teach our players different aspects of the esports world, including team management and marketing."

The UFEA and NAEL are actively seeking to add teams for the upcoming 2022 Fall Season. The UFEA will cover the games: Valorant, Overwatch 2, Rocket League, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, League of Legends, Apex Legends and Halo. Registration closes on September 21 . Discounts are available for early registration and new teams registering to the UFEA. For more information about registration for the UFEA 2022 Fall Season, please visit ufea.gg/register .

Designed for teams ages 7-15, the NAEL 2022 Fall Season will include the titles: Fortnite, Overwatch 2, Rocket League and the newly-added Apex Legends. The season begins on September 10 . For more information about the fall season, please visit playnael.com/NAEL-2022-fall-season . More details on the NAEL are available at playnael.com .

Valhallan, launched by FranchiCzar , a developer of world-class software and services designed to help franchise brands scale their growth, is actively recruiting potential franchise owners. The initial investment for a Valhallan franchise is approximately $52,950 to $201,400 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees in the U.K. can contact Valhallan for pricing information.

More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise and valhallan.com/franchise-UK for the U.K.

More information about the UFEA is available at ufea.gg .

About Valhallan

Valhallan brings education, life skills, and inclusive competition to the world of esports while providing a path to esports business ownership to entrepreneurs. Based in Houston, TX , the Valhallan team has years of experience building platforms, curricula, training systems and franchise brands – including several team members with esports industry experience.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valhallan-acquires-united-federation-of-esports-athletes-ufea-becomes-largest-youth-esports-franchise-301611395.html

SOURCE Valhallan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gen.G and SmileDirectClub Present SmileXP: A Series That Showcases The Transformational Power of a Smile

One Lucky Winner Will Win Free SmileDirectClub Clear Aligner Treatment

Global esports organization Gen.G today announced its new partnership with SmileDirectClub the next generation oral care company, to present "SmileXP," a three episode series over six months to track your favorite streamers' progress towards a straighter, healthier and more confident smile. Since launching in 2014, SmileDirectClub has helped over 1.7 million customers around the world achieve a new smile, furthering its goal of enabling access to a smile each and every person loves, by making it accessible, affordable and convenient for everyone. With SmileDirectClub and Gen.G both appealing to the teenage demographic, the partnership seamlessly came together and will also feature a social sweepstakes that will give one lucky winner the grand prize of free SmileDirectClub Clear Aligner treatment *.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

DFI Unveils ATX Motherboard ICX610-C621A Facilitating the Integration of AI Computing

- DFI, the global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries, unveils a server-grade ATX motherboard, designed for Intel® Ice Lake platform, powered by the 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, and equipped with ultra-high speed computing that can support up to 205W. ICX610-C621A also comes with built-in Intel® Speed Select Technology (Intel® SST), which provides an excellent load balancing between CPUs and multiple accelerator cards to effectively distribute CPU resource, stabilize computation loads and maximize computing power. As a result, it improves the performance by 1.46 times compared to previous generation.

Featuring powerful performance, the offers three PCIe x 16, two PCIe x8 slots and one M.2 Key and enables ultra-performance computing, AI workload and deep learning, specifically for high-end inspection equipment, such as AOI, CT, and MRI application. The ICX610 also supports ECC RDIMM up to 512 GB 3200 MHZ, enhances high end performance for advanced inspection equipment and improves efficiency.

Regarding the AI inference performance, with the boost from Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) and Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI), the inference for production line and medical inspection equipment has been improved by 1.56 times compared to the previous generation, producing more accurate and reliable automated inspection result.

Through the upgraded 10Gbps high-speed network, large high-resolution images can be quickly transmitted, accelerating the communication and cooperation between machines (M2M).The ICX610-C621A can help equipment manufacturers and users to further realize true Industry 4.0 automation.

Highlight Features:

Main features of ICX610:

  • The 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with the Intel® C621A chipset
  • Various expansion ports: 3 PCIe x16 (Gen 4), 2 PCIe x8 (Gen 4), and 1 M . 2 M key

Main applications:

  • Factory automation
    ○  AOI flaw detection
    ○  AI imaging
  • Healthcare
    ○  Medical imaging
    ○  AI diagnostics and assistance

For more product information, please visit: http://www.dfi.com/product/index/1540

Follow Us on LinkedIn:

【DFI LinkedIn】 https://www.linkedin.com/company/dfi-inc/

About DFI

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries. With its innovative design and  premium quality management system, DFI's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to optimize their equipment and ensure high reliability, long-term life cycle, and 24/7 durability in a breadth of markets including Industry Automation , Medical , Gaming , Transportation , Energy , mission-critical, and intelligent retail. Find out more about DFI at https://www.dfi.com .

CONTACT: DFI MARCOM, dfimarcom@dfi.com , 886-2-2697-2986

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfi-unveils-atx-motherboard-icx610-c621a-facilitating-the-integration-of-ai-computing-301611398.html

SOURCE DFI Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c1539.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gamelancer partners with leading lifestyle energy drink producer, CELSIUS®

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce it has partnered with lifestyle energy drink producer CELSIUS ® to curate a campaign promoting CELSIUS ® products across the Gamelancer TikTok & Instagram network.

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

Featuring Gamelancer influencers, content for the 6-figure campaign will be produced by Gamelancer and broadcast across its @Gaming, @Gamer, @Egirl, and @Gamelancer channels. Content will also be distributed across Playmaker's Instagram network. Playmaker is a strategic partner of Gamelancer, and this campaign will be the 4 th co-broadcast campaign Gamelancer has launched with Playmaker this year.

Having recently entered into a distribution prtnership with PepsiCo, CELSIUS ® is focused on driving significant engagement amongst the gaming community. Utilizing Gamelancer, the largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok, matched with Playmakers massive Instagram network, the combined offering will market CELSIUS ® products to a massive audience of over 50 million followers on owned & operated channels.

"We couldn't be more excited for this partnership with CELSIUS. They are a category leader and have built an iconic brand with an authentic voice and engaged community. Naturally this is the perfect product millions of gamers and athletes across social deserve to know about and we're excited to spearhead that initiative at scale." – Razvan Romanescu , Co-founder 7 Chief Strategy Officer, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS ® . A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS ® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS ® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS ® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.2 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 30,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-partners-with-leading-lifestyle-energy-drink-producer-celsius-301611348.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c2241.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SWARMIO MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES DEBT FUNDING

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (" Swarmio " or the " Company "), today announced that it has received CAD$802,275 in secured debt from various private lenders.  The debt is repayable on demand by the lenders at any time on or after the earlier of (i) November 30, 2022 or (ii) the date on which the Company closes an equity financing with gross proceeds of at least US$2,000,000 . Lenders of this debt also received common share purchase warrants entitling them to acquire an aggregate of 8,022,750 common shares of Swarmio at $0.05 per share for up to 5 years. All securities issued are subject to a four-month and one day hold period. The net proceeds of this debt offering will be used for short term working capital and general corporate purposes.

Swarmio Media Logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Swarmio to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include the anticipated benefits to Swarmio's customers from the use of Swarmio's platform, Swarmio's expectations as to revenue growth and timing of revenues, the expectation to deploy Swarmio's platform in new regions and with new customers,  expected use of proceeds from the financing and the possibility for raising additional funds.   Different customers may experience different benefits from the sue of Swarmio's platform.  Swarmio's revenues may not grow and its platform may not be adopted by new customers or in new regions for many reasons outside the control of Swarmio.   Circumstances may necessitate or make it desirable that Swarmio use the proceeds of the offering for different purposes than described above.  Additional financings may not be available on terms favourable to the Company, or at all. A failure to obtain additional funding could prevent the Company from making expenditures that may be required to implement the Company growth strategy and grow or maintain the Company's operations. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Swarmio does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c3484.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EMERGENT GAMES LAUNCHES GENESIS 0 CRYOTAG NFTS FOR MMORPG RESURGENCE TODAY

1,000 Gen 0 Cryotags Offered Via Free 'Invite Only' Mint; Play 'The End' ARG For Last Remaining Chance at Exclusive NFT

- Today, Web3 development studio Emergent Games has launched a range of 1,000 limited edition Genesis 0 Cryotag NFTs for massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Resurgence . The NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are offered exclusively via invite-only free mint and confer access to a private portion of the game's Discord server, airdrops for future tokens and NFTs, whitelisting for future sales, real-life perks on merchandise, and other benefits that have yet to be revealed. Resurgence 's first NFT drop offers players a chance to contribute to the central framework of the game. As a core part of the community, members will be able to influence every aspect of the project moving forward, from lore to smart contracts. Cryotags' utility and purpose will evolve alongside Resurgence 's narrative and are designed to continuously reward early supporters as they embark on their journeys through a post-apocalyptic world.

The Cryotags' design reflects its practical, in-game functionality. Unlike other NFTs that look cool but don't necessarily achieve much, Emergent Games has designed the Cryotags to be upgradable, they have processors, SIM card slots, and USB ports. Countdown clocks on the NFTs constantly remind players that time is running out and were purposefully designed to increase tension. Cryotags will be pivotal for Resurgence moving forward, and their value will increase as the game's narrative unfolds.

"Today's first generation Cryotag drop represents a fundamental step in building a community that puts players first," says Ian Hambleton , CEO of Emergent Games. "We have a vision for Cryotags to transform alongside Resurgence 's narrative, and plan to introduce new functionalities according to what we hear from our earliest supporters."

He adds , "Gen 0 Cryotag owners will be instrumental throughout the development process. We can't wait to learn and grow alongside them as this ambitious AAA experience comes to life."

Players that have missed out on the invite-only mint have a chance to get their hands on a Gen 0 Cryotag via Resurgence 's alternate reality game (ARG) The End , but only for a limited time. Follow Resurgence on Twitter and or join the studio's Discord channels for updates on Cryotags and other NFTs.

" Resurgence 's first generation free mint represents our commitment to building an experience that prioritizes gameplay and community over profit," adds Andy Frangos , Co-founder of Emergent Games. "Cryotags will become unique identifiers as the world of Resurgence takes shape through exciting new projects slated to launch in the near future."

As part of Resurgence 's world-building phase, The End is an interactive 'story-living' experience that introduces key characters, places and politics. Set in the near future when humanity has lost its battle against climate change, The End gives players a chance to witness how extreme crises unravel and culminate in the dystopian world of Resurgence .

In The End , players have a meaningful role in Resurgence 's narrative via active digital channels, including websites and social media platforms. They can investigate mysteries, share information and earn rewards that have real in-game value.

Revelation , a hacker sim, and Priority One , a single player survival horror game, are both slated to launch in 2023. The Thaw , a multiplayer survival game, will launch in 2024. The Thaw will eventually become Resurgence , and its first MMO content will be called The Infernal Frontier . The Resurgence franchise is planned to last well into 2025 and beyond.

Play The End today for last chance at Resurgence 's Gen 0 Cryotag NFTs. For updates regarding current and future mints, register for the Resurgence email newsletter via the website: https://www.resurgence-game.io/

Subscribe to Resurgence's social channels for more details about opportunities to win NFTs, and join the growing Resurgence community for the latest updates.

About Emergent Games

Emergent Games is a leading metaverse and blockchain games studio that brings together industry veterans from PlayStation, Activision and NCsoft, with blockchain technologists from Pluto Labs . Jargon-free, pick-up-and-play, with true AAA production values, our games will offer the option to play just for fun, or allow players to engage with NFT elements and earn real money.

With an experienced team of over 40 people, we have developed and published numerous titles and we understand what it takes to make great games. We intend to be a leading force for good in Web3 gaming.

Visit https://www.emergent-games.io/ for more information.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/resurgencegame
Telegram: https://t.me/resurgencegamechat
Instagram: www.instagram.com/resurgencegame
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Resurgencegame/
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/resurgence_game/
Discord: https://discord.gg/Resurgencegame

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUsl4unG0ik
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884373/Gen_0_Cryotag.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884374/Resurgence_Gen_0_Cryotag.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884375/Resurgence_concept_art.jpg

Gen 0 Cryotag: cutting technology meets timeless elegance

The Resurgence Gen 0 Cryotag

Concept art of Resurgence's post-apocalyptic future Earth

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emergent-games-launches-genesis-0-cryotag-nfts-for-mmorpg-resurgence-today-301611482.html

SOURCE Emergent Games

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c5601.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

STARLIGHT KNIGHT LATIYA PIERCES HER WAY THROUGH ENEMIES' HEARTS IN VINDICTUS

Latiya will join as the 21 st hero and a special in-game event will occur to celebrate her arrival

Knight-errant and magical master of joust Latiya is now available to play in Nexon's MMORPG Vindictus earning her place as the 21 st hero in the game. Latiya grew up in a dangerous jungle and became the world's greatest hunter, yet her desire to become a knight overtook that ambition. With her large lance and mystic chain hook, she hurtles through the battlefield to joust against her adversaries without a need for a horse.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

