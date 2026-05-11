Ur-Energy Reminds Shareholders and Interested Parties of First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

Ur-Energy Reminds Shareholders and Interested Parties of First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company," "Ur-Energy" or "we"), a domestic uranium producer with ISR projects that are among the largest and lowest-cost in the United States, reminds shareholders and interested parties of the Company's First Quarter 2026 Conference Call and Webcast.

Q1 2026 Conference Call and Webcast:

1:00 PM Eastern, 11:00 AM Mountain on May 11, 2026

Audience Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2307/53995

To Join the Conference Call by Phone:
Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 274819

Conference Call Replay:
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 53995

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek ISR uranium facility in south-central Wyoming, which has produced more than 3.5 million pounds of U₃O₈ since the commencement of operations, and the Shirley Basin ISR project in central Wyoming, which initiated operations in April 2026. The combined total annual licensed production and toll processing capacity of Lost Creek and Shirley Basin is 4.2 million pounds U₃O₈.

Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate headquarters is in Casper, Wyoming and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

Contact Information
Valerie Kimball
IR Director
Valerie.kimball@ur-energy.com
720-460-8534

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ur-Energy Inc.URGnyse:urgenergy investing
URG
The Conversation (0)
Ur-Energy Inc.

Ur-Energy Inc.

None Keep Reading...
Gold Resource Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Gold Resource Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the first quarter production results from its Don David Gold Mine. During the quarter, the Company's production included sales of 374,232 ounces of silver, 1,548 ounces of gold, and a total gold equivalent... Keep Reading...
Desert Gold Advances Barani Gravity Plant Installation and Confirms July 19th, 2026 Commissioning Target at SMSZ Project, Western Mali

Desert Gold Advances Barani Gravity Plant Installation and Confirms July 19th, 2026 Commissioning Target at SMSZ Project, Western Mali

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU,OTC:DAUGF) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on development activities at its Barani East site gravity plant and associated site infrastructure within the Company's 100% owned Senegal Mali Shear Zone ("SMSZ") Gold... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Strategic Financing

Allied Critical Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Strategic Financing

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of common shares (the "Offering") with an... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further results confirming the continuity of gold mineralization in the AFZ Core from 2025 infill drilling on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in... Keep Reading...
Allied Critical Metals Establishes "Social Monitoring and Advisory Committee of the Borralha Mine Project"

Allied Critical Metals Establishes "Social Monitoring and Advisory Committee of the Borralha Mine Project"

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM,OTC:ACMIF) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("ACM" or the "Company") announces that Minerália - Minas, Geotecnia e Cosntruções, Lda. ("Minerália") has, as registered title holder of the Borralha mineral concession being held beneficially in trust for ACM, formally... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Advances Ivana Project with Metallurgical Test Program and Feasibility Engineering Agreements

Blue Sky Uranium Advances Ivana Project with Metallurgical Test Program and Feasibility Engineering Agreements

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") ") is pleased to announce that its joint venture operating company Ivana Minerales S.A. ("IMSA") has executed service agreements with M3 Engineering & Technology and the Saskatchewan Research... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Details for Our Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Details for Our Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces an operational update, our financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and details for both our Q1 2026 earnings call and our upcoming annual general and special meeting. All... Keep Reading...
American Uranium Commences Drilling at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

American Uranium Commences Drilling at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

American Uranium Ltd. (ASX: AMU; OTCQB: AMUIF) announced it has started drilling at its Lo Herma Uranium ISR project located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The program underway will include drilling of up to 55 holes with infill drilling within Mine Unit 1 and expansion drilling into highly... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Returns to Flagship Project; Locks in Drill-Ready Targets at Davidson River

Standard Uranium Returns to Flagship Project; Locks in Drill-Ready Targets at Davidson River

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of planning for the 2026 drill program across the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird conductor corridors at its flagship Davidson... Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy Announces Completion of its $80 Million Bought Deal Financing

Coelacanth Energy Announces Completion of its $80 Million Bought Deal Financing

/THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW./ Coelacanth Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Coelacanth") (TSXV: CEI) is pleased to announce that, further to its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Streamex Corp. Provides May 2026 Shareholder Update

Standard Lithium Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Bold Ventures Approved for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Sankamap Metals Launches Inaugural Drill Program at Kuma

Related News

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Approved for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

base metals investing

Sankamap Metals Launches Inaugural Drill Program at Kuma

base metals investing

Drilling Commences on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 13.0m of 594 g/t Silver Including 0.5m of 7,900 g/t Silver at its Langis Project

precious metals investing

Earthwise Minerals Begins Drill Program at the Iron Range Gold Project to Define and Expand Mineralization

gold investing

EraNova Metals: Advancing the Ruby Creek Project in British Columbia

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed $10.2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement